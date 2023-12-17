Skip to Main content
Do Si Korean BBQ
APPETIZERS
ENTREES
STEWS
BEVERAGE
SIDES
APPETIZERS
Do Si Fried Chicken
$9.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
$8.00
Yangnyeom Fried Chicken
$9.00
Butter Sweet Chili Fried Chicken
$9.00
Corn Cheese
$10.00
Garlic French Fries
$8.00
Seafood Pancake
$16.00
Savory Egg Soufflé
$9.00
Fried Korean Dumplings
$8.00
Tokbokki
$16.00
ENTREES
Beef Bulgogi
$26.00
Grilled Galbi
$29.00
Pork Bulgogi
$26.00
Chicken Bulgogi
$23.00
Stir-fried Squid
$24.00
Hot Stone Bibimbap
$19.00
Bibimbap
$17.00
Kimchi Fried Rice
$17.00
Japchae
$17.00
STEWS
Soft Tofu Stew
$16.00
Kimchi Stew
$16.00
Soybean Stew
$18.00
BEVERAGE
Non-Alcoholic
Pepsi
$3.00
Pepsi Zero
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Orange Fanta
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Bottle Water
$2.50
Tea
$1.00
Orange Juice
$3.50
Sparkling Water
$3.50
Liquor
Remy Martin XO
$34.00+
Remy Martin VSOP
$10.00+
Remy Martin 1738
$12.00+
Hennessy XO
$36.00+
Hennessy VSOP
$12.00+
Yamazaki 12
$25.00+
Hibiki Harmony Unaged
$15.00+
Toki
$8.00+
Nikka Miyagikyo
$20.00+
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$8.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$34.00+
Mocktail
Margarita
$10.00
Basil Orgeat Lemonade
$11.00
SIDES
Bowl of Rice
$2.00
Do Si Korean BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 913-9077
12912 Southeast Kent-Kangley Road, Kent, WA 98030
All hours
