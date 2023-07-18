Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Bonless Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Proudly serving Rendard's cheese curds, deep-fried, and served with ranch.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Served over a bed of house-seasoned fries and a dipping sauce of your choice.

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Our house-seasoned fries topped with Monterey cheese sauce, house-made chili and cheese blend.

Deep-Fried Breaded Pickles

$9.00

Dill pickles tossed in a seasoned batter and served with a side of ranch.

Deep-Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Battered green beans, deep-fried golden and crisp, served with a side of our house-made sriracha mayo.

Engine Room Wings

$14.00

Bone-in jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese.

French Fries

$5.00

A basked of our house-seasoned fries.

Loaded Mac and Cheese Bites

$14.00

Deep-fried bites, stuffed with bacon and mac & cheese, topped with cheese sauce, ranch, bacon, and green onions.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Breaded, deep-fried and served with our house-made sriracha mayo.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Served with cheese sauce.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Blended cheese, tomatoes, and green onions served with sour cream and salsa.

Smothered Nachos

$9.00+

House-made tortilla chips, cheese blend, Monterey cheese sauce, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, served with house-made salsa, and sour cream.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

House-seasoned, deep-fried, servered with our house-made honey mustard.

Soup

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Chili Cup

$6.00

Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Soup-of-the-Day Bowl

$7.00

Soup-of-the-Day Cup

$5.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with tomatoes, grated parmesan, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Our garden salad topped with grilled chicken, cherry smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, boiled egg, and croutons.

Summer Salad

$14.00

Turkey, candied pecans, dried cranberries, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, and croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with tomatoes, grated parmesan, and croutons.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and croutons.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Natural grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, Caesar dressing, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, wrapped in an herb tortilla.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Natural grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, and pesto aioli, wrapped in an herb tortilla.

Summer Wrap

$12.00

Sliced turkey breast, candied pecans, dried cranberries, cucumber, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette, and crumbled bleu cheese, wrapped in an herb tortilla.

Sandwiches

5-Cheese Meltdown

$11.00

Cheddar, provolone, Swiss, pepperjack, and Monterey jack all melted on grilled sourdough bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Slow roasted pork, topped with pickles, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce, served on a telera roll.

BLT

$11.00

Stacked with cherry wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled 7-grain bread.

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$13.00

Natural grilled chicken breast, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser roll.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Natural grilled chicken breast on a kaiser roll.

Local Firefighter

$12.00

Turkey, cherry wood bacon, melted cheddar, topped with BBQ sauce on grilled 7-grain bread.

Perch Sandwich

$16.00

2 Fillets dipped in egg wash and lightly breaded in breadcrumbs, herbs, and spices. Served crispy on a kaiser roll with house-made tartar sauce and lemon.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Natural grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and pesto aioli, served on a telera roll.

Pioneer Club

$12.00

Turkey, cherry wood bacon, lettuce, tomoatoes, mayo, cheddar on toasted sourdough.

Rueben

$12.00

Oven roasted and hand-cut corned beef, topped with Swiss cheese, kraut and 1000 Island dressing, served on marble rye.

Shaved Prime

$14.00

Slow roasted shaved prime rib smothered in sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with house seasoning, and side of au jus.

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

1 Fillet dipped in egg wash and lightly breaded in breadcrumbs, herbs, and spices. Served crispy on marble rye with house-made tartar sauce and lemon.

Burgers

Backdraft

$12.00

Topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, deep-fried jalapeno strips, sriracha mayo on a kaiser roll.

Badger Melt

$11.00

Sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye.

Black & Bleu

$12.00

Cajun seasoned patty with sauteed mushrooms, bacon, and bleu cheese, served on a kaiser roll.

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Spicky black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese, house-made salsa, and guacamole, served on a telera roll.

DCFC

$14.00

Two patties topped wiht two slices of cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a kaiser roll.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.00

Sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with two slives of Swiss cheese, served on a kaiser roll.

The Chief

$10.00

Topped with cheese and served on a kaiser roll.

The Siren

$12.00

Deep-fried onion rings, cherry wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce, served on a kaiser roll.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00+

Start with cheese adn add any additional toppings to create your own masterpiece!

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$19.00+

BBQ sauce, cheese, natural grilled chicken breast, bacon, and red onions.

Deluxe Pizza

$19.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, tri-color peppers, tomatoes, black olives, fresh mushrooms.

Fire Company Favorite Pizza

$17.00+

Cheesse, sausage, fresh mushrooms, and onions.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00+

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon.

Veggie Pizza

$23.00+

Cheese, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes.

Fish

Perch Half Plate

$18.00

Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.

Perch Full Plate

$23.00

Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.

Walleye Half Plate

$17.00

Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.

Walleye Full Plate

$21.00

Deep-fried, served with choice of potato, house-made tartar sauce, lemon, rye bread, and coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Deep-fried haddock fillets, served over fries, with slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and lemon.

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$12.00

House-made alfredo sauce with tomato, garlic, onions, and tossed with cavatappi pasta.

Fire Company Pasta

$14.00

Our house-made alfredo wiht chipotle seasoning, onions, tomatoes, and tri-colored peppers.

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Monterey Jack cheese sauce with bacon, tomatoes, and green onions, tossed with cavatappi pasta and sprinkled with shredded cheese.

Chicken

2PC Broasted Chicken

$12.00

Our classic recipe served with choice of potato and coleslaw

4PC Broasted Chicken

$16.00

Our classic recipe served with choice of potato and coleslaw

Breast

$4.00

Leg

$3.00

Thigh

$3.00

Wing

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Kids

7" Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Sides

Cheese Curd Side

$8.00

Chip Side

$2.00

Coleslaw Side

$3.00

Fried Green Beans Side

$6.00

Fried Pickles Side

$6.00

Fries Side

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes Side

$3.00

Onion Ring Side

$6.00

Pretzel Bites Side

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetable Side

$4.00

Split Plate Charge

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$5.00