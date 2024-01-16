Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar. 4275 W. Lake Mary Blvd. Lake Mary, FL. 32746. Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Lake Mary.
Food
Antojitos
- Signature Guacamole$12.00
Avocado, red onions, tomato, cilantro, lime juice, and serrano pepper
- Don Julio Sampler$29.00
Steak, tostones, shredded chicken taquitos, mini cheese quesadilla, guacamole, and queso dip
- Don Julio Nachos$11.00
Totopos covered with melted and shredded cheese
- Don Julio Dips$7.00
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Esquites$7.00
Fire roasted corn, lime, mayo, cilantro, cotija cheese, and tajin
- Tostones Locos$13.00
Two toston plantains, guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce
- Mexican Street Corn$9.00
Four elote halves, queso dip, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro, and tajin
- Puerco Al Chile$14.00
Sliced pork belly tossed in mango habanero honey sauce
- Tostadas De Camaron$17.00
Grill shrimp, served on crispy tortilla, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and pickled onions
- Chicharron De Rib-Eye$19.00
Fried rib-eye served with house-made guacamole and totopos
- Meatball Enchiladas$15.00
Meatballs dipped in enchilada sauce, gratin with chihuahua cheese
- Aguacate Relleno$12.50
A La Carta
- Chicken Fingers Adult$11.99
- Chips & Salsa$6.50
- 1 Piece Enchiladas$4.00
- 3 Pieces Enchiladas$10.00
- 1 Piece Hard Taco$4.00
- 3 Pieces Hard Taco$10.00
- 1 Piece Hard Taco Extreme$5.00
- 3 Pieces Hard Taco Extreme$13.00
- Quesadilla A la Carta$10.00
- 1 Piece Soft Taco$4.00
- 3 Pieces Soft Taco$10.00
- 1 Piece Soft Taco Extreme$5.00
- 3 Pieces Soft Taco Extreme$13.00
- 1 Piece Tamal Chicken$5.00
- 3 Pieces Tamal Chicken$13.00
Sides
- 1 Piece Shrimp$1.50
- 4 Pieces Shrimp$4.50
- 8 Pieces Shrimp$8.50
- 12 Pieces Shrimp$12.50
- Avocado Salad$6.00
- Avocado Sliced$1.99
- Bandera Salad$4.50
- Birria$4.00
- Black Beans$3.00
- Consomé De Birria$3.25
- Carnitas$4.00
- S/O Cheese Dip$2.50
- Chicharran $6$6.00
- Chicharron $2.75$2.75
- Chicharron De Rib-Eye$19.00
- Chile Toreado$4.00
3 pieces
- Chorizo $4$4.00
- S/O Cilantro$1.50
- S/O Cilantro Rice$3.00
- S/O Crema$2.00
- Elote$6.00
- Fajita Salad$6.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Grilled Bell Peppers$2.00
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
- Grilled Chicken 1$3.50
Per item
- 1/2 Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Grilled Onions$2.00
- Grilled Steak$15.00
- Grilled Steak 1$4.00
Per item
- 1/2 Grilled Steak$8.00
- Grilled Veggies$6.00
- Ground Beef$4.75
- Guac Side Dip$3.00
- Half Rib-Eye$18.00
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.50
- Jalapeño Fresh$2.00
- Jalapeño Pickled$2.00
- Lobster$20.00
1 piece
- Malcajete Sauce$1.50
- Mayo$1.00
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Pastor$4.00
Per item
- Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Queso Chihuahua$3.00
- Queso Fresco$2.00
- Raw Onions$1.50
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Roasted Corn on the Cob$6.00
- Romaine$2.00
- Salsa Chipotle$1.00
- Salsa De Chimichurri$2.00
- Salsa De Chips$1.00
- Salsa De Mole$1.00
- Salsa Ensenada$1.00
- Salsa Habanero$1.50
- Salsa Verde$1.50
- Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Shredded Cheese*$1.50
- Shredded Chicken$4.75
- Sweet Plantains$6.00
- Tomato Chopped$1.99
- Tortilla Corn$2.00
3 pieces
- Tortilla Flour$2.00
3 pieces
- Tostones$6.00
- Vegan Meat$10.00
- White Rice$2.50
- Whole Rib-Eye$22.00
Family Heritage - Since 1974
- Tamales Bandera$18.00
