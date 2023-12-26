Don Philly 19619 Tomball Parkway
FOOD
- Keep it in the family Tacos$11.95
5 Family made beef tacos. Served with onion, tomatoes, cheese, cilantro, and Don Sauce
- Original Don Father Philly$14.69
The Original Don Father Philly served with hand cut fries
- Single Cheese Burger$10.95
Made with 100% 1/3 lb. Don Burger . Served with hand cut , garlic butter fries
- Don Double Burger$14.69
Made with 100% 1/3 all garlic butter hand cut fries
- You Hurt Me Potato$10.95
The Original Don Philly Loaded Potato. All the way Original Philly served with Cheese, fried fence onion10.95 , sour cream , and the original Don Sauce
- Wings$12.95
10 Piece , special house wings cooked to perfection Also served with Lemon Pepper or BBQ buffalo
- Delivery$4.95
Don Delivery. order over $25.00 and within 5 miles of our location Orders over $100 free
- Loaded Fries$9.95
Loaded Don Philly cheese fries ,
- Small Side of Fries Small$2.50
Small side of hand cut fries
- Side of Don Sauce$0.50
- Crawfish by the Don$9,999,999.00
- Large side of fries$4.95
Large side of hand cut , seasoned fries
- 20oz Soda$2.95
Don Philly 19619 Tomball Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(713) 742-6262
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM