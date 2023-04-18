Dough Boys Pizza

Whole Pizza

Brisket Pizza

$18.99

Brisket? Um Yes.. Topped with whole milk cheese, BBQ Sauce and Brisket

Pulled Pork PIzza

$18.99

Pulled Pork? Um Yes.. Topped with whole milk cheese, BBQ Sauce and Pulled Prok

No Dough Pizza Bowl

$6.00

Start with a 7 inch aluminum pan, and add whatever meat and veggie toppings you want. Choose your sauce and you have a pizza in a bowl, minus the dough!

Extreme Pepperoni

$21.99

What is the only thing better than a pepperoni pizza? An EXTREME PEPPERONI pizza! This pizza is literally covered with pepperoni on the entire surface of the pizza. All 16 inches of it! Yum!!!!

Barksdale Bomber

$29.99

We sweep the prep table with this one. This has every single topping we offer.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99+

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Sometimes cheese is all you need!

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.49+

We take our dough crust and cover it with butter and cheese. Can you say delicious?!?!

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.95+

This pizza is topped with grilled chicken, ranch sauce, and of course...BACON!!!

Classic Pepperoni

$8.49+

Pepperoni? Yes please! This pizza comes with just the perfect amount of cheese and pepperoni.

Create Your Own

$7.99+

Add whatever toppings YOU want!

Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99+

Comes with Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Meat Lovers

$10.49+

Topped with Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Ham.

Personal Pan Pizza (7 Inch)

$6.75
Pickle Pizza

$9.00+

Topped with Creamy Garlic Ranch sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles and drizzled with ranch.

Sausage Pizza

$9.99+
Supreme

$9.99+

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00+

Freeze Dried Candy

Saltwater Taffy

$7.50

Charleston Chew

$7.50Out of stock

Jolly Rancher

$7.50

Gummy Bear

$7.50

Trolli Wroms

$7.50

Fruit Roll Up

$7.50

Watermelon Rings

$7.50

Skittles

$7.50

Air Heads

$7.50

Apple Gummy Rings

$7.50

Nerd Clusters

$7.50Out of stock

Peach Rings

$7.50

Starburst

$7.50

Sweet Mini Tarts

$7.50

Cookies

M&M's Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.64
M&M's Chocolate Chunk Double Decker Cookie

$7.65
Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Double Decker

$3.50
S'mores Cookie

$3.64

S'mores Double Decker Cookie

$7.65

Drinks

16oz

$2.75

32oz

$4.15

Shakes Or Floats

Milk Shake

Oreo

$7.00
Strawberry

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Chocolate

$7.00

Blue Raspberry

$7.00

Pine Colada

$7.00

Dragon Fruit

$7.00

Grape

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Banana

$7.00

Kiwi

$7.00

Passion Fruit

$7.00

Yogurt

$7.00

Reese's

$7.50

Mint

$7.00

Watermelon

$7.00

Floats

Coke Float

$7.00

RootBeer Float

$7.00

Diet Coke Float

$7.00

Fanta Strawberry Float

$7.00

Fanta Orange Float

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

32oz Lemonade

$7.00

64oz Lemonade

$13.00

Boba Lemonade

Strawberry

$9.00
Peach

$9.00
Passion Fruit

$9.00
Dragon Fruit

$9.00

Slice Menu

Pizza Slice

Pepperoni

$3.00
Meat Lovers

$4.00

Wings

6 Count Wings

$11.95
12 Count Wings

$19.95
18 Count Wings

$25.99
24 Count Wings

$35.99

Flavored Tea

32oz Flavored Tea

$4.25