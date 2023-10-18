Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery Wonder World
Czech
- Apple$1.80
- Apple & Cream$1.80
- Apricot$1.80
- Blueberry$1.80
- Blueberry & Cream$1.80
- Cherry$1.80
- Cherry & Cream$1.80
- Cottage Cheese$1.80
- Cream Cheese$1.80
- Daily Special$1.80
- Fresh Fruit Kolache$2.00
- Peach$1.80
- Peaches & Cream$1.80
- Pecan$2.50
- Poppy Seed$1.80
- Prune$1.80
- Raspberry$1.80
- Raspberry & Cream$1.80
- Strawberry$1.80
- Strawberry & Cream$1.80
Texas
- Bacon & Cheese$2.50
- Bacon & Jalapeno$2.60
- Breakfast Sausage$2.50
- Chorizo$2.50
- Ham & Cheddar$2.50
- Ham & Swiss$2.50
- Hatch Chili Sausage$2.64
- Jalapeno & Cheese Sausage$2.50
- Jalapeno Polish$2.50
- Meatball$2.50
- Mushroom & Swiss$2.75
- Pepperoni & Swiss$2.50
- Philly Cheese Steak$2.64
- Polish Sausage w/ Kraut$2.75
- Sausage$2.50
- Sausage & Cheese$2.50
- Sausage Patty$2.64
- Sausage Patty w/ Jalapenos$2.75
- Turkey Patty$2.64
- Turkey Patty w/ Jalapenos$2.64
- Veggie Patty$2.64
- Veggie Patty w/ Jalapenos$2.85
Czech Dozen
Texas Dozen
Sweets
Merch
Drinks
- 12 oz Coffee$2.24
- 16 oz Coffee$2.86
- 2% Milk$1.92
- 3D Energy$3.12
- Alani Nu Drinks$3.26
- Apple Juice$3.12
- Chocolate Milk$1.92
- Clean Yerba$3.12
- CranAppRasp Juice$3.12
- Fresh Squeezd Orange Juice$4.94
- Ginger Limeade Yerba$3.90
- Glass Coke$3.12
- Guayaki Bluphoria$3.38
- Guayaki Grapefruit Ginger$3.38
- Guayaki Traditional$3.90
- High Brew$3.64
- Honey Mint Yerba$3.90
- Hot Tea$2.70
- Katz Cold Brew$3.90
- Lavender Lemonade Yerba$3.90
- Martinelli Apple Juice$2.86
- Orange Blossom Yerba$3.90
- Orange Juice$2.03
- Powerade$2.60
- Red Bull$2.86
- Richards Rainwater Sparkling$2.86
- Soda$1.66
- Spring$4.42
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.64
- Texas Tea Peach$2.34
- Texas Tea Strawberry$2.34
- Texas Tea Sweet$2.34
- Topo Chico$2.34
- Water$1.70
- Whole Milk$1.92
Coffee Drinks
- 12 Oz Coffee Refill$1.04
- 12oz Red Eye$3.12
- 16oz Coffee Refill$1.56
- 96oz Box of Coffee$16.64
- 96oz Box of Coffee w/ Cups & Cream$20.80
- Camp Fire Cold Brew$5.20
- LG American$3.12
- LG Cafe Au Lait$3.12
- LG Cappuccino$4.69
- LG Chai Latte$5.20
- LG Cold Brew$3.90
- LG Coffee$2.86
- Lg Espresso$2.60
- Lg Frappe$4.68
- LG Hot Chocolate$4.26
- LG Hot Tea$2.60
- LG Iced Tea$2.60
- LG Latte$4.68
- LG Matcha Latte$5.41
- LG Mexican Hot Chocolate$5.63
- LG Mocha$4.68
- SM Americano$3.12
- SM Cafe Au Lait$2.60
- SM Cappuccino$3.90
- SM Chai Latte$4.16
- SM Coffee$2.24
- SM Espresso$2.60
- SM Hot Chocolate$3.64
- SM Hot Tea$2.60
- SM Iced Tea$2.60
- SM Latte$3.90
- SM Matcha Latte$4.33
- SM Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.50
- SM Mocha$4.16
- SM Wake N' Bake$6.06
- LG Wake N' Bake$6.84
- Flat White$3.50
- 16oz Red Eye$3.90
- Czech 6 Pack$10.80
- Cinnamon Pecan$3.74
- Cinnamon Chocolate Chip$3.74
- Cinnamon Bread$6.99
Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery Wonder World Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 667-7400
Closed • Opens Sunday at 6:30AM