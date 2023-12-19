Now Taking Online Orders! Come check us out..
Double Tapp Grill
Food Menu
Small Arm Starters
- Loaded Fries$10.00
Loaded with shredded cheddar, bacon and scallions and served with a side of Ranch
- Loaded Tots$10.00
Loaded with shredded cheddar, bacon and scallions and served with a side of Ranch
- Bavarian Pretzel and Beer Cheese$12.00
Warm pretzel with warm, gooey beer cheese
- Ahi Tuna$16.00
Seared and season tuna atop a bed of fresh greens with the perfect dipping duo
- Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled Chicken with melted cheddar cheese, served with side of sour cream and salsa
- Soup of the Day$7.00
Ask your Server for today's soups
The Salad Shooters
- Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta and pepperoncini
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Baby greens and romaine, tomamato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese and avacado
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, grated parmesan. homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
Romaine, tomato, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce- served with Ranch dressing or Blue Cheese dressing
- Steakhouse Salad$19.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, and grilled sirloin
Velocity Wings
Bullet Bowls
- Mediterranean Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, cucumber, kalamata olives, tomato, chick peas, feta, hummus
- Santa Fe Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, black beans, corn, salsa, sour cream and advacado
- Islamorada Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, grilled zuchhini, carrots, squash and mango salsa
- Asian Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, shredded cabbage, carrots, wonton noodles, edemame
Locked & Loaded Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Half pound burger on a toasted brioche roll, topped with L/T/O and melted White American. Served with a pickle spear, with your choice of side
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Half pound burger on a toasted brioche roll, topped with L/T/O, with sizzling bacon and melted cheddar. Served with a pickle spear, with your choice of side
- Portabella Swiss Burger$15.00
Half pound burger on a toasted brioche roll, topped with L/T/O and Baby Swiss and Portabella mushrooms. Serrved with a pickle spear, with your choice of side
- Breakfast Burger$16.00
Half pound burger on a toasted brioche roll, topped with L/T/O and a Fried Egg, hasbrown, bacon, cheddar and maple syrup. Served with a pickle spear, with your choice of side
Classic Handhelds
- Classic Club$16.00
Ham, turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted bread of your choice
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Grilled Ribeye with grilled onions and peppers, with melted white American cheese and served on a hoagie roll
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
Tuna salad on your choice of bread, with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Chicken salad on your choice of bread, with lettuce and tomato
- Egg Salad Sandwich$13.00
Egg salad on your choice of bread, with lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken on brioche roll, with lettuce and tomato
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a brioche role with lettuce and tomato and a side of ranch
- Rueben Sandwich$15.00
Shaved Corned Beef brisket, sour kraut, melted Swiss and Russian Dressing on Marble Rye
Home on the Range Dinner
- Pot Roast Dinner$22.00
Braised Pot Roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegi, side salad
- 1/2 Roasted Herb Chicken Dinner$22.00
Roasted Chicken Dinner, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegi, side salad
- Fish & Chips Dinner$18.00
Beer Batter Haddock served with slaw, fries and house salad
- Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner$22.00
Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal grilled vegi, side salad and cranberry relish
- Homestyle Meatloaf Dinner$22.00
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegi, side salad
- Hand-breaded Gator Tail$22.00
Kids Menu
- Breakfast for Champs$9.00
One egg, one pancake and one sausage or bacon with hashbrowns and kids beverage
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Chicken tenders, served with side and a kids beverage
- Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$9.00
2 Cheeseburger sliders served with a side and a kids beverage
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.00
Grilled Cheese sandwich served with a side and kids beverage
Sides
- Add a Basket$3.00
Add a side of tots, fries or slaw to your meal
- Egg$2.00
Add an Egg- prepared your favorite way
- Toast$2.00
Your Choice of bread, English Muffin or Biscuit
- Croissant$3.00
Warmed croissant
- Bagel$3.00
Toasted Bagel - plain or everything
- Single Pancake$3.00
1 pancake served with warm syrup
- Cheese$1.00
Choice of White American, Baby Swiss or Provolone
- Hashbrown$4.00
- Bacon
- Cinnamon Role$3.75
- Fruit Boat$7.00
- Sd Salad$4.00
N/A Beverage
N/A Beverages (Copy)
- Coffee - bottomless$3.50
Hot Coffee - free refills
- Iced Tea$3.50
Iced Tea
- Hot Tea$3.00
Hot Tea
- Small Juice$3.00
Your choice of apple, orange, grapefruit or cranberry
- Large Juice$5.00
your choice of apple, orange, grapefruit or cranberry
- Cappucino$6.00
Hot Cappucino
- Latte$6.00
Hot or Iced Latte
- Espresso - single shot$5.00
Single shot Espresso
- Espresso - double shot$8.00
Double shot Espresso
- Fountain Soda - free refills$3.75
Your choice of Coke Products
- San Pellegrino$3.00
Bottled sparkling water
- Soda - can$2.50
- Water - complimentary
- bottled water$2.50