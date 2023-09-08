Food

Appetizers and Sides

Guacamole W/Chips

$9.99

Guacamole W/Chicharon

$9.99

Chips and salsa

$4.49

Chicharrón

$4.99

Loaded Tatchos

$11.55

Tater tots loaded with whole beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meat

Full Loaded Tatchos

$16.49

Tater Tots

$4.99

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Rice

$2.95

Beans

$2.95

Consome

$2.95

Beef Broth For Dipping

Consome Con Carne(with meat)

$5.29

Beef Broth For Dipping W/ Meat

Extra Meat 8oz

$5.29

8 oz.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.59

Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito

$7.69

Side of Homemade Tortillas (3)

$2.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.59

Side of chips only

$2.19

Salsa only for Chips

$2.99

Side of sour cream

$0.75

Small side of guacamole

$0.99

Large side of Guacamole

$7.49

Super Fries

$16.49

Fries, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream

1/2 Order Super Fries

$11.55

Half Order of Fries, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream

Nachos

$16.49

Chips, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream

1/2 Order Nachos

$11.55

Half Order of Chips, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream

French Fries

$4.99

Cali Burrito

$14.29

Choice of Meat, Fries, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Esquite

$4.99

Cup of Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Butter

Hot Cheeto Esquite

$5.99

Cup of Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Butter, Hot Cheeto Dust

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Big salsa 8oz

$3.49

Dos amigos spread

$0.50

Mixed Grilled Onions and Jalepenos

$4.50

Grilled Onions

$2.50

Grilled Jalepenos

$2.50

Birria

Quesabirria

$4.75

Birria Taco W/Melted Cheese, Onions and Cilantro

Quesabirria Combo

$13.75

2 Tacos Served W/ Your Choice of Side and Consome

Birria Taco

$4.15

Taco W/ Onions and Cilantro

Birria Taco Combo

$12.65

2 Tacos Served W/ Your Choice of Side a consome

Birria Burrito

$13.25

Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Birria Burrito Combo

$17.65

Burrito W/ Your Choice of Side and Consome

Birria Quesadilla

$12.09

Onions and Cilantro Inside and Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream

Birria Quesadilla Combo

$16.49

Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Side

Orden de Birria (Birria Plate)

$16.49

Birria Plate Served With your choice of side, 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Limes

Birria Bowl

$12.99

Birria Bowl Served With Your Choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Limes

Birria Ramen

$13.99

Asada

Quesataco Asada

$4.75

Asada Taco W/ Melted Cheese, Whole Beans, Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Quesataco Asada Combo

$13.75

2 Tacos W/ Choice of Side

Asada Taco

$4.15

Taco W/ Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Asada Taco Combo

$12.65

2 Tacos W/ Choice of Side

Asada Burrito

$13.25

Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Asada Burrito Combo

$17.65

Burrito W/ Your Choice of Side

Asada Quesadilla

$12.09

Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream

Asada Quesadilla Combo

$16.49

Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Side

Pastor

Pastor Quesataco

$4.75

Pastor Taco W/ Melted Cheese, Whole Beans, Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Pastor Quesataco Combo

$13.75

2 Tacos W/ Choice of side

Pastor Taco

$4.15

Taco W/ Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Pastor Taco Combo

$12.65

Pastor Burrito

$13.25

Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Pastor Burrito Combo

$17.65

Burrito W/ Your Choice of Side

Pastor Quesadilla

$12.09

Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream

Pastor Quesadilla Combo

$16.49

Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Side

Carnitas

Carnitas Quesataco

$4.75

Carnitas Taco W/ Melted Cheese, Whole Beans, Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Carnitas Quesataco Combo

$13.75

2 Tacos W/ Choice of Side

Carnitas Taco

$4.15

Taco W/ Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Carnitas Taco Combo

$12.65

2 Tacos Served W/ Choice of Side

Carnitas Burrito

$13.25

Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro

Carnitas Burrito Combo

$17.65

Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro and Your Choice of Side

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.09

Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream

Carnitas Quesadilla Combo

$16.49

Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream and Your Choice of Side

Pollo

Pollo Quesataco

$4.75

Pollo Quesataco Combo

$13.75

Pollo Taco

$4.15

Pollo Taco Combo

$12.65

Pollo Burrito

$13.25

Pollo Burrito Combo

$17.65

Pollo Quesadilla

$12.09

Pollo Quesadilla Combo

$16.49

Tortas

Birria Torta

$12.09

Asada Torta

$12.09

Pastor Torta

$12.09

Carnitas Torta

$12.09

Pollo Torta

$12.09

Dos Amigos Torta

$14.29

California Torta

$14.29

Cubana Torta

$14.29

El Diablo Torta

$14.29

Milaneza Torta

$14.29

Steak and Egg Torta

$14.29

Torta Combo

$16.49

Dos Amigos Torta Combo

$18.29

California Torta Combo

$18.29

Cubana Torta Combo

$18.29

El Diablo Torta Combo

$18.29

Milaneza Torta Combo

$18.29

Steak and Egg Torta Combo

$18.29

Breakfast

Breakfast Torta Bacon

$10.99

Breakfast Torta Ham

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito Ham

$10.99

Breakfast Taco Bacon

$4.99

Breakfast Taco Ham

$4.99

Chilaquiles

$15.39

Birriaquiles

$17.65

Kids Meal

Amiguito (Kids Meal)

$10.45

1 Plain Taco of Choice or Bean and Cheese Burrito or Cheese Quesadilla. Comes with Side of choice and Aqua Fresca

Desserts

Churro Sundae

$9.49

Churros W/ Ice Cream, Chocolate, Caramel, Whip Cream and Cherry on top

Horchata Shake

$6.59

Strawberry Shake

$6.59

Mazapan Shake

$6.59

Churro Only

$3.49

Served W/ Chocolate and Caramel on the side

Chocolate Shake

$6.59

Oreo Shake

$6.59

Vanilla shake

$6.59

Taco Tuesday

Birria Taco

$4.69

Quesabirria

$5.31

Asada Taco

$2.50

Pastor Taco

$2.50

Pollo Taco

$2.50

Carnitas

$2.50

Shrimp

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco Combo

$13.99

Surf and Turf Burrito

$15.99

Beverages

Aguas Frescas

Watermelon

$5.25

Pineapple

$5.25

Cucumber Lime

$5.25

Strawberry Lime

$5.25

Horchata

$5.25

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.99

Water

Spiked Aquas

Spiked Cucumber Lime

$8.00

Spiked Strawberry Lime

$8.00

Spiked Watermelon

$8.00

Spiked Pineapple

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$7.00

Happy Hour

HH Spiked Cucumber Lime

$6.00

HH Spiked Strawberry Lime

$6.00

HH Spiked Watermelon

$6.00

HH Spiked Pineapple

$6.00

HH Margarita

$5.00

HH Modelo 24 oz Bottle

$7.00

HH Corona 24 oz Bottle

$7.00

HH Modelo Lime Y Sal

$6.50

HH Modelo Negra

$6.00

HH Corona Familiar 32 oz

$9.00

HH Pacifico 32 oz Bottle

$9.00

HH Pacifico 24 oz Can

$6.00

HH Bud light 24 oz Can

$5.00

HH Budweiser 24 oz Can

$5.00

HH Lagunitas 19.2 oz Can

$6.00

HH Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

HH Truly Wild Berry

$7.00

HH Truly Margarita

$7.00

HH Happy Dad

$2.00

Catering

Tacos

25 Quesabirria Tacos

$99.99

25 Birria Tacos

$89.99

25 Asada Quesatacos

$99.99

25 Pastor Quesatacos

$99.99

25 Asada Tacos

$89.99

25 Pastor Tacos

$89.99

5 Consomes (Price only W/ Purchase of Taco Tray)

$10.00

Trays

Tray of Birria

$159.99

Tray of Asada

$159.99

Tray of Rice

$44.99

Tray of Beans

$44.99

Tray of Pastor

$159.99

Tray of Chips

$22.49

Tray of chicken

$159.99

Aguas

Cucumber Lime

$69.99

Strawberry Lime

$69.99

Horchata

$69.99

Pineapple

$69.99

Watermelon

$69.99

Fresa Con Leche

$69.99

Jamaica

$69.99

Deposit (each jug)

$25.00