Birria Plate Torta

$18.00

Our Birria torta sandwich is made on a delicious homemade bun and stuffed with grilled cheese, avocado, cilantro, onions, and of course our famous slow roasted birria beef.stuff with an 8 cheese blend and our 10+ hour slow roasted prime beef. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping.