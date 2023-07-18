Door County Fire Company 38 S 3rd Ave
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Bonless Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds
Proudly serving Rendard's cheese curds, deep-fried, and served with ranch.
Chicken Tender Basket
Served over a bed of house-seasoned fries and a dipping sauce of your choice.
Chili Cheese Fries
Our house-seasoned fries topped with Monterey cheese sauce, house-made chili and cheese blend.
Deep-Fried Breaded Pickles
Dill pickles tossed in a seasoned batter and served with a side of ranch.
Deep-Fried Green Beans
Battered green beans, deep-fried golden and crisp, served with a side of our house-made sriracha mayo.
Engine Room Wings
Bone-in jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese.
French Fries
A basked of our house-seasoned fries.
Loaded Mac and Cheese Bites
Deep-fried bites, stuffed with bacon and mac & cheese, topped with cheese sauce, ranch, bacon, and green onions.
Onion Rings
Breaded, deep-fried and served with our house-made sriracha mayo.
Pretzel Bites
Served with cheese sauce.
Quesadilla
Blended cheese, tomatoes, and green onions served with sour cream and salsa.
Smothered Nachos
House-made tortilla chips, cheese blend, Monterey cheese sauce, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, served with house-made salsa, and sour cream.
Sweet Potato Fries
House-seasoned, deep-fried, servered with our house-made honey mustard.
Soup
Salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with tomatoes, grated parmesan, and croutons.
Cobb Salad
Our garden salad topped with grilled chicken, cherry smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, boiled egg, and croutons.
Summer Salad
Turkey, candied pecans, dried cranberries, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, and croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with tomatoes, grated parmesan, and croutons.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and croutons.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Natural grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, Caesar dressing, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, wrapped in an herb tortilla.
Pesto Chicken Wrap
Natural grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, and pesto aioli, wrapped in an herb tortilla.
Summer Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, candied pecans, dried cranberries, cucumber, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette, and crumbled bleu cheese, wrapped in an herb tortilla.
Sandwiches
5-Cheese Meltdown
Cheddar, provolone, Swiss, pepperjack, and Monterey jack all melted on grilled sourdough bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork, topped with pickles, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce, served on a telera roll.
BLT
Stacked with cherry wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled 7-grain bread.
Chicken Bacon Swiss
Natural grilled chicken breast, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser roll.
Chicken Sandwich
Natural grilled chicken breast on a kaiser roll.
Local Firefighter
Turkey, cherry wood bacon, melted cheddar, topped with BBQ sauce on grilled 7-grain bread.
Perch Sandwich
2 Fillets dipped in egg wash and lightly breaded in breadcrumbs, herbs, and spices. Served crispy on a kaiser roll with house-made tartar sauce and lemon.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Natural grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and pesto aioli, served on a telera roll.
Pioneer Club
Turkey, cherry wood bacon, lettuce, tomoatoes, mayo, cheddar on toasted sourdough.
Rueben
Oven roasted and hand-cut corned beef, topped with Swiss cheese, kraut and 1000 Island dressing, served on marble rye.
Shaved Prime
Slow roasted shaved prime rib smothered in sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with house seasoning, and side of au jus.
Walleye Sandwich
1 Fillet dipped in egg wash and lightly breaded in breadcrumbs, herbs, and spices. Served crispy on marble rye with house-made tartar sauce and lemon.
Burgers
Backdraft
Topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, deep-fried jalapeno strips, sriracha mayo on a kaiser roll.
Badger Melt
Sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye.
Black & Bleu
Cajun seasoned patty with sauteed mushrooms, bacon, and bleu cheese, served on a kaiser roll.
Black Bean Burger
Spicky black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese, house-made salsa, and guacamole, served on a telera roll.
DCFC
Two patties topped wiht two slices of cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a kaiser roll.
Mushroom & Swiss
Sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with two slives of Swiss cheese, served on a kaiser roll.
The Chief
Topped with cheese and served on a kaiser roll.
The Siren
Deep-fried onion rings, cherry wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce, served on a kaiser roll.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Start with cheese adn add any additional toppings to create your own masterpiece!
Chicken BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, cheese, natural grilled chicken breast, bacon, and red onions.
Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, tri-color peppers, tomatoes, black olives, fresh mushrooms.
Fire Company Favorite Pizza
Cheesse, sausage, fresh mushrooms, and onions.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon.
Veggie Pizza
Cheese, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes.
Fish
Perch Half Plate
Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.
Perch Full Plate
Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.
Walleye Half Plate
Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.
Walleye Full Plate
Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.
Fish & Chips
Deep-fried haddock fillets, served over fries, with slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and lemon.
Pasta
Alfredo Pasta
House-made alfredo sauce with tomato, garlic, onions, and tossed with cavatappi pasta.
Fire Company Pasta
Our house-made alfredo wiht chipotle seasoning, onions, tomatoes, and tri-colored peppers.
Mac & Cheese
Monterey Jack cheese sauce with bacon, tomatoes, and green onions, tossed with cavatappi pasta and sprinkled with shredded cheese.