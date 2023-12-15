Donut Distillery is excited to be in Houston!
Donut Distillery - Houston 1507 W Bay area
DONUTS
Donut of the week 12/11-12/17 CHOCOLATE COVERED ORANGE
DRINKS
Coffee
- Americano$3.00
Espresso shot with hot or cold water
- Box of Coffee$17.00
96 oz insulated box of coffee. Serves 8-10 people and includes cups, cream and sugar.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
- Cold Brew Coffee ***NO DECAF OPTION!$4.00
- Cosmic Honey Latte$4.75
- Cuban$4.75
A latte with sweetened condensed milk
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$2.50
- Latte$4.25
Espresso with steamed milk. Try with one of our flavors or alternative milk options.
- Mocha$4.75
A chocolate latte
- Chai Latte ***NO DECAF OPTION!$4.25
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.25
- Peppermint Mocha$5.25
Other Drinks
ALCOHOL
Boozie Toots
Micro-shot (pipette) of liqueur to pair with your donut
- Boston Cream Boozie Toot$2.00
- Cinnamon Whiskey Boozie Toot$2.00
- Coconut Rum Boozie Toot$2.00
- Coffee Liquor (Kahula) Boozie Toot$2.00
- Irish Cream$2.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey Boozie Toot$2.00
- Spiced Rum Boozie Toot$2.00
- Strawberry Cream$2.00
- Strawberry lemonade Vodka Boozie Toot$2.00
- Tequila Boozie Toot$2.00
- Vodka Boozie Toot$2.00
- Whiskey Boozie Toot$2.00
Cocktails
Liquor
Spiked Milkshakes
Wine/Mimosas
MERCHANDISE
Koozie
Pint Glass
Donut Distillery - Houston Location and Ordering Hours
(281) 984-7698
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM