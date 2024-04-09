Down Home Grill Victorville 12120 Ridgecrest Road STE. 101
LUNCH
MEXICAN
- (2) QUESABIRRIA$12.00
stewed beef in a tortilla with melted cheese. Side broth for dipping.
- CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
flame-broiled deliscious flap steak. Beans, onion, cilantro & cheese. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- CARNE ASADA TACOS$12.00
(2) flame-broiled deliscious flap steak tacos w/onion & cilantro. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- CHICKEN BURRITO$13.00
marinated and grilled, never any antibiotics chicken breast. Beans, onion, cilantro & cheese. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- CHICKEN TACOS$12.00
(2) marinated and grilled, never any antibiotics chicken breast w/onion & cilantro. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- DHG NACHOS$13.00
steak or chicken, house-made cheese, beans, house-made guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
- FISH TACOS$11.00
(2) wild-caught cod tacos w/ cilantro & lime aioli & cabbage. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
SANDWICHES
- NEW YORK PASTRAMI$17.00
prime-cut pastrami, on marble-rye w/ house-made coleslaw, mustard and kosher pickles.
- CALIFORNIA PASTRAMI$17.00
prime-cut pastrami, french roll, mustard and kosher pickles.
- STEAK SANDWICH$19.00
rib-eye cut, mayo, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles on a french roll.
- BEEF DIP$17.00
prime-cut roast beef, sliced & marinated on a french roll w/ house-made au-jus.
- B.L.T.$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast. Simple but extremely effective.
- FISH SANDWICH$6.00
fried wild-caught cod w/ home-made tarter sauce, dill, capers, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles on a brioche bun.
- CLUB SANDWICH$12.00
natural turkey, smoked ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheese on toasted sourdough.
- GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
white toast grilled & buttered w/ american cheese.
- SMOKED SALMON BAGEL$10.00
choice of bagel, wild-caught salmon, cream cheese, red onion, dill & capers.
- TURKEY & TILLAMOOK SANDWICH$12.00
natural turkey breast, Tillamook swiss, aioli, sprouts, lettuce, tomato on ciabatta bread.
- TURKEY BAGEL CLUB$12.00
choice of bagel, deli turkey breast, bacon, avocado, mayo & Tillamook swiss.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
marinated & grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on ciabatta w/mayo, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.00
seasoned & battered in house on a brioche bun w/mayo, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
- SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.00
seasoned & battered in house on a brioche bun w/pepper-jack cheese, chipotle-ranch, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
- BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.00
seasoned & battered in house on a brioche bun, Frank's sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
SALADS
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANTA FE SALAD$14.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANTA FE SALAD$14.00
- CARNE ASADA SANTA FE SALAD$14.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
marinated & grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on spring mix salad & choice of dressing.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
- CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
- AHI-TUNA (WILD-CAUGHT) SALAD$14.00
seared wild-caught, sushi-grade ahi w/ toasted sesame dressing, green apples on spring-mix.
- GARDEN SALAD$8.00
spring-mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar, croutons & choice of dressing.
- FRESH FRUIT$8.00
mixed fresh fruit like strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe.
SPINACH WRAPS
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
crispy buffalo chicken, bleu-cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- ASADA SANTA FE WRAP$15.00
marinated & grilled steak, black beans, corn, queso-fresco, chipotle-ranch & lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- CHICKEN SANTA FE WRAP$15.00
marinated & grilled chicken, black beans, corn, queso-fresco, chipotle-ranch & lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- VINNIE'S VEGGIE CHIPOTLE WRAP$14.00
APPETIZERS
- FRIES$5.00
fresh-cut fries w/sea salt.
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES$8.00
fresh cut fries w/ house-made chili & cheddar cheese.
- CHEDDAR FRIES$7.00
fresh cut fries w/ sea salt & melted cheddar cheese.
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$14.00
fresh cut fries w/ flame-broiled steak, cheese, fresh guacamole & sour cream.
- ONION RINGS$8.00
sliced fresh, seasoned & battered daily.
- ZUCHINI FRIES$8.00
washed, cut, seasoned & battered daily.
- FRIED OLIVES$10.00
castelvetrano olives, battered in fried in-house.
- THAI-FRIED CAULIFLOWER$9.00
battered in-house, fried & tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce.
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$9.00
portabello mushroom battered & fried in-house.
TENDERS
- 3pc. TENDERS$6.00
white meat marinated & battered daily.
- 3pc. BUFFALO TENDERS$6.00
white meat marinated & battered daily. Tossed in Frank's hot sauce.
- 3pc. BBQ TENDERS$6.00
white meat marinated & battered daily. Tossed in our deliscious bbq sauce.
- 6pc. TENDERS$11.00
- 6pc. BUFFALO TENDERS$11.00
- 6pc. BBQ TENDERS$11.00
BOWLS
- CHICKEN BOWL$14.00
grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on jasmine rice w/ roasted veggies & teriyaki sauce.
- CHICKEN QUINOA & FETA BOWL$14.00
grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on quinoa w/ feta cheese, roasted veggies & teriyaki sauce.
- CHICKEN SANTA FE BOWL$14.00
- ASADA SANTA FE BOWL$15.00
- VINNIE'S VEGGIE CHIPOTLE BOWL$13.00
BURGERS
- CHEESEBURGER$4.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER$7.00
3 Grass-fed patties, 3 slice american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- ROASTED-HATCH CHEESEBURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, med. hatch-chile, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, bacon, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- AVOCADO BACON CHEESEBURGER$6.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, grilled mushrooms, swiss-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- CHILI CHEESE BURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, house-made chili, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- ORTEGA SOURDOUGH BURGER$9.00
Double grass-fed, parmesan crusted sourdough, swiss-cheese & hatch-chile
- PATTY-MELT$8.00
Double grass-fed, american-cheese, grilled onion on marble rye.
- BRUNCH BURGER$8.00
Grass-fed, fried-egg, bacon, american-cheese, hash brown, mayo on brioche-bun.
- VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Dr. Praeger's veggie patty, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun.
- TURKEY BURGER$6.00
Made in-house, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- FISH BURGER$6.00
fried wild-caught cod w/ home-made tarter sauce, dill, capers, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles on a brioche bun.
KID MEALS
- CHEESEBURGER KID MEAL$8.00
grass-fed cheeseburger w/ ketchup & pickles, fries or salad & small drink.
- CHICKEN TENDER KID MEAL$8.00
2pc. Tenders w/ fries or salad & small drink.
- NEW MAC & CHEESE KID MEAL$8.00
pasta shells w/ house made cheese sauce. fries or salad & small drink.
- GRILLED CHEESE KID MEAL$8.00
w/ fries or salad & small drink.
- CORN DOG KID MEAL$8.00
turkey and honey batter w/ fries or salad & small drink.
- PANCAKE KID MEAL$8.00
tradition, blueberry or nutella pancakes, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- FRENCH TOAST KID MEAL$8.00
tradition, nutella or mixed-berries french toast, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- MINI WAFFLES KID MEAL$8.00
(2) mini waffles. Choose from belgian, mixed-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- GF* BLUE-CORN PANCAKE KID MEAL$9.00
gluten-free plain, blueberry or nutella pancake, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- GF* BLUE-CORN MINI WAFFLE KID MEAL$9.00
(2) mini gluten-free waffles. Choose from plain, fresh-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
SENIOR MEALS
- SENIOR BREAKFAST MEAL$8.00
1 organic egg, choice of 1 sausage or 2 bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR PANCAKE MEAL$8.00
tradition, blueberry or nutella pancakes, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR FRENCH TOAST MEAL$8.00
tradition or nutella french toast, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR MINI-WAFFLES MEAL$8.00
(2) mini waffles. Choose from belgian, fresh-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR GF* BLUE-CORN PANCAKE MEAL$9.00
gluten-free plain, blueberry or nutella pancake, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR GF* BLUE-CORN MINI WAFFLE MEAL$9.00
(2) mini gluten-free waffles. Choose from plain, fresh-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
WEEKLY SPECIALS
- TRI-TIP SINGLE$17.00
our famous tri-tip is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- TRI-TIP FAMILY$60.00
4 servings our famous tri-tip is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BRISKET SINGLE$17.00
our famous brisket is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BRISKET FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. our famous brisket is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- MEATLOAF SINGLE$17.00
our famous meatloaf is slow smoked & made w/ beef & bacon. Includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- MEATLOAF FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. Our famous meatloaf is slow smoked & made w/ beef & bacon. Includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BEER-CAN CHICKEN SINGLE$17.00
our beer-can chicken is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BEER-CAN CHICKEN FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. our beer-can chicken is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- GARLIC-SRIRACHA CHICKEN SINGLE$17.00
our chicken is slow smoked, brushed with our garlic-sriracha bbq sauce and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- GARLIC-SRIRACHA CHICKEN FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. our chicken is slow smoked, brushed with our garlic-sriracha bbq sauce and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- SALMON PINEAPPLE-HABANERO SINGLE$17.00
smoked wild alaskan salmon. Brushed with pineapple-habanero sauce & includes quinoa, roasted veggies and dessert.
- WILD-CAUGHT FISH SINGLE$17.00
choose from our in-house seasoned & battered cajun wild-caught cod or our orange-wheat beer battered wild-caught cod. Includes steak fries or garden salad & dessert.
- WILD-CAUGHT FISH FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. choose from our in-house seasoned & battered cajun wild-caught cod or our orange-wheat beer battered wild-caught cod. Includes steak fries or garden salad & dessert.
HOLIDAY SPECIALS
DESSERTS & PASTRIES
- CHOCOLATE SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream & Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- VANILLA SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- STRAWBERRY SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream & real strawberries. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- OREO SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream & Oreo pieces. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- CHOCOLATE SUNDAE$7.00
two scoops of thrifty brand vanilla ice cream, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce & fresh made whipped cream.
- STRAWBERRY SUNDAE$7.00
two scoops of thrifty brand vanilla ice cream, real strawberries & strawberry sauce & fresh made whipped cream.
- BERRY CHEESECAKE$7.00
ny style w/ berries & berry sauce drizzle.
- CARROT CAKE$8.00
a big slice of our deliscious carrot cake.
- CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
a big slice of our deliscious chocolate cake.
- SNICKERS APPLE WHIP$8.00
cool whip, fresh green apples & snickers.
- FUNNEