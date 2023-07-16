Dos Carnales Restaurante
Appetizers
Appetizer Samples Alex Special
Pupusa, taquito, yucca, chicharron, and quesadilla
Buffalo Wings
8 wings
Calamari Frito
Cocktail De Camarones
Crab and Shrimp Quesadilla
Guacamole Dip
Nachos "El Amate"
Corn chips are covered with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken or beef. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Nachos Supreme
Corn chips covered with refried beans, enchilada sauce, shredded beef, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and sliced jalapeño
Oysters
Quesadilla Special
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Seasonal Curiles
Vuelve a La Vida
Mixed ceviche: baby shrimp, calamari, scallops, and fish cooked in lime juice
Taquitos Dorados
Shredded beef rolled in a fried corn tortilla. Served with taquito sauce, topped with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Antojitos Salvadoreños
Pupusas
Choose from: Mixed, cheese, beans, or loroco
Chicken Tamale Tamal De Pollo
Corn Tamale Tamal De Elote
Yucca Con Chicharron
Platano Frito, Frijoles, Y Crema
Edwin Guanaco
Para saborear nuestra comida típica salvadoreña. Huevo con carne, frijoles, tamal de pollo, platanos y crema
El Tipico
Una pupusa, huevos, platanos, frijoles, aguacate y crema
Sopa Del Dia
Sopa De Mondongo
Tripe soup, cow feet, yucca, corn cob, plantain, and carrots
Sopa De Res
Beef soup with yucca, carrots, plantain, and cabbage
Sopa De Gallina
Chicken soup served with rice and salad
Sopa De Camarones
Shrimp soup
Sopa De Mariscos
Mariscada
Mixed shell seafood clams, mussels, shrimp, and lobster tall
Super Mariscada
Mixed shell seafood clams, mussels, shrimp, and whole lobster
Salads
Specials
Plato San Luis
Seasoned, broiled jumbo shrimp, with fajitas (chicken or beef)
Fajitas Al Carbon
Beet, chicken, or mbeed fajitas served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Polio Asado
Broiled chicken breast with pico de gallo and guacamole
Plato Morelos
Costillas (pork ribs) and fajitas (chicken or beef) grilled chicken breast and cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pork Ribs Costillas De Puerco
Lengua Guisada
Cow tongue served with rice, beans, and salad
Dos Carnales Plato
Shrimp brochette, with fajitas (chicken, beef, or mixed) sauteed shrimp and vegetables in cream sauce
Lomo Saltado
Beef strips sauteed with vegetables and French fries served with rice and beans
Camarones Brochette
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Monterey jack cheese wrapped with bacon
Madrecita
Shrimp and lobster tail with grilled steak or chicken fajitas
Plato Especial Picadera #1
Plato Especial Picadera #2
Plato Especial Picadera #3
Platos Mixtos
Enchiladas Con Huevos Estrellados
Entomatadas Con Huevos Estrellados
Enmoladas Con Huevos Estrellados
Enfrijoladas Con Huevos Estrellados
Chilaquiles Con Huevos Estrellados
Pollo a La Crema
Bistec a Caballo
Served with two eggs over the steak, rice, beans, and salad
Filet Mignon
Served with rice and vegetables
Camarones a La Crema
Pescado Frito
Fried whole fish served with salsa, rice, beans, and salad
2 People Plato Gordo Para 2 O 4 Personas
Beef and chicken fajitas, costillas (ribs), and Camarones (shrimp) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our fresh flour tortillas. Only served for 2 or 4 people. No exceptions/no excepciones
4 People Plato Gordo Para 2 O 4 Personas
Beef and chicken fajitas, costillas (ribs), and Camarones (shrimp) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our fresh flour tortillas. Only served for 2 or 4 people. No exceptions/no excepciones
Plato Estrella
Shrimp brochette, a la plancha, lobster, fish, Costilla (ribs), yucca, beef, and chicken fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our fresh flour tortillas. No exceptions/no excepciones
Platillos Mixtos a La-Parilla
Pollo Encebollado
Chicken breast sauteed with garlic butter, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Pollo Con Mole
Bistec a La Mexicana
Chopped steak with onion, jalapeño, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Steak served with rice and beans
T.B Steak
Grilled marinated t-bone steak, served with rice beans and salad
Beef Steak a La Salvadorena
Grilled N.Y strip served with rice, refried beans, and salad
Alambre
Chopped steak with chorizo, sausage, bacon, peppers, and onion
Carne Con Camarones
Grilled and marinated NY strip, sauteed jumbo shrimp, served with rice, beans, and salad
Camarones a La Plancha
Sauteed shrimp served with rice, beans, and salad
Camarones Entomatadas
Sauteed shrimp with sliced tomatoes served with rice, beans, and salad
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp in garlic sauce served with rice and beans
Camarones en Chipotle Y Crema
Shrimp in chipotle and cream sauce served with rice and beans
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp in extremely hot sauce served with rice and beans
Salmon Fillet
Grilled salmon served with garlic cream sauce, rice and sauteed vegetables
Filete De Pescado
Fish fillet served with rice and salad
Carnales Tacos, Crazy Tortas Y Mas
Tacos Mexicanos
Tacos De Lengua
Tacos De Carnitas De Cerdo
1 Piece Empanadas
Choose from: queso/ tinga de pollo/ picadillo de res/ pollo con mole
3 Pieces Empanadas
Choose from: queso/ tinga de pollo/ picadillo de res/ pollo con mole
Sope De Tinga De Pollo
Huarache
1 Piece Tostadas
Choose from: ceviche / cocktail de camaron
3 Pieces Tostadas
Choose from: ceviche / cocktail de camaron
Torta Cubana
Torta Oaxaquena
Breakfast
DESAYUNOS
QUESADILLAS
BURRITOS
BURRITOS DE JANON Y HUEVO
EGG BURRITOS WITH HAM
BURRITOS DE HUEVO CON CHORIZO
EGG BURRITOS WITH CHORIZO
BURRITOS DE HUEVO CON SALCHICHA
EGG BURRITOS WITH SAUSAGE
BURRITO DE HUEVO Y PICO DE GALLO
EGG BURRITOS WITH PICO DE GALLO
Santa Fe Burrito
Chunk of steak portion rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with home-made enchilada sauce and melted cheese and served with rice and beans
MEATS MENU
CARNE ASADA
ROAST MEAT
CAMPECHANA
BEEF, CHORIZO
DISCADA
GROUND BEEF, HAM, SAUSAGE, CHORIZO, ONION & CILANTRO
COCHINITA PIBIL
BAKED PORK
PASTOR
SPICY PORK
BARBACOA
BARBECUE
CHORIZO SAUSAGE
SAUSAGE
CARNE MOLIDA Y PAPAS EN SALSA VERDE
GROUND BEEF AND POTATOES IN GREEN SAUCE
CARNE MOLIDA EN SALSA DE CHIPOTLE CON CREMA
GROUND BEEF IN CHIPOTLE SAUCE WITH CREAM
BISTEC A LA MEXICANA
MEXICAN STEAK
POLLO A LA MEXICANA
MEXICAN CHICKEN
POLLSO CON MOLE
CHICKEN WITH MOLE