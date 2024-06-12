Don Eduardos Mexican Grill 1202 North Kentucky Street
Food Menu
Appetizrs
- Cheese and Nachos$5.99
- Cheese and Bean Nachos$5.99
- Nachos with Chicken$5.99
- Nachos with Beef$5.99
- Don Eduardo's Dip
Beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip$5.99
- Lalo's Dip
Shrimp, avocado chunks, onions, tomato & cilantro$6.99
- Bean Dip$5.99
- Cheese Dip$3.99
- Guacamole Dip$3.99
- Mexican Guacamole$6.99
- Stuffed Jalapeños (6)$5.49
- 7 X Chicken Wings$7.99
- 10 X Chicken Wings$9.99
- Queso Fundido with Mexican Sausage$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (8 Pieces)$5.99
- Sample Platter N°1
One chicken quesadilla, one steak quesadilla, 4 hot wings, 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 chicken nuggets, bean and spinach dip$14.99
- Sample Platter N° 2
One chicken quesadilla, one steak quesadilla, 4 hot wings, 2 chicken chimichangas, 2 steak taquitos, sour cream, guacamole & pico salad$14.99
Burritos
- Acapulco Burritos
Two cheese burritos, topped with grilled shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice or beans$11.99
- Burrito De Chile Colorado
10 burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, beans and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.53
- Burrito De Carne Asada
10" burrito, stuffed with steak and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.99
- Burrito California
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce$10.99
- El Burrito Loco (The Crazy Burrito)
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, pico de gallo, beans, guacamole and melted cheese on top$9.99
- Burrito Degollado
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans$11.99
- Pork Burrito
10" pork burrito, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$9.99
- Burrito Don Eduardo's (Shrimp)
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Burrito Fajita
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken or both, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce$11.49
- Burrito Especial
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce$9.99
- Burrito Mexicano
Chicken or ground beef burrito. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans$8.99
- Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos; one chicken and beans, the other, beef and beans. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and sour cream$9.49
- Hot and Spicy Burrito
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms and onions. Topped with fresh grilled jalapeños, avocado and cheese sauce$11.49
- Burrito Boss
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled shrimp, grilled steak & chicken. Topped with a delicious tequila sauce, corn and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$11.49
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas
Four stuffed corn tortillas (one of each: beef, chicken, cheese and beans). Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$9.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas. Topped with chicken, beef tips or pork and mole sauce. Served with guacamole salad$9.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas or ground beef. Topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans$9.99
- Enchiladas Deluxe
Two cheese enchiladas. Topped with grilled steak or chicken, ten shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$10.99
- Enchiladas Don Eduardo's
Three cheese enchiladas. Topped with shrimp, crab meat, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three rolled corn tortillas. Filled with chunk steak or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and rice$10.99
- Enchiladas Rojas
Three rolled corn tortillas. Filled with chunk steak or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and rice$10.99
- Enchiladas Degollado
Three spinach and grilled chicken enchiladas, topped with spinach sauce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes. Served with rice$11.49
Fajitas
- Single Grilled Steak Fajita$12.99
- Double Grilled Steak Fajita$24.99
- Single Combination Fajita
Steak & chicken$12.99
- Double Combination Fajita
Steak & chicken$24.99
- Single Grilled Chicken Fajita$12.99
- Double Grilled Chicken Fajita$24.99
- Single Fajita Texana
Steak, chicken & shrimp$14.99
- Double Fajita Texana
Steak, chicken & shrimp$27.99
- Single Fajita De Camarones
Shrimp$15.29
- Double Fajita De Camarones
Shrimp$28.99
- Single Fajita De Carnitas
Pork$12.99
- Double Fajita De Carnitas
Pork$24.99
- Single Fajita Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, and chorizo (Mexican sauce) with cactus, cheese, and ranchero sauce on top$16.99
- Double Fajita Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, and chorizo (Mexican sauce) with cactus, cheese, and ranchero sauce on top$30.99
- Pineapple Fajitas
Single. Steak and chicken fajitas served inside a fresh half pineapple$14.99
Make Your Ourn Combo
Mixed Grill Specials - Chef's Specials
- Don Eduardo's Favorite
Steak, chicken and shrimp. Mixed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms and broccoli. Served sizzling with cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas$14.99
- Chile Colorado
Grilled steak with red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$11.49
- Chile Verde
Tender pork or steak, cooked to perfection with our special green sauce. Served with rice$11.44
- Especial De La Casa
Steak, chicken and shrimp, mixed with cactus, pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$14.99
- Carnitas
Tender pork tips, garnished with avocado salad. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$11.49
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolled deep-fried tortillas. Two beef and two chi garnished with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans$9.49
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn-fried tortilla, blended with our special ranchero sauce. Topped with chicken or beef tips and cheese. Choice of rice or beans and guacamole salad$9.99
- Carne Asada
A tender rib eye, served with grilled onions, rice and beans. Garnished with avocado salad and Degollado special. Grilled chicken or steak, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$12.99
