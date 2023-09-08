Dos Amigos Tortas 27224 Base Line Street
Food
Appetizers and Sides
Guacamole W/Chips
Guacamole W/Chicharon
Chips and salsa
Chicharrón
Loaded Tatchos
Tater tots loaded with whole beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meat
Full Loaded Tatchos
Tater Tots
Rice and Beans
Rice
Beans
Consome
Beef Broth For Dipping
Consome Con Carne(with meat)
Beef Broth For Dipping W/ Meat
Extra Meat 8oz
8 oz.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito
Side of Homemade Tortillas (3)
Cheese Quesadilla
Side of chips only
Salsa only for Chips
Side of sour cream
Small side of guacamole
Large side of Guacamole
Super Fries
Fries, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream
1/2 Order Super Fries
Half Order of Fries, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream
Nachos
Chips, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream
1/2 Order Nachos
Half Order of Chips, Choice of Meat, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream
French Fries
Cali Burrito
Choice of Meat, Fries, Monterrey Cheese, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Esquite
Cup of Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Butter
Hot Cheeto Esquite
Cup of Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Butter, Hot Cheeto Dust
Extra Salsa
Big salsa 8oz
Dos amigos spread
Mixed Grilled Onions and Jalepenos
Grilled Onions
Grilled Jalepenos
Birria
Quesabirria
Birria Taco W/Melted Cheese, Onions and Cilantro
Quesabirria Combo
2 Tacos Served W/ Your Choice of Side and Consome
Birria Taco
Taco W/ Onions and Cilantro
Birria Taco Combo
2 Tacos Served W/ Your Choice of Side a consome
Birria Burrito
Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Birria Burrito Combo
Burrito W/ Your Choice of Side and Consome
Birria Quesadilla
Onions and Cilantro Inside and Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream
Birria Quesadilla Combo
Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Side
Orden de Birria (Birria Plate)
Birria Plate Served With your choice of side, 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Limes
Birria Bowl
Birria Bowl Served With Your Choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Limes
Birria Ramen
Asada
Quesataco Asada
Asada Taco W/ Melted Cheese, Whole Beans, Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Quesataco Asada Combo
2 Tacos W/ Choice of Side
Asada Taco
Taco W/ Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Asada Taco Combo
2 Tacos W/ Choice of Side
Asada Burrito
Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Asada Burrito Combo
Burrito W/ Your Choice of Side
Asada Quesadilla
Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream
Asada Quesadilla Combo
Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Side
Pastor
Pastor Quesataco
Pastor Taco W/ Melted Cheese, Whole Beans, Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Pastor Quesataco Combo
2 Tacos W/ Choice of side
Pastor Taco
Taco W/ Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Pastor Taco Combo
Pastor Burrito
Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Pastor Burrito Combo
Burrito W/ Your Choice of Side
Pastor Quesadilla
Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream
Pastor Quesadilla Combo
Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Side
Carnitas
Carnitas Quesataco
Carnitas Taco W/ Melted Cheese, Whole Beans, Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Carnitas Quesataco Combo
2 Tacos W/ Choice of Side
Carnitas Taco
Taco W/ Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Carnitas Taco Combo
2 Tacos Served W/ Choice of Side
Carnitas Burrito
Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro
Carnitas Burrito Combo
Burrito W/ Rice, Whole Beans, Melted Cheese, Guac, Onions and Cilantro and Your Choice of Side
Carnitas Quesadilla
Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream
Carnitas Quesadilla Combo
Served W/ Side of Guac and Sour Cream and Your Choice of Side