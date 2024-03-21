We're located inside Global Food's Food Court!
Doña Sazon
Dona Sazon
Appetizers
- Leche de Tigre Achorada$17.99
Lime Juice, Sliced onion, Chile, Salt, Pepper, Sliced Fish and 2 Shrimp, topped with Fried Seafood
- Leche de Tigre$13.99
Lime Juice, Sliced onion, Chile, Salt, Pepper, Sliced Fish and 2 Shrimp, served with Fried Corn
- Chicharron de Calamar$10.99
- Tamal Solo$5.99
- Choclo con Queso$8.99
- Papa a la Huancayna$8.99
- Yuca a la Huancayna$9.99
- Causa de Pollo$8.99
Layers of Mashed Potatoes with chicken with mayonnaise and egg
- Causa Acevichada$18.50
Cold mayonnaise chicken salad; with a top and bottom layer of mashed potatoes, hard boiled egg, olive
- Empanadas$5.99
Baked Pastry made of Flour Dough Stuffed with Potato Chicken or Beef
Breakfast/Desayuno
- Combo Dona Sazon$14.99
Tamale,Chicharron,Fried Sweet Potatoe, Salsa Criolla witha side of Bread
- Lomo al Jugo$14.00
Tender Steak Sauteed in Onions and Tomatoes served with a side of Bread
- Pan con Chicharron$8.99
Fried Pork, Sliced Fried Sweet Potatoes, Salsa Criolla Served on Bread
- Pan con Tamal$5.99
- Pan Solo$1.50
Seafood/Pescado y Mariscos
- Ceviche de Pescado$16.99
Fresh Fish Marinated in Lime Juice, /mixed with Special Spices, Served with Sweey Potato
- Ceviche Mixto$17.99
Fresh Shrimp and Squid Marinated in Lime Juice with Special Spices, Served with Sweet Potatoe
- Trio Marinos$29.99
Seafood Fried Rice, Fresh Fish Marinated in Lime Juice Mixed with Special Spices, Mixed Fried Seafood Including Fish, Shrimp, Calamari, and Fried Yucca
- Duo Marinos$29.99
Steamed Rice with Squid, Scallops, Shrimp, and Fresh Fish Marinated in Lime Juice Mixed with Special Spices
- Aeropuerto de Mariscos$19.99
Fried Rice, Seafood, Scrambled Eggs, Green onions, bean sprouts
- Chupe de Camarones$17.99
Creamy Shrimp Chowder, Spicy Fish Stock, Corn, Carrots, Poached Egg, and a side of White Rice
- Jalea Mixta$20.99
Mixed Fried Seafood including Fish, Shrimp, Calamari, and Fried Yuca, Served with Salsa Criolla
- Jalea Cevichera$34.99
Ceviche y Jalea
- Arroz con Mariscos$20.99
Steamed Rice with Squid, Scallops, Shrimp, Servedwith Salsa Criolla
- Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos$20.99
Fried Rice, Seafood, Scrambled Eggs, Green Onions
- Pescado Frito$20.99
Whole Fish with White Riceand Roasted Potatoes and Side Salad
- Parihuela$19.99
Seafood Soup Shrimp, Tilapia,Mussels, Calamari, Seasoned with Peruvian Chili Pepper, Ginger, Cumin, CIlantro and Lime Juice
Carne/Beef
- Parrillada de Carne$19.99
Steak Served with French Fries, White Rice, and a Chopped Side Salad
- Parrillada a lo Pobre$22.99
Steak Served with French Fries, White Rice, Fried Plantains, Fried Egg, and a Chopped Side Salad
- Lomo Saltado$18.99
Tender Steak Sauteed in Onions and Tomatoes, French Fries and Rice
- Tallarines Saltado de Carne$18.99
Stir Fry Noodles with Beef, Scallions and Tomatoes
- Tallarines Verdes con Parilla$19.99
Spaghetti in a Spinach and Basil Sauce, Served with a Grilled Steak
- Tallarines a la Huancayna con Lomo$19.99
Fettuccine a La Huancayna Sauce (Peruvian Yellow Pepper , Fresh Cheese, and Milk Blend), Served with a Griled Steak
- Arroz Chaufa de Carne$18.99
Fried Rice, Beef, Scrambled Egg, Green Onions
- Tacu Tacu con Lomo Saltado$19.99
Pan Fried Rice and Beans and Lomo Saltado
- Frejol con Seco$16.99
Traditional Peruvian Beef Stew, Served with RIce and Beans
- Sopa a la Minuta$16.00
Chopped Beef, Aromaticcs and Spaghetti in a Creamy Broth
- Sopa Criolla$16.00
Peruvian Noodle Soup with Diced Beef, Angel Hair Pasta, Fried Egg, Yellow Potato
- Aeropuerto de Carne$19.99
Fried Rice, Beef, Scrambled Eggs, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Lo Mein Noodles
- Aeropuerto de Mixto$19.99
Fried Rice, Beef, Chicken, Scrambled Eggs, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Lo Mein Noodles
Chicken/Pollo
- Pechuga a la Parilla$18.99
Grilled Chicken Breast served with RIe, French Fries, and a side of Chopped Salad
- Pechuga a lo Pobre$20.99
Chicken Served with French Fries, White Rice, Fried Plantains, Fried Egg and a Side Chopped Salad
- Pollo Saltado$16.99
Tender Chicken Sauteed with Red Onions and Tomatoes, Served with French Fries and RIce
- Arroz Chaufa de Pollo$16.99
Fried Rice, Chicken, Scrambled Egg, Green Onions
- Tallarin Saltado de Pollo$16.99
Stir Fry Noodles with Chicken, Scallions and Tomatoes
- Pollo Broster$14.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Served with Rice, Fries and Side Salad
- Salchipollo$14.99
Sliced Hot Dog and Chicken Tenders, Served with French Fries, a Side Salad with Dressing
- Salchipapa$9.99
Sliced Hot Dog and French Fries
- Mostro$16.99
Crispy Fried Chicken, Fried Rice, French Fries and a Side Salad
- Mostro Salvaje$19.99
Crispy Fried Chicken, Fried Rice, Fried Plantains, French Fries, a Fried Egg and a Side Salad
- Caldo de Gallina$14.99
Hen Soup with Ginger, Fettucine Pasta, Hard Boiled Egg, Potato Halves
- Aeropuerto de Pollo$16.99
Fried Rice, Chicken, Scrambled Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Lo Mein Noodles
- Milanesa de Pollo$16.99
Breaded and Fried Chicken Cutlet, White Rice, Sliced Potato, Side Salad
Porciones/Sides
- Yuca$5.99
Fried Yuca
- Platano Frito$4.99
Fried Plantains
- Arroz$3.99
Rice
- Papa Frita$5.99
French Fries
- Salsa Criolla$4.99
Creole Salsa
- Salchicha$4.99
Hot Dog
- Frejoles$5.99
Beans
- Camote Frito$4.99
Fried Sweet Potato
- Camote Sancochado$3.99
Boiled Sweet Potato
- Arroz Frito (Chaufa)$6.99
Fried Rice
- 2 Huevo Fritos$2.99
2 Fried eggs