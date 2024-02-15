Please place your order by Tuesday for Thursday Lunch Delivery!
Dos Amigos Tejas BBQ 28074 State Hwy 64
Tacos
Specialties
Meats by weight
Sides
- Brian's Smoked Mac & Cheese$5.00+
Made from scratch with cheddar, smoked gouda, cream cheese and heavy cream. Then topped with seasoned bread crumbs and smoked!
- Ken's BBQ Baked Beans$5.00+
These BBQ baked beans start out with "Bushes" Baked beans, then fully drained and doctored with my dads family recipe!
- Dos Amigos Elotes$5.00+
This Mexican Creamed Corn is seasoned to add a little kick to your life!
- Texas Twinkies$40.00+
- Homemade Pico$7.00+
Whole Meats
- Whole Smoked Brisket$150.00
The average weight is between 12-14lbs.
- Whole Bone-in Pork Butt$70.00
Average 8-10lb raw weight
- Whole Smoked Turkey$90.00
Average 12-14lbs raw weight
- Whole Spiral Honey Ham$90.00
When available. Usually around the holidays and average 9-12lbs
- Whole Rack of St. Louis Spare Pork Ribs$40.00
These ribs are a sweet, honey brown sugar glazed rib, with a slight bite on the back end! Some people call them competition style rib!
(903) 840-6186
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:30AM