- Mary Tierra
A tender ribeye steak, grilled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, scallops and pineapple. Served with rice, beans and avocado salad$14.99
- Arroz Texano
Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken and pineapple. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served over rice and topped with spinach sauce$12.49
- Alambres
An 8" pita bread topped with grilled shrimp, steak, pineapple and cheese. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli,zucchini, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole salad$11.99
Mixed Grill Specials - Steaks
- Steak Don Eduardo's
12 oz steak, 6 shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and cheese sauce$16.99
- Steak a La Mexicana
12 oz steak. Served with grilled onions, mushrooms and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad and tortillas$14.99
- Steak Marimar
12 oz steak. Topped with cooked onions and mushrooms, served with cheese sauce, rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Steak Ranchero
12 oz steak, smothered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$14.99
Nachos
- Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos with beef, chicken and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$9.99
- Fajita Nachos
Chicken or steak fajitas, served on a bed of crisp topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese sauce$10.99
- Seafood Nachos
Grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served on a bed of crisp nachos. Topped with cheese sauce$12.99
- Nachos Texanos
Steak, chicken and shrimp, served on a bed of crisp nachos and topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & cheese sauce$11.99
New
Para Los Niños
- N°1 One Enchilada
Includes spanish rice and refried beans$5.49
- N°2 One Taco
Includes Spanish rice and refried beans$5.49
- N°3 Chicken Nuggets
Includes french fries$5.49
- N°4 One Burrito & One Taco$5.49
- N°5 Cheeseburger
Includes french fries$5.49
- N°6 Cheese Quesadilla
Includes Spanish rice or fries$5.49
- N°7 Cheese Quesadilla
Includes french fries$5.49
- N°8 Hot Dog
Grilled chicken over rice$5.49
- N°9 Pepperoni Pizza
Incudes french fries$5.49
- N°10 Macaroni & Cheese$5.49
- N°11 ACP
Grilled chicken over rice. Topped with cheese sauce$5.49
Postres / Desserts
Quesadillas
- 10" Quesadilla Texana
Stuffed with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, covered with green or red salsa$11.99
- 10" Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled, filled with melted cheese$9.49
- 10" Quesadilla Rellena
Chicken or beef tips and your choice of rice or beans$9.44
- 10" Fajita Quesadilla
A 10" tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken fajita with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes$10.99
- 10" Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled, filled with shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes$11.99
- 10" Don Eduardo's Quesadilla
Grilled, stuffed with cheese, shrimp, spinach, mushrooms and onions$11.99
- 10" Quesadilla California
Filled with cheese, grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce$11.99
- 10" Quesadilla Acapulco
Filled with grilled shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheese sauce$11.99
Salads
- Shrimp Salad$11.99
- Fresh Tossed Salad$4.49
- Guacamole Salad$3.79
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
- Taco Salad
Chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$7.99
- Fajita Taco Salad
Chicken or steak, cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with melted cheese sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo$9.94
- Shrimp Taco Salad
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream. You can add beans to any taco salad free of charge$10.99
Sandwiches
Seafood
- Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms. Covered in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$12.99
- Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms. Cooked with spicy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$12.99
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter with onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$12.99
- Shrimp and Rice
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served over rice and spinach sauce$12.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Loaded with shrimp, avocado, tomato and cilantro mixed in a homemade cocktail sauce$13.99
- Burrito Acapulco
Two cheese burritos topped with shrimp, crab meat, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce. Served with your choice of beans or rice$12.99
- Filete De Pescado
Breaded fish served with rice, beans, tortillas and avocado salad$12.49
- Fish Monterrey
Grilled fish topped with cooked onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, ranchero sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$11.99
- Camarones Con Queso
Grilled shrimp and pico de gallo, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$12.99
- Arroz Del Mar
Grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia fish and pineapple. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served over rice, topped with spinach sauce$14.24
- Pescado Loco
Grilled tilapia and six juicy shrimp, topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and broccoli. Smothered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice$12.99
Sides
A La Carta
- Regular Beef (Hard Shell)$1.99
- Large Beef (Hard Shell)$5.49
- Regular Chicken (Hard Shell)$1.99
- Large Chicken (Hard Shell)$5.49
- Regular Beef (Soft Shell)$2.49
- Large Beef (Soft Shell)$6.99
- Regular Chicken (Soft Shell)$2.49
- Large Chicken (Soft Shell)$6.99
- Regular Chunk Steak (Hard Shell)$2.49
- Large Chunk Steak (Hard Shell)$6.99
- Regular Chunk Steak (Soft Shell)$2.49
- Large Chunk Steak (Soft Shell)$6.99
- Regular Bean$1.99
- Large Bean$5.49
- Regular Bean*$3.99
- Large Bean*$6.99
- Regular Beef$4.29
- Large Beef$7.49
- Regular Chicken$4.29
- Large Chicken$7.49
- Regular Chunk Steak$4.99
- Large Chunk Steak$7.99
- Regular Seafood
Shrimp, crab meat, onions, tomatoes & creamy cheese sauce$5.99
- Large Seafood
Shrimp, crab meat, onions, tomatoes & creamy cheese sauce$9.99
- Regular Beef*$2.29
- Large Beef*$6.49
- Regular Chicken*$2.29
- Large Chicken*$6.49
- Regular Cheese$2.29
- Large Cheese$6.49
- Regular Chunk Steak*$2.29
- Large Chunk Steak*$6.49
- Regular Seafood*$3.29
- Large Seafood*$8.99
- Regular Cheese*$3.39
- Large Cheese*$5.99
- Regular Chicken**$3.99
- Large Chicken**$7.99
- Regular Grill Chicken$4.49
- Large Grill Chicken$8.79
- Regular Steak$4.49
- Large Steak$8.79
- Regular Spinach and Mushrooms$4.49
- Large Spinach and Mushrooms$8.79
- Regular Chimichangas$3.99
- Large Chimichangas$7.99
- Regular Chalupa$3.29
- Large Chalupa$6.49
- Regular Tostada$3.29
- Large Tostada$6.49
- Regular Tostaguac$3.29
- Large Tostaguac$6.49
- Regular Chile Relleno$3.79
- Large Chile Relleno$6.99
- Regular Tamale$3.29
- Large Tamale$6.49
Special Dinner for 2
Tacos From the Grill
Vegetarian
- Two Cheese Burritos
Topped with grilled mix veggies and cheese sauce. Served with rice$5.99
- Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada and Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
- Three Cheese Enchiladas
Topped with grilled mix veggies and cheese sauce. Served with rice$8.99
- Quesadillas Rellenas
10" tortilla stuffed with mushrooms and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and rice$8.99
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Order of three enchiladas, two cheese and one bean, topped with cheese sauce and mushrooms. Served with rice$7.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots, zuce broccoli and mushroons. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and beans$11.50
- Vegetarian Chimichangas
Two tortillas stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms. Deep fried and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans$9.99
- Vegetarian Quesadilla Rellena
10" quesadilla. Stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo$9.99
Lunch Menu
Lunch Favorites
- The Best of Don Eduardo's
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served sizzling with cheese sauce and shredded cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas$10.99
- Pollo Monterrey*
Grilled chicken breast. Topped with mushrooms, ranchero sauce and cheese sause. Served with mixed veggies, rice, beans and tortillas$8.99
- Arroz Con Pollo*
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots and broccoli over Spanish rice. Topped with cheese sauce$8.99
- Carnitas*
Tender pork tips, garnished with avocado salad. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$9.99
- Shrimp Chimichanga Fried
Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$8.99
- Shrimp Chimichanga Soft
Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$8.99
- Shrimp with Rice
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms and tomatoes over rice. Topped with spinach sauce$9.99
- Burrito De Carne Asada*
10" burrito stuffed with grilled steak and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & sour cream$8.99
- Quesadilla Texana
10" grilled quesadilla with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Covered with red or green salsa. Served with rice & beans$8.99
- Arroz Texano*
Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms & tomatoes. Served over rice, topped with spinach sauce$8.99
- Burrito Acapulco*
One cheese burrito, topped with shrimp, crab meat, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce. Served with rice or beans$8.99
- Burrito California*
10" burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce$7.99
- Pollo Loco*
Grilled chicken breast. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$9.99
- Fajita Nachos*
Chicken or steak fajitas, served on a bed of crisp nachos. Topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese sauce$8.99
Express Lunch
- Express Lunch
Served with rice and beans$7.99
- Enchiladas Mojadas
Three stuffed corn tortillas, one of each: beef, chicken, cheese or beans, topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$7.55
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos*
Fried corn tortilla blended with our special ranchero sauce. Topped with chicken or beef tips and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad$7.55
- Quesadilla Rellena
One s" tortilla quesadilla filled with chicken or beef tips. Served with guacamole salad and your choice of rice or beans$6.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos (Flautas)
One beef and one chicken fried taquitos. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and rice$7.55
- Burrito Deluxe*
One ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and rice$7.55
- ACP*
Served with rice
- ACC*
Lunch Specials
- Fajita Taco Salad*
A tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo$7.99
- Special N°1
Chile relleno, taco, refried beans and guacamole salad$6.99
- Special N°2
Grilled chicken or steak quesadilla. Served with rice and beans$7.40
- Special N° 3
Enchilada, one taco, spanish rice and refried beans$6.99
- Special N° 4
Burrito, cheese quesadilla and taco$7.40
- Special N° 5
Burrito and enchilada, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$6.99
- Special N°6
Burrito, taco and rice$6.99
- Special N°7
Served with rice. Two enchiladas, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$6.99
- Speedy Gonzáles
One enchilada, one taco and your choice of beans or rice$6.99
- Taco Salad*
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with chicken or ground beef. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomatoes$6.99
- Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
8" grilled chicken or steak quesadilla, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or beans$8.15
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$8.15
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs over easy, topped with mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$8.15
- Chimichangas
Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$8.15
- Fajitas
Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, guacamole salad, beans, rice and tortillas$9.99
- Fajitas (Steak, Chicken & Shrimp)
Same as above but with grilled steak, chicken & shrimp$10.99