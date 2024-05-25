Don Donuts San Juan
Donuts
- Mazapan Donut
A heavenly mix of maple glazed, mazapan-infused interior, and a crowning touch of full mazapan.$4.50
- Snickers Donut
Maple-glazedd, nut-topped, adorned with five Snickers, and drizzled with Nutella and dulce de leche.$4.50
- Flintstones Donut
Vanilla glazed and Fruity Pebbles— a sweet and colorful delight in every bite.$4.50
- The Franz Donut
Vanilla glazed, topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a drizzle of honey. Irresistibly sweet and crunchy perfection.$4.50
- Smores Donut
Vanilla glazed adorned with graham cookies, two toasted marshmallows, and a Hershey's bar.$4.50
- Pop Tart Donut
White vanilla glazed shell donut with a luscious strawberry filling and colorful sprinkles.$4.50
- Oreo Donut
Vanilla glazed, crowned with Oreo crumbles, whipped cream, a whole Oreo, and chocolate drizzle.$4.50
- M&M's Donut
Simple yet delightful experience with our Vanilla glazed donut, generously adorned with colorful M&M's.$4.50
- Earthwake Donut
Chocolate glazed, adorned with Oreo and brownie crumbles, finished with a tempting Nutella drizzle.$4.50
- Kit Kat Donut
Chotolate glazed, topped with buttercream chocolate, and a full Kit Kat in delightful chunks.$4.50
- Resse's Donut
Chotolate glazed donut with Reese's pieces, peanut butter drizzle, and a tempting Reese's piece on top.$4.50
- Chocolate Donut
Indulge in the pure pleasure of our classic Chocolate Glazed donut.$2.50
- Chocolate Sprinkles
Chocolate glazed donut, topped with colorful sprinkles.$4.50
- Nutella Donut
Experience pure delight with our Nutella donut—a heavenly treat for hazelnut chocolate lovers.$2.50
- Nutella Banana Donut
Nutella-glazed with almonds, banana slices, and a tempting Nutella drizzle.$4.50
- Nutella Strawberry Donut
Nutella-glazed with cream cheese drizzle, fresh strawberries, and cookie crumbs.$4.50
- M&M's Peanut Donut
Nutella-glazed adorned with colorful peanut M&M's.$4.50
- Ferrero Rocher Donut
Nutella-glazed adorned with walnuts, a decadent Ferrero Rocher, and a tempting Nutella drizzle.$4.50
- OG Donut
Enjoy the timeless delight of our classic glazed donut.$2.50
- Strawberry Cheesecake Donut
Classic glazed with cheesecake pieces, strawberry bits, and cream cheese drizzle.$4.50
- The Don
Vanilla Pink Glazed, featuring a burst of colorful sprinkles.$4.50
- Cookie Monster Donut
Blue Vanilla Glazed with delightful chunks of Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies, topped off with a drizzle of rich chocolate.$4.50
- Crème Brulee Donut
Bavarian Cream-filled, featuring a caramelized classic glaze, crowned with a vibrant raspberry and a touch of edible gold.$4.50
- Strawberry Sandwich
Filled with Nutella, whipped cream, and succulent strawberry pieces. Topped with an additional layer of whipped cream, a fresh strawberry, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.$4.50
- Chocolate Sandwich
Chocolate-filled topped with powdered sugar, a swirl of chocolate buttercream, and a fresh strawberry.$4.50
- Choco Berry Gold Donut
Chocolate glazed , topped with Chocolate Buttercream Swirls, a fresh Raspberry, and a touch of gold flakes.$4.50
Boxes
- Box of 4
Craft your ideal mix with our box of 4 donuts. Choose from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.$16.00
- Box of 6
Craft your ideal mix with our box of 6 donuts. Choose from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.$23.00
- Box of 9
Craft your ideal mix with our box of 9 donuts. Choose from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.$32.00
- Mini Box
Enjoy our signature donut and Choose 2 donuts from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.$12.00
Hot Food
- Don Griddle
Savor the morning with our donut filled with American cheese, sausage, and egg. Topped with a classic glaze and two strips of bacon.$5.50
- Croissantwich
Savor the perfect morning with our croissant filled with American cheese, sausage, egg, and bacon.$5.50
- Avocado Toast
Savor a culinary delight featuring creamy avocado, a spread of butter, and a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and sesame seeds.$5.50
- Kolache
Savor the goodness of our Kolache, filled with delicious sausage for a satisfying and flavorful bite.$3.25
- Sausage Biscuit$3.25
Refreshers
- Strawberry Lemonade
A refreshing blend of zesty lemonade, sweet strawberry syrup, and the burst of fresh strawberry pieces.$5.25
- Dragon Fruit Lemonade
A refreshing blend of zesty lemonade, exotic dragon fruit syrup, and vibrant fresh dragon fruit pieces.$5.25
- Mango Lemonade
A mix of classic lemonade, mango pumps, and juicy mango pieces. A sip of pure paradise!$5.25
Milkshakes
- Vanilla Shake
A luscious blend of creamy vanilla ice cream, silky milk, and sweet vanilla pumps. Topped with a decadent swirl of whipped cream and a graham cookie.$5.85
- Strawberry Shake
A perfect fusion of strawberry ice cream, vanilla pumps, and milk. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry jam, and a fresh strawberry.$5.85
- Chocolate Shake
A perfect blend of chocolate ice cream and milk, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of rich chocolate.$5.85
Frappuccinos
- Caramel Coffee Frappuccino
Sip into delight with our perfect blend of coffee and caramel, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.$5.95
- Nutella Coffee Frappuccino
Savor the blend of coffee and Nutella, crowned with whipped cream and a tempting Nutella drizzle.$5.95
- Oreo Coffee Frappuccino
Savor the blend of coffee and Oreo, crowned with whipped cream, Oreo crumbles, and a chocolate drizzle.$5.95
Coffee
Mini Fridge
Tumblers
- Sprinkles Tumbler
Grab a tumbler and enjoy a free coffee and donut on us! A delightful deal just for you.$25.00
- Don Tumbler
Grab a tumbler and enjoy a free coffee and donut on us! A delightful deal just for you.$25.00
- Chocolate Sprinkles Tumbler
Grab a tumbler and enjoy a free coffee and donut on us! A delightful deal just for you.$25.00
Tea
- Iced Matcha Latte
Refresh with our Iced Matcha Latte: Choose your milk, sweetness level, and optional syrup for a personalized taste experience.$5.85
- Matcha Frappuccino
A refreshing fusion of premium matcha, whole milk, and a hint of sweetness.$5.85
- Hot Matcha Latte
Choose your milk, sweetness level, and optional syrup for a personalized taste experience.$5.85