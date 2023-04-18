Dough Boys Pizza - Pierre Bossier Mall Dough Boys Pizza
Dough Boys Pizza
Whole Pizza
Brisket Pizza
Brisket? Um Yes.. Topped with whole milk cheese, BBQ Sauce and Brisket
Pulled Pork PIzza
Pulled Pork? Um Yes.. Topped with whole milk cheese, BBQ Sauce and Pulled Prok
No Dough Pizza Bowl
Start with a 7 inch aluminum pan, and add whatever meat and veggie toppings you want. Choose your sauce and you have a pizza in a bowl, minus the dough!
Extreme Pepperoni
What is the only thing better than a pepperoni pizza? An EXTREME PEPPERONI pizza! This pizza is literally covered with pepperoni on the entire surface of the pizza. All 16 inches of it! Yum!!!!
Barksdale Bomber
We sweep the prep table with this one. This has every single topping we offer.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Cheese Pizza
Sometimes cheese is all you need!
Cheesy Bread Sticks
We take our dough crust and cover it with butter and cheese. Can you say delicious?!?!
Chicken Bacon Ranch
This pizza is topped with grilled chicken, ranch sauce, and of course...BACON!!!
Classic Pepperoni
Pepperoni? Yes please! This pizza comes with just the perfect amount of cheese and pepperoni.
Create Your Own
Add whatever toppings YOU want!
Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
Meat Lovers
Topped with Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Ham.
Personal Pan Pizza (7 Inch)
Pickle Pizza
Topped with Creamy Garlic Ranch sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles and drizzled with ranch.