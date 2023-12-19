Don't Yell At Me - Kirkland Kirkland
Fresh Milk Tea 鮮奶茶系列
Organic Milk Taste 鮮奶系列
Sea Salt Cream Top 海鹽奶蓋系列
- Pink Lychee Smoothie Topped w/ Cheese Foam 芝芝粉枝$6.75
- Mango Smoothie Topped w/ Cheese Foam 芝芝芒芒$6.75
- Strawberry Smoothie Topped w/ Cheese Foam 芝芝莓莓$6.75
- Black Grape Smoothie Topped w/ Cheese Foam 芝芝葡萄$6.75
- Tiramisu Smoothie Topped w/ Cheese Foam 提拉米蘇冰沙$6.75
- Tiramisu Milk Tea w/ Cheese Foam 提拉米蘇鮮奶茶$6.50
- Original Milk Tea Topped w/ Cheese Foam 奶蓋錫蘭鮮奶茶$6.50
- Hazelnut Milk Tea w/ Cheese Foam 榛果鮮奶茶$6.50
- Jasmine Green Tea w/ Cheese Foam 茉莉奶蓋$5.25
- Four Season Green Tea w/ Cheese Foam 四季奶蓋$5.25
- Oolong Tea w/ Cheese Foam 烏龍奶蓋$5.25
- Iced Americano Topped w/ Cheese Foam 奶蓋冰美式$5.50
Cream Brûlée Milk Tea 布蕾系列
Espresso Tea Latte 現萃鮮奶茶系列
