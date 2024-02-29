Skip to Main content
donita's Donut
Donita's Donut
Iced
Filled
Rolls
Bars
Cake
Old Fashioned Cake
Blueberry Cake
Donut Boxes
Breakfast
Drink
Iced
Cherry
$1.20
Cherry Sprinkles
$1.20
Chocolate
$1.20
Chocolate Nut
$1.20
Chocolate Sprinkles
$1.20
Cinnamon Sugar
$1.20
Coconut
$1.20
Crunch
$1.20
Maple
$1.20
Powdered Sugar
$1.20
Strawberry
$1.20
Strawberry Sprinkles
$1.20
Sugar
$1.20
White
$1.20
White Iced
$1.20
Filled
Bavarian Filled
$1.25
Chocolate Filled
$1.25
Lemon Filled
$1.25
Strawberry Filled
$1.25
White Cream Filled
$1.25
Rolls
Apple Fritters
$2.00
Butterfly Roll
$2.00
Cinnamon Roll
$2.00
Cinnamon Twists
$2.00
Bars
Chocolate Bar
$2.00
Maple Bar
$2.00
Cake
Chocolate
$1.20
Chocolate Nut
$1.20
Cinnamon Sugar
$1.20
Coconut
$1.20
Glazed
$1.20
Plain
$1.20
Sugar
$1.20
Old Fashioned Cake
Chocolate
$1.20
Glazed
$1.20
Plain
$1.20
Blueberry Cake
Glazed BB
$1.20
Plain BB
$1.20
Donut Boxes
Glazed ONLY DOZEN
$9.50
Glazed ONLY HALF DOZEN
$6.50
Mixed DOZEN
$14.30
Mixed Half DOZEN
$7.30
Breakfast
Everthing Croissant BreakfastSausage,Bacon,Egg,Cheese
$4.40
Croissant
Ham & Cheese Kolache
$1.75
Kolache
Plain Kolache
$1.69
Kolache
Plain Sausage Croissant
$2.50
Croissant
Sausage & Cheese Kolache
$1.75
Kolache
Sausage,Cheese & Jalapeno Kolache
$1.75
Kolache
Smoked Sausage & Cheese Kolache
$1.75
Kolache
Drink
Regular
Coffee
Decaf
Coffee
Colombian
Coffee
Cafe de Olla
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Vanilla Cappuccino
Coffee
Milk
Milk
Chocolate
Milk
Strawberry
Milk
donita's Donut Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 800-3118
1603 N Wayside Dr, Houston, TX 77020
Open now
• Closes at 5PM
All hours
Order online
