Dottie's Kitchen Beverage & Deli LLC 7038 Wade Park Ave
Chicken
Fish & Seafood
- Whiting Fish Sandwich$9.00
lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, dottie's sauce
- Perch Sandwich$10.00
lettuce, tomatoe, coleslaw, dottie's sauce
- Catfish Sandwich$11.00
lettuce, tomatoe, coleslaw, dottie's sauce
- Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle, and dottie's sauce
- Scampi Dinner$18.00
fries, coleslaw, and bread substitutions are $1.50 per side
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$18.00
fries, coleslaw, and bread substitutions are $1.50 per side
- Whiting Fish Dinner$14.00
fries, coleslaw, and bread substitutions are $1.50 per side
- Perch Fish Dinner$15.00
fries, coleslaw, and bread substitutions are $1.50 per side
- Catfish Dinner$16.00
fries, coleslaw, and bread substitutions are $1.50 per side
- Catfish Nuggets$5.00
1 piece of catfish per order
- Perch Fish Po'Boy$10.00
- Catfish Po'Boy$11.00
- Whiting Fish Po'Boy$9.00
- Beef Chili Dog$3.00
chili, cheese, onion, ketchup, and mustard
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Turkey Polish Boy$9.00
fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce
- Plant Based Polish Boy$10.00
fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce
- Beef Polish Boy$8.00
fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce
- Chicken Po'Boy$11.00
fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce
- Beef Chili Dog$3.00
chili, cheese, onion, ketchup, and mustard
- Beef Cheeseburger$9.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle,onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Turkey Cheeseburger$11.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle,onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Plant Based Cheeseburger$10.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle,onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Beef Double Cheeseburger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle,onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Turkey Double Cheeseburger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle,onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Plant Based Double Cheeseburger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle,onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Chicken Sandwich$9.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, and choose your flavor sauce
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$13.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo
- Steak Philly Sandwich$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo
- Salmon Philly Sandwich$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo
- Steak & Chicken Philly Sandwich$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo
- Salmon & Chicken Sandwich$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo
- Chili Dog with Fries$5.00
Loaded Foods
- Chicken Philly Fries$13.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Chicken Philly Potato$13.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Chicken Philly over Rice$13.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Chicken Philly over Salad$13.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak Philly Fries$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak Philly Potato$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak Philly over Rice$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak Philly over Salad$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon Philly Fries$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon Philly Potato$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon Philly over Rice$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon Philly over Salad$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak & Chicken Philly Fries$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak & Chicken Philly Potato$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak & Chicken Philly over Rice$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Steak & Chicken Philly over Salad$15.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon & Chicken Philly over Fries$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon & Chicken Potato$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon & Chicken over Rice$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Salmon & Chicken over Salad$16.00
onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and your pick of sauce
- Loaded Fries$11.00
nacho cheese, jalepenos, and sour cream
- Loaded Potatoes$11.00
nacho cheese, jalepenos, and sour cream
- Large Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos,
- Small Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos,
Kids Menu
Soup and Salad
Sandwiches, Wraps, or Salads
Sides
- Yams$4.00
sweet potato
- Chili$4.00
ground turkey, and kidney beans
- Collard Greens$4.00
smoked turkey
- Cabbage$4.00
smoked turkey
- Green Beans$4.00
smoked turkey
- White Rice$4.00
parboiled rice
- Macaroni$4.00
elbow noodles, and vairety of cheeses
- Homefries$4.00
potatoes, peppers, and onions
- Spaghetti$4.00
ground turkey, spaghetti noodles
- Grits$4.00
- Oatmeal$4.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
- Fresh Fruit$4.00
- Small Fries$2.00
- Large Fries$4.00
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
bread, beakfast meat,egg, and cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
wrap,breakfast meat,cheeses,egg, homefries, peppers, onions, amd sriracha
- Breakfast Skillet$9.00
wrap,breakfast meat,cheeses,egg, homefries, peppers, onions, amd sriracha
- Chicken & Waffles$10.00
1 waffle and 3 whole wings
- Chicken & Waffles Sandwich$6.00
1/2 waffle and chicken strip
- Steak Egg & Cheese Bagel$8.00
- Pancakes$2.00
1 pancake
- Waffles$3.00
1waffle