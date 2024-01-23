Dosa Kitchen 1307 Stoneridge Dr
Kitchen Menu
Appetizers
- SAMOSA$7.99
A samosa is a fried South Asian pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, peas
- VEGETABLE PAKORA$7.99
Spiced veggie fritters are deep-fried until golden brown and crispy, then served with a variety of dipping sauces.
- MEDHU VADA$7.99
Traditional South Indian fritters made with urad dal server with sambar coconut chutney.
- PONGAL VADA$7.99
These flavorful and delicious snacks are so good serve with sambar coconut chutney.
- SAMBAR VADA$8.99
A crispy fritter made of urad dal.
- PONGAL$8.99
Pongal is a South Indian and Sri Lankan dish of rice cooked in boiling milk.
- SAMOSA CHAAT$7.99
One samosa topped with seasoned chickpeas, yogurt,tomatoes, onions, and tamarind & mint
- PAPDI CHAAT$6.99
Papdi chaat is a popular Indian street food where crispy papdi (crackers) are topped with
- BHEL PURI$6.99
Made with puffed rice, sweet sour spicy chutneys, veggies & sev.
- IDLI$7.99
The lentils and rice are soaked first and then later ground separately. The batters are mixed
- IDLI MANCHURIAN$7.99
Deep fried idlis tossed in Indo-Chinese Sauce.
Soups
Dosa Entree
- MASALA DOSA$12.99
It is made from rice, lentils, Urad dal, Chana dal, fenugreek, puffed rice, Toor dal, dry red chili and served with potato curry, chutneys, and sambar.
- PLAIN DOSA$10.99
Rice and lentil savory crepe with cilantro, served with sambar, and chutney.
- PANEER MASALA DOSA$13.99
Dosa topped with Indian cheese and herbed potato curry.
- PAPER DOSA$12.99
Crispy paper dosa is made of urad dal, rice, rice flour and ghee for cooking.
- SPRING DOSA$13.99
Spring dosa is an Indian crepe with fermented batter and Chinese-style stir-fried vegetables.
- RAVA CHILI DOSA$13.99
Made with semolina flour, plain flour and rice flour.
- ONION DOSA$13.99
Onion dosa is a very refreshing twist to regular plain dosa.
- CHANA DOSA$13.99
Dosa topped with cooked chickpeas and herbed potato curry.
- CHEESE DOSA$13.99
Vegetable Entree
- MATTAR PANEER$14.99
Indian cheese cooked in a light creamy, onion-based sauce and green peas
- ALOO MATTA$14.99
Aloo Matar is a delicious North Indian curry made with potatoes, peas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs
- ALOO GOBI$14.99
Potatoes and cauliflower mixed with Indian herbs and spices.
- VEGETABLE CURRY$14.99
Vegetable Curry made with mixed vegetables, spices and herbs.
- CHOLE PURI$14.99
Chick peas cooked with tomato and curry sauce. Served with 2 puri.
- SAAG PANEER$14.99
Fresh, creamy spinach sauce cooked with Indian cheese cubes.
- BAINGAN BHARTA$14.99
Grilled eggplant mixed with onions, tomatoes, and green peas.
- SAAG CHOLEY$14.99
Classic Indian curry made with chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices.
- VEGETABLE KORMA$14.99
Rich and creamy with plenty of spices. Made with cashews.
- VEGETABLE COCONUT CURRY$14.99
Mix vegetables cooked in a house-made coconut curry sauce.
- ALOO VINDALOO$14.99
Seasoned
Non Vegetable Entree
- TIKKA MASALA$15.99+
Cubes of tender white meat blended with a ۔cream tomato and cashew sauce
- CHETTINAD CURRY$15.99+
Chicken dish made with roasted ground exotic ۔spices, peppercorn, star anise and coconut
- SAAGWALA$15.99+
Cubes of meat cooked with a creamy, spinach sauce.
- VINDALOO$15.99+
Meat cooked into a hot, tangy sauce.
- KADAI$15.99+
Choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices.
- COCONUT CURRY$15.99+
Indo-Chinese
- CHILI CHICKEN$12.99
Batter-fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers and a tangy sauce.
- CHICKEN MANCHURIAN$12.99
Spiced veggie fritters are deep-fried until golden brown and crispy, then served with a variety of dipping sauces.
- CHILI POTATOES$12.99
Crispy fried julienne potatoes dry tossed in a tongue tingling combination.
- CHILI PANEER$12.99
Freshly made cottage cheese sauteed with bell peppers.
- THUKPA$10.99+
Choice of meat and soup prepared with spices, topped w/noodles.
- CHOWMEIN$10.99+
Choice of meat and vegetables fried with noodles.
Momo
- STEAMED MOMO$10.99+
Whole wheat bread dumplings filled with vegetables or choice of meat then steamed.
- CHATT MOMO$10.99+
(D) Steamed momo, fried then chopped and mixed w/diced tomatoes and onions, served with chilled
- CHILI MOMO$10.99+
Steamed momo fried then sautéed with capsicum and onions in chili sauce.
- JHOL MOMO$10.99+
Steamed momos served with spiced soup.
- FRIED MOMO$10.99+
Deep or pan-fried steamed momo.
Seafood Entrees
- SAAGWALA$16.99+
Shrimp cooked with a creamy, spinach sauce.
- COCONUT CURRY$16.99+
Marinated seafood cooked in a house-made coconut curry sauce.
- SHRIMP KADAI GF$16.99
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices.
- CUMIN VINDALOO$16.99+
Seafood mixed into a hot, tangy sauce
- SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA$16.99
Shrimp blended into a creamy, tomato sauce.
Biriyani
Fried Rice
Tandoori Grill
- CHICKEN MALAI KEBAB$15.99
Boneless white meat steeped in a marinade of freshly ground herbs and mild spices.
- CHICKEN TIKKA KEBAB$15.99
Boneless white meat chicken marinated in aromatic Indian spices.
- TANDOORI CHICKEN$15.99
House specialty bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger,garlic and spices cooked in a clay tandoori oven.
- LAMB SEEKH KEBAB$16.99
Ground lamb flavored with a fresh blend of herbs and spices.
- LAMB CHOPS$21.99
Large shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices cooked in a tandoori oven.
- TANDOORI SHRIMP$17.99
Rice and lentil savory crepe with cilantro, served with sambar, and chutney.
- TANDOORI FISH TIKKA$15.99
Mahi-Mahi fish coated with carom seeds and other spices.
- MIXED GRILL PLATTER$19.99
Combination of assorted kebabs including chicken, lamb, and shrimp.
- PANEER TIKKA$14.99
Cubes of cottage cheese blend