Dough Daddies
Pizza/Stromboli/Calzone
Specialty Pizza/Stromboli/Calzone
Appetizers
Wings
Sold by the wing. Every wing will be tossed in a mix of your selected sauces. If more than one sauce is selected they will be mixed together! Choice of side sauce.
French Fries
Fresh cut french fries with your choice of toppings
Chips
Home made fried potato chips
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of tomato sauce
Cheesy Bread
Our delicious pizza dough topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and cheese then baked, served with a side of tomato sauce
Bread Sticks
Our pizza dough covered with our garlic parmesan sauce then baked, served with a side of tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Italian bread topped with our garlic parmesan sauce then baked, served with a side of tomato sauce
Chicken Fingers
Deep fried breaded white mean chicken served with your choice of dipper
Onion Rings
Deep fried beer battered onion rings
Subs
Cheesesteak Sub
Thinly sliced Philly steak on an Italian roll with your choice of toppings
Chicken Parm
Fried white meat chicken, with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Meatball Parm
Our delicious home made meatballs with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Hamburger Sub
Fresh local beef grilled and served on an Italian roll with your choice of toppings
Burgers
Custom Burger
Fresh local beef grilled and served on a kaiser roll with your choice of toppings
BBQ Bacon
Fresh local beef grilled served on a kaiser roll with Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, an onion ring and bacon
Black and Blue
Fresh local beef grilled with blackening seasoning and topped with melty blue cheese
Pizza Burger
Fresh local beef grilled and served with tomato sauce and melty mozzarella