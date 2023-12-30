Doña Leti's South Post Oak
ALL DAY MENU
Appetizers
- Bacon-Wrapped Cheese- Stuffed Jalapeños$14.00
(5) Fresh jumbo jalapeños that are sliced open and stuffed with an 8 blend cream cheese and shredded cheese filling. Wrapped in bacon and cripsed to perfection.
- Birria Queso$17.00
Our delicious slow-roasted birria served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.
- Chicken Queso$16.00
- Chips & Guac$12.00
- Chips & Queso$13.00
- Chorizo Queso$16.00
Our delicious spiced chorizo served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.
- Dip Trio$18.00
- Elote$6.50
Fresh shucked corn slow cooked and so flavorful. Topped with mayo, queso fresco, butter, and lime
- Fajita Queso$17.00
Our delicious carne asada steak served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.
- Pastor Queso$16.00
- Shrimp Queso$19.00
Our delicious grilled shrimp served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.
- Surf & Turf Queso$19.00
- Surf&turf Eggrolls$19.00
- Birria Eggrolls$19.00
House Specialties
Our Famous Birria
- Quesabirria Plate Tacos (3)$18.00
Quesabirria tacos are on their own playing field. Served on only made-in-house, handmade tortillas, these decadent tacos are stuffed with an 8 cheese blend and our 10+ hour slow roasted prime beef. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping
- Birria Plate Quesadillas (FLOUR)$18.00
A fresh 15 inch flour tortilla stuffed with an 8 cheese blend and our 10+ hour slow roasted prime beef that after grilling is then cut into 4. But don't worry, no sharing required. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeño, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping
- Birria Plate Torta$18.00
Our Birria torta sandwich is made on a delicious homemade bun and stuffed with grilled cheese, avocado, cilantro, onions, and of course our famous slow roasted birria beef.stuff with an 8 cheese blend and our 10+ hour slow roasted prime beef. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping.
- Birria Plate Burrito$18.00
This masterpiece is STUFFED full with our famous slow roasted birria beef, grilled cheeses, avocado, rice, beans, and cilantro and onion. As if you needed anything more, it's also served with a bacon wrapped jalapeño on the side and our delicious consome for dipping
- Birria Plate Gorditas$18.00
Two huge handmade Gorditas stuffed with flavorful beans, cheeses, and our famous slow roasted birria beef. Served with veggies on the side as well as a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping
- Quesabirria Plate Tacos with Shrimp$24.00
Our traditional Quesabirrias served with JUMBO fresh flamed shrimp and our famous slow-roasted birria. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping
- Jumbo Birria Pizzadilla$50.00
- Birria Sampler Plate$23.00
Get a taste of a little bit of everything. One quesabirria on corn tortilla, one quesabirria on flour tortilla, a torta, and 2 birria taquitos. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping.
- Birria 10 Taco Bundle$58.00
For the times when one plate is not enough. Our famous birria served with 10 tacos, 3 small consomés, and all the fixings on the side.
- A La Carte Quesabirria Taco$7.00
- A La Carte Shrimp Quesabirria Taco$9.00
Bowls
Tacos
- Street Taco$4.50
A la carte. All tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with cilantro and onion ONLY. Additional toppings and flour tortillas are available for additional charge.
- 3 Taco Plate$17.00
3 of our delicious street tacos topped with cilantro and onion and served with your choice of meat and rice and beans.
- Mini Street Tacos$15.00
5 Mini Street Tacos. Topped with cilantro and onion.
- Pupusa Taco$8.00
- Shrimp Taco HAS CHEESE$6.50
Jumbo Burritos
- Burrito$18.00
ALL burritos come stuffed with your choice of meat as well as cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans. Add a crispy delicious cheese crust for an additional charge!
- Texas Burrito$23.00
A FAN FAVORITE. A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed and rolled with our mouth delicious carne asada steak, jumbo grilled shrimp, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.
- Spicy Jalapeño Burrito$23.00
Good luck finishing this! Our famous surf and turf burrito stuffed extra with our bacon-wrapped cheese-stuffed jalapeños, wrapped in a jalapeño cheese crust, and served with a side of queso.
Quesadilla Plates
Pupusas + Gorditas
Nachos + Loaded Fries
Wings + Tenders
- Wings + Fries$15.00
Deep fried wings with crispy french fries. Choices of flavors include: Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Lemon Pepper. Upgrade your fries to loaded fries for an added flavor kick.
- Chicken Tenders + Cheese Fries$15.00
Deep fried chicken tenders served with crispy French fries. Choices of flavors include: Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Lemon Pepper. Upgrade your fries to loaded fries for a delicious added kick.
Tortas
Parilladas
Enchiladas
Family Meals
Kids Menu
Side Items
Extras
- Extra green sauce$1.00
- (2) corn tortillas$2.00
- (2) flour tortillas$3.00
- Side of avocado$3.00
- Side of queso blanco (2 OZ)$2.25
- Side of queso blanco (8 OZ)$7.00
- Grilled Jalepeño$1.00
- Sliced Jalepeños$1.00
- Side of sour cream$0.75
- Side of Pico$1.00
- Side of Guac (2 oz)$2.00
- 8 OZ Green Sauce$7.00
- Side of Shredded Cheese$1.50
- (1) Bacon-Wrapped Cheese-stuffed Jap$2.50
- 8 OZ Guac$8.00
- Side of yellow queso (2 oz)$2.25
- Side of yellow queso (8 OZ)$7.00
- Side Fresh Jalapeño$1.00
- Side of lettuce$1.00
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Cucumber$1.00
- Side of Raddish$1.00
- Side of Tomato$1.00
- Side of Tortilla Strips$1.00
- Side of Raw Onions$1.00
- Side of grilled onions$1.00
- Side of Crushed Hot Cheetos$2.00
- Side of mayo$0.75
NA Beverages
Bottled Drinks
Agua Frescas
Strawberry Horchata
KIDS DRINKS
Fountain Drinks
To-Go Alcohol
To-Go Specialty Drinks
- Mangonada Margarita$17.00
- To-Go Mangonada Margarita$19.00
- To-Go Margarita$17.00
- To-Go Spicy Margarita$18.00
- To-Go Leti Limeade$16.00
- To-Go Jamaican Lizard$17.00
- To-Go Henny Island$18.00
- To-Go Liquid Marijuana$16.00
- To-Go Casa Azul$23.00
- To-Go Piña Colada$17.00
- To-Go Corona Sunset$16.00
- To-Go Cocktail Sampler$29.00
- To-Go Paloma$16.00
- To-Go Michelada$17.00