Com tamales stuffed with chicken, dipped in enchilada sauce, green sauce and crema agria served with Mexican rice and beans
- Signature Chimichanga$14.00
Family heritage chimichanga style tortilla, with your selection of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered with ranchera sauce, queso dip. Includes Mexican rice, romaine, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
- Flautas$19.00
Four fried taquitos, stuffed with guajillo adobo shredded chicken, queso fresco, romaine, crema, tomato, red onion, avocado, and salsa verde
- Quesadilla Don Julio$12.00
Quesadilla style tortilla with shredded cheese, Mexican rice, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo
- Burrito California$15.00
Large burrito style tortilla filled with mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, and guacamole. Topped with queso dip, crema, and pico de gallo
- Burrito Mexicano$15.00
Two burrito style tortillas filled with grilled onion, and bell pepper. Topped with queso dip, romaine, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
- Sopes De Carnitas$21.00
Handmade corn masa topped with refried beans, shredded pork carnitas, green sauce, crema agria, and queso fresco
- Don Julio Bowl$16.00
- Pick 1 Create Your Own Combo$11.00
- Pick 2 Create Your Own Combo$13.00
- Pick 3 Create Your Own Combo$15.00
- Tomahawk Don Julio$100.00
- 2LB Ribeye$85.00
La Taqueria
- 3 Tacos Gobernador$19.00
Flour tortillas filled with shrimp, Mexican cheese blend, tomatillo sauce
- 3 Tacos Pork Carnitas$17.00
- 3 Tacos Pollo Asado$16.00
- 3 Tacos Al Pastor$17.00
- 3 Tacos Asada$17.00
- 3 Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
Breaded fried cod fish, served in flour tortillas, romaine, and chipotle sauce
- 3 Tacos Camaron$19.00
- 3 Tacos Pulpo$20.00
- 3 Tacos Veganos$21.00
Seasoned plant-based protein, cilantro, red onion, avocado, cilantro rice, and black beans, in corn tortillas
- Tacos Mix$23.00
- La Taquiza$45.00
- 1 Taco$6.50
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.00
Two shredded cheese enchiladas, topped with ranchera sauce, onion, bell pepper, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and Mexican rice
- Enchiladas Azteca$20.00
Grilled ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast, two cheese enchiladas smothered with our signature sauce and queso dip. Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Verdes$15.00
Fajitas Don Julio
Soups and Salads
Lettuce Wrap Tacos
World of Birria
- Birria Empanadas$12.00
Two empanadas filled with birria (adobo guajillo braised beef brisket), chihuahua cheese, and birria broth
- Birria Taquitos$17.00
Mini beef brisket taquitos, avocado sauce, crema agria, queso fresco, and birria broth
- Doña Birria$24.00
Large quesadilla stuffed with birria (adobo guajillo braised beef brisket), cheese, red onions, cilantro, and birria broth
- Enchiladas Cantinflas$17.00
Two beef brisket enchiladas, topped with ranchera sauce, shredded cheese, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and Mexican rice
- Birria Tacos$20.00
Birria (adobo guajillo braised beef brisket) in corn tortillas, shredded cheese, red onions, cilantro, lime, molcajete sauce, and birria broth
- Birria Ramen$21.00
Beef brisket, ramen noodles, birria broth, cilantro, red onion, and lime
Doña Pepa Favorites
- Carne Asada$28.00
Ancho adobo ribeye steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, grilled onion, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Heritage Parrillada$39.00
Flamed tableside, grilled rib-eye steak, chicken breast, pork carnitas, shrimp, onion, tomato. Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Molcajete$35.00
Hot lava rock with ancho adobo steak, chicken, shrimp, pork carnitas, chorizo, grilled onion, bell pepper, shredded cheese, avocado. Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Mar & Tierra$49.00
Hand cut churrasco steak, lobster tail, chili toreado, avocado salad (red onions, cherry tomato, radish, avocado), and chimichurri sauce
- Pollo Hawaiiano$22.00
Grilled chicken breast cooked with pineapple sauce, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, and avocado slice, on a bed of cilantro rice
- Pollo Asado$20.00
Guajillo adobo chicken breast, caramelized onion, Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Carnitas$22.00
- Chile Relleno Classico$19.00
Two stuffed chili poblano peppers, seasoned ground beef, onions, tomato, ranchera sauce, on a bed of black beans puree, crema, and pico de gallo
- Milanesa Maya$26.00
Breaded chicken breast, charred romaine (cilantro vinaigrette), queso fresco, mushroom, and smothered queso dip
- El Chuletón De Doña Pepa$45.00
Deep-fried kan kan pork chop served with your choice of 1 sides
- De la Tierra$39.99
- Taco Salad$13.00
Mariscos
- Huachinango Frito$35.00
Whole fried snapper, cilantro rice, romaine, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, avocado, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Ceviche De La Casa$17.00
Dairy. Lime infused marinade, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onions, cilantro tajín, and avocado
- Salmon Veracruzano$22.00
Grilled salmon, grilled veggies, cilantro rice, and seared chipotle butter
- Arroz De Camaron$28.00
Hot lava rock with slow cooked shrimp broth, shrimp, Mexican rice, cilantro and red onions
- Branzino Sarandero$27.00
Branzino on zarandeada sauce, Mexican rice, and avocado salad
- Colossal Octopus$39.00
Jumbo grilled octopus, paprika, and potato wedges
- Cocktail Mariscos$23.00
- Filete de Pescado$20.00
Postres
Kids Menu
Liquor
Vodka
- SGL Absolut$11.00
- SGL Absolut Citron$11.00
- SGL Belvedere$12.00
- SGL Ciroc$10.00
- SGL Ciroc Coconut$10.00
- SGL Grey Goose$13.00
- SGL Ketel One$13.00
- SGL Ketel One Orange$13.00
- SGL Smirnoff$10.00
- SGL Smirnoff Caramel$10.00
- SGL Smirnoff Vanilla$10.00
- SGL Titos$12.00
- DBL Absolut$16.50
- DBL Absolut Citron$15.00
- DBL Belvedere$18.00
- DBL Ciroc$15.00
- DBL Ciroc Coconut$15.00
- DBL Grey Goose$19.50
- DBL Ketel One$19.50
- DBL Ketel One Orange$19.50
- DBL Smirnoff$15.00
- DBL Smirnoff Caramel$15.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$15.00
- DBL Titos$18.00
Gin
Rum
- SGL Bacardi$12.00
- SGL Brugal$12.00
- SGL Captain Morgan$12.00
- SGL Diplomatic Executivo$16.00
- SGL Don Q Cristal$12.00
- SGL Don Q Passionfruit$12.00
- SGL Malibu Black$12.00
- SGL Malibu Rum$12.00
- SGL Myers$12.00
- SGL Zacapa$16.00
- DBL Brugal$18.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$18.00
- DBL Diplomatic Executivo$24.00
- DBL Don Q Cristal$18.00
- DBL Don Q Passionfruit$18.00
- DBL Malibu Black$18.00
- DBL Malibu Rum$18.00
- DBL Myers$18.00
- DBL Zacapa$24.00
Tequila
- SGL Cazadores Anejo$14.00
- SGL Cazadores Blanco$9.00
- SGL Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- SGL Corralejo Anejo$14.00
- SGL Corralejo Resp$12.00
- SGL Casamigos Mezcal$15.00
- SGL 1800 Silver$9.00
- SGL Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- SGL Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- SGL Casamigos Respo$14.00
- SGL Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- SGL Patron Anejo$14.00
- SGL Patron Extra Anejo$24.00
- SGL Patron Resp$12.00
- SGL Patron Silver$11.00
- SGL Don Julio Repo$12.00
- SGL Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- SGL Herradura Respo$12.00
- SGL Herradura Silver$11.00
- SGL 1800 Anejo$13.00
- SGL 1800 Millenium$23.00
- SGL 1800 Repos$11.00
- SGL Avion Silver$10.00
- SGL Avion Reposado$12.00
- SGL Corralejo Silver$10.00
- SGL 1800 Coconut$10.00
- SGL El Tesoro Blanco$11.00
- SGL El Tesoro Reposado$12.00
- SGL El Tesoro Anejo$14.00
- SGL Herradura Anejo$14.00
- SGL Milagros Silver$11.00
- SGL CasaDragones$45.00
- SGL Cincoro SIlver$20.00
- SGL Cincoro Reposado$21.00
- SGL Cincoro Anejo$29.00
- SGL Clase Azul Reposado$23.00
- SGL Don Julio 70$20.00
- SGL Milagros Reposado$12.00
- SGL Milagros Añejo$14.00
- Curado Flights$25.00
- SGL 1942 Don Julio$29.00
- DBL Cazadores Anejo$21.00
- DBL Cazadores Blanco$16.50
- DBL Cazadores Reposado$13.50
- DBL Corralejo Anejo$21.00
- DBL Corralejo Resp$18.00
- DBL Casamigos Mezcal$22.50
- DBL 1800 Silver$13.50
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$21.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- DBL Casamigos Respo$21.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$22.50
- DBL Patron Anejo$21.00
- DBL Patron Extra Anejo$36.00
- DBL Patron Resp$18.00
- DBL Patron Silver$16.50
- DBL 1800 Respo$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Repo$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- DBL Herradura Respo$18.00
- DBL Herradura Silver$16.50
- DBL 1800 Anejo$21.00
- DBL 1800 Millenium$34.50
- DBL CasaDragones$65.00
- DBL Cincoro Silver$30.00
- DBL Cincoro Reposado$31.50
- DBL Cincoro Anejo$43.50
- DBL Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- DBL Don Julio 70$30.00
Whiskey
- SGL Buchanans 12yr$12.00
- SGL Buchanans 18yr$15.00
- SGL Bullet 95% Rye$12.50
- SGL Bushmills Blue$12.00
- SGL Bushmills Red$10.00
- SGL Chivas Regal$12.00
- SGL Crown Royal Apple$12.00
- SGL Crown Royal Salute$30.00
- SGL Dalmore$14.50
- SGL Dewars$11.00
- SGL Dewars 12yr$13.00
- SGL Fireball Cinnamon$10.50
- SGL Four Roses$12.00
- SGL Glenlivet 12yr$12.50
- SGL Glenliver 14yr$14.50
- SGL J Walker Black$12.50
- SGL J Walker Blue$35.00
- SGL J Walker Red$10.50
- SGL Jack Daniels$11.00
- SGL Jack Daniels Honey$10.50
- SGL Jameson$11.00
- SGL Jameson Orange$11.00
- SGL Knob Creek$12.00
- SGL Macallan 12yr$17.00
- SGL Macallan 15yr$22.00
- SGL Makers Mark 46$13.00
- SGL Old Parr 12yr$12.00
- SGL Screwball$11.00
- SGL Siervas P Fruit$9.95
- SGL Southern Comfort$10.50
- SGL Tullamore$12.00
- SGL Crown Royal$11.00
- DBL Buchanans 12yr$18.00
- DBL Buchanans 18yr$22.50
- DBL Bullet 95% Rye$18.00
- DBL Bushmills Blue$18.00
- DBL Bushmills Red$15.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$18.00
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$18.00
- DBL Crown Royal Salute$45.00
- DBL Dalmore$18.00
- DBL Dewars$17.50
- DBL Dewars 12yr$18.50
- DBL Fireball Cinnamon$15.75
- DBL Four Roses$18.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12yr$18.00
- DBL Glenliver 14yr$21.75
- DBL J Walker Black$18.00
- DBL J Walker Blue$52.50
- DBL J Walker Red$15.75
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Fire$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$16.00
- DBL Jameson$16.50
- DBL Jameson Orange$16.50
- DBL Knob Creek$18.00
- DBL Macallan 12yr$22.50
- DBL Macallan 15yr$32.25
- DBL Makers Mark 46$19.50
- DBL Old Parr 12yr$15.75
- DBL Screwball$16.50
- DBL Seagrams 7$15.75
- DBL Southern Comfort$15.75
- DBL Tullamore$18.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.50
Bourbon
- SGL Basil Hayden$12.00
- SGL Buffalo Trace$12.00
- SGL Bulleit$12.00
- SGL Jim Beam Red Stag$12.00
- SGL Knob Creek$12.00
- SGL Makers Mark$12.00
- SGL Makers Mark 46$14.00
- SGL Wild Turkey$12.00
- SGL Wild Turkey 101$12.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$18.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$18.00
- DBL Bulleit$18.00
- DBL Jim Beam Red Stag$18.00
- DBL Knob Creek$18.00
- DBL Makers Mark$18.00
