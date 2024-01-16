Don Julio Cafe 7919 Lincoln Avenue
Food
Egg&More
Two fried eggs on a bed of tortilla, avocado, tomato and onion, beans.
- Eggs to Taste
Eggs to taste: Two eggs scrambled or Sunnyside - up. , Ham, Bacon, seasoned potato toast$8.50
- Brunch time toas
Choice egg, 2 toast on a bed of avocado, bread House Cilantro sauce.$13.99
- Doña Lili
Two eggs Scramble$9.70
- Traditional Chapin$14.99
- Sunny Rancheros$12.55
- American breakfast$14.98
- Cartageneros sunrise$12.55
- Steak and Eggs$18.50
- Eggs chilaquiles$13.99
- Steak Chilaquiles$17.99
- Chicken Chilaquiles$15.99
- Chorizo Chilaquiles$14.50
Pancakes
Crepes
Sides
- Avocado$2.99
- Rice$2.90
- side /sunny side up$3.00
- Sausage$4.99
- Beans$2.90
- Fried beans$4.00
- veggies$3.25
- Plantains$3.00
- Potatos$3.00
- Avocado sauce$2.00
- Natural tomato sauce$2.00
- Green spice$2.00
- Red spicy sauce$2.00
- Steak$10.00
- Shrimps$8.00
- Ham$3.00
- Chorizo$5.00
- Bacon$3.00
- Scrambled Eggs$3.00
- Eggs over easy$3.00
- eggs over hard$3.00
- 2 side multigrain$3.00
- side wheat
Chef Special.
Brioche Toast
Drinks
Sodas
Beer
Juice
Seltzers whiteclaw
Coffee
Ice coffe
Courtesies
Cilantro sauce
Don Julio Cafe 7919 Lincoln Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(224) 319-6271
Closed