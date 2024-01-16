Double Dragon 1235 SE Division St
Classic Cocktails
Whiskey
- Old Fashioned$12.00
2oz Bourbon (Evan Williams or spirit of choice)//1 tspn demerara//6d ango//4d oj bitters *Stir/Strain. Dub rocks glass. Large rock. OJ Twist
- Manhattan$13.00
2oz Rye (Rittenhouse)//1oz Sweet Vermouth//4d Ango *Stir/strain. Coupe. Lemon Twist.
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Vieux Carre$14.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Boulvardier$14.00
- Paper Plane$14.00
- Penicillin$14.00
- Fun + Dumb Shot$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
Gin
Brandy/Cognac/Pisco
Amaro/Aperitif/Other
Liquor
Well
Whiskey
- 1776 Bourbon$13.00
- 1776 Rye$13.00
- Booker's$25.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Dickle Rye$8.00
- Eagle Rare$12.00
- Early Times$8.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Evan Williams S/B$12.00
- Heaven Hill Bonded$15.00
- I.W Harper$26.00
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated$32.00
- Kentucky Vintage$16.00
- Larceny$10.00
- Larceny Barrell$16.00
- Makers Cask$16.00
- Mellow Corn$10.00
- Michter's American$20.00
- Michter's Bourbon$15.00
- Michter's Rye$15.00
- Michter's Sour Mash$20.00
- Noah's Mill$26.00
- Old Bardstown$12.00
- Old Grandad 114$10.00
- Old Granddad Bonded$8.00
- Old Overholt 114$12.00
- Old Overholt 4yr$10.00
- Old Overholt Bonded$11.00
- Pappy 10yr$45.00
- Peerless Bourbon$25.00
- Peerless Rye$25.00
- Pikesville$14.00
- Pure Kentucky$14.00
- Rittenhouse$10.00
- Rowan's Creek$20.00
- Russels 10yr Bourbon$11.00
- Russels 6yr Rye$12.00
- Sazerac Rye$11.00
- Stagg$100.00
- Thomas Handy Sazerac$100.00
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Weller Antique$100.00
- Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon$8.00
- Wild Turkey 101 Rye$8.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$12.00
- Willet$25.00
- Dad's Hat$16.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Altos Blanco$8.00
- Altos Repo$8.00
- Tapatio Blanco$14.00
- Tapatio Repo$14.00
- Ochco Blanco$14.00
- Ocho Repo$16.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$14.00
- Siete Leguas Repo$16.00
- Siete Leguas Anejo$18.00
- Chamucos Blanco$12.00
- Chamucos Repo$12.00
- Derrumbes Mezcal$16.00
- Bahnez Espadin$9.00
- Bahnez Cuishe$20.00
- Bahnez Mexicano$25.00
- Bahnez Pechuga$25.00
- Well Mezcal (Union)$10.00
- Vago Elote$15.00
- Del Maguey Chichicapa$24.00
- Del Maguey Minero$33.00
- Del Maguey San Luis$24.00
- Mezcal Verde$11.00
- Agua Del Sol$15.00
Gin
Rum
- Appleton 12yr$12.00
- Appleton 8yr$10.00
- Appleton Signature$8.00
- Avua Amburana$15.00
- Avua Prata$12.00
- Banks 5$10.00
- Banks 7$10.00
- Barbancourt 15yr$17.00
- Barbancourt 3 Star$10.00
- Barbancourt 5 Star$10.00
- Barbancourt White Overproof$10.00
- Barbosa Grougue$15.00
- Boukman$11.00
- Clairin Communal$13.00
- Clairin Le Rocher$17.00
- Clairin Sajous$17.00
- Clairin Sonson$13.00
- Clairin Vaval$18.00
- Clement Canne Bleue$12.00
- Coruba$8.00
- Cruzan Blackstrap$8.00
- Damoiseau Agricole$9.00
- Diplomatico Mantuano$10.00
- Diplomatico Planas$10.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$15.00
- Doctor Bird$10.00
- Doctor Bird Pineapple$10.00
- Duquesne Agricole$12.00
- El Amparo$15.00
- El Dorado 12yr$12.00
- Foursquare 2004$24.00
- Foursquare 2005$28.00
- Foursquare Premise$21.00
- Foursquare Single Cask Nation$40.00
- Goslings$8.00
- Hamilton 114$10.00
- Hamilton 151$11.00
- Hamilton 86$10.00
- Hamilton Pot Still Black$10.00
- Hamilton Pot Still Gold$10.00
- Hampden Estate 8yr$20.00
- Lemonhart 151$11.00
- Lemonhart Blackpool$11.00
- Neisson Blanc$14.00
- Neisson Reserve$22.00
- Neisson Sous Bois$18.00
- Paranubes$14.00
- Plantaion OFTD$12.00
- Plantatino Original Dark 73%$12.00
- Plantation 3yr$8.00
- Plantation 5yr$8.00
- Plantation Original Dark$10.00
- Plantation Xayamaca$12.00
- Probitas$11.00
- Pussers$10.00
- Real Mccoy 3yr$8.00
- Rhum Bar Gold$10.00
- Rhum J.M VSOP$16.00
- Rhum J.M White$9.00
- Rhum JM Overproof$10.00
- Rivers Antoine Grenada$20.00
- Rum Bar Overproof$10.00
- Rum Bar Silver$10.00
- Rum Fire$8.00
- Scarlet Ibis$11.00
- Smith and Cross$9.00
- Well Rum$7.00
- Worthy Park 109$8.00
- Worthy Park 2007$25.00
- Worthy Park Single Estate$20.00
- Wray and Nephew$8.00
- Zacapa$12.00
Scotch/Irish
Amaro/Apertivo/Digestif
- Amaretto$10.00
- Amaro Abano$10.00
- Amaro Alta Verde
- Amaro CioCiaro$15.00
- Amaro Dell' Etna$10.00
- Amaro Lucano$8.00
- Amaro Montenegro$10.00
- Amaro Nonino$10.00
- Amaro Pellegrino$10.00
- Amaro Sfumato$8.00
- Amaro Sibilla$12.00
- Amer Picon$20.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Averna$8.00
- Aveze$8.00
- Becherovka$8.00
- Benedictine$10.00
- Bigallet China China$12.00
- Braulio$11.00
- Brucato Chaparral$15.00
- Brucato Orchards$10.00
- Brucato Woodlands$15.00
- Bruto Americano$10.00
- Campari$8.00
- Capelleti$8.00
- Chartreuse Green$16.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$17.00
- Cherry Herring$8.00
- Cynar$8.00
- Cynar 70$10.00
- Fernet Branca$8.00
- Fernet Menta$8.00
- Galliano$11.00
- Genepy$10.00
- Gran Classico$14.00
- Kummel$9.00
- Luxardo Bitter Bianco$9.00
- Meletti$10.00
- Melletti$8.00
- Pernod$20.00
- Ramazzotti$10.00
- Salers$8.00
- St Agrestis Amaro$15.00
- St. Argestis Inferno$12.00
- Strega$11.00
- Suze$10.00
- Varnelli Erborista$16.00
- Vecchio Del Cap$10.00
- Zucca$8.00
- Calisaya$12.00
Brandy/Cognac/Eau de Vie
- Boulard Calvados$14.00
- Brandy St Louise$10.00
- Clear Creek 2yr$12.00
- Clear Creek 8yr$15.00
- Clear Creek Doug Fir$20.00
- Clear Creek Kirsch$15.00
- Clear Creek Mirabelle$15.00
- Clear Creek Pear$15.00
- Cognac Park VS$12.00
- Laird's 5yr$15.00
- Laird's 86$10.00
- Laird's Apple Jack$8.00
- Laird's Bonded$10.00
- Laird's Jersey Lightning$10.00
- Macchu Pisco$12.00
- Nardini Mandorla$15.00
- Pierre Ferrand 1840$12.00
- Pierre Ferrand Ambre$14.00
- Sacred Bond American Brandy$10.00
- Singani 63$10.00
- Stone Barn Cherry Matsutake$25.00
Rice Bowl
- Pork Belly Rice Bowl$15.00
sunflower seed chimichurri, marinated chickpeas, braised mushroom, seasonal pickles, greens, sesame vinaigrette
- Chicken Rice Bowl$15.00
sunflower seed chimichurri, marinated chickpeas, braised mushroom, seasonal pickles, greens, sesame vinaigrette
- Soycurl Rice Bowl$15.00
sunflower seed chimichurri, marinated chickpeas, braised mushroom, seasonal pickles, greens, sesame vinaigrette
- Plain Rice Bowl$11.00
Specialties
- House Ramen$14.00
Chicken and pork broth, lime leaf, coconut milk, seared pork belly, soft egg, scallions, basil, cilantro
- Burger$14.00
Painted Hills smash burger with bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, american cheese, dill pickles, sambal aioli
- Nachos$15.00
Confit pork, red cabbage slaw, jalapeno, nacho cheese
- Caesar$12.00
Romaine, parm, white miso, pickled mustard seed, cured egg yolk*, croutons
- Classic Salad$11.00
Chicories, celery, radish, pickled celeriac, champagne vinaigrette