- DBL Makers Mark 46$18.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$18.00
- DBL Wild Turkey 101$18.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- SGL Aguardiente$10.00
- SGL Bailey's$10.00
- SGL Chambord$10.00
- SGL Cointreau$10.00
- SGL Disaronno$10.00
- SGL Floater G Marnier$10.00
- SGL Frangelico$10.00
- SGL Gran Gala$10.00
- SGL Grand Marnier$10.00
- SGL Jagger$10.00
- SGL Kahlua$10.00
- SGL Midori$10.00
- SGL Pama On Rocks$10.00
- SGL Pama As Shot$10.00
- SGL Rumchata$10.00
- SGL Sambuca$10.00
- DBL Aguardiente$15.00
- DBL Bailey's$15.00
- DBL Chambord$15.00
- DBL Cointreau$15.00
- DBL Disaronno$15.00
- DBL Floater G Marnier$15.00
- DBL Frangelico$15.00
- DBL Gran Gala$15.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$15.00
- DBL Jagger$15.00
- DBL Kahlua$15.00
- DBL Midori$15.00
- DBL Pama On Rocks$15.00
- DBL Pama As Shot$15.00
- DBL Rumchata$15.00
- DBL Sambuca$15.00
Cognac
Wells
- SGL Well Brandy$8.00
- SGL Well Gin$8.00
- SGL Well Mezcal$8.00
- SGL Well Rum$8.00
- SGL Well Silver Tequila$8.00
- SGL Well Spiced Rum$8.00
- SGL Well Vodka$8.00
- SGL Well Whiskey$8.00
- DBL Well Brandy$12.00
- DBL Well Gin$12.00
- DBL Well Mezcal$12.00
- DBL Well Rum$12.00
- DBL Well Silver Tequila$12.00
- DBL Well Spiced Rum$12.00
- DBL Well Vodka$12.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$12.00
Mezcal
- SGL 400 Conejos$10.00
- SGL Montelobos$12.00
- SGL Casamigos Mezcal$15.00
- SGL Maguey Vida$10.00
- SGL ilegal Joven$10.00
- SGL ilegal Reposado$12.00
- SGL ilegal Añejo$15.00
- DBL 400 Conejos$15.00
- DBL Montelobos$18.00
- DBL Casamigos Mezcal$22.50
- DBL Maguey Vida$15.00
- DBL ilegal Joven$15.00
- DBL ilegal Reposado$18.00
- DBL ilegal Añejo$22.50
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$9.95
- Bahama Mama$9.95
- Black Russian$9.95
- Bloody Mary$9.95
- Cosmopolitan$9.95
- Green Tea$9.95
- Lemon Drop$9.95
- Mai Tai$9.95
- Manhattan$9.95
- Martini$9.95
- Midori Sour$9.95
- Screwdriver$9.95
- Sex On The Beach$9.95
- Shot B-52$9.95
- Shot Blow Job$9.95
- Shot Cinnamon$9.95
- Tequila Sunrise$9.95
- Whiskey Sour$9.95
- White Russian$9.95
- White TE$9.95
- Isla Larga$11.00
- La Brasilera$10.00
- Premium Cocktail$15.00
Classic Margaritas
Fire Spicy Margaritas
- Regular Mango Habanero$14.00
Tanteo Habanero tequila, agave nectar, mango syrup, pineapple and lime juice
- Large Mango Habanero$18.00
Tanteo Habanero tequila, agave nectar, mango syrup, pineapple and lime juice
- Pitcher Mango Habanero$60.00
Tanteo Habanero tequila, agave nectar, mango syrup, pineapple and lime juice
- Regular Strawberry Jalapeño$14.00
Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice, strawberry puree and splash of sparkling water
- Large Strawberry Jalapeño$18.00
Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice, strawberry puree and splash of sparkling water
- Pitcher Strawberry Jalapeño$60.00
Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice, strawberry puree and splash of sparkling water
- Regular Tanteo Jalapeño$13.00
Our spicy traditional margarita made with Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar
- Large Tanteo Jalapeño$16.00
Our spicy traditional margarita made with Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar
- Pitcher Tanteo Jalapeño$60.00
Our spicy traditional margarita made with Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar
Mocktails
- Strawberry Cucumber Lemonade$9.00
Fresh strawberry, cucumber, lemon juice, and sweetened with agave nectar
- Basil Ginger Mule$9.00
Basil leaves, lemon juice and ginger beer
- Citrus Paradise$9.00
Tangerine juice, orange juice, agave, salt & sparkling water
- Frozen Coconut Lemonade$9.00
Lemon juice, coconut milk, and sweetened with agave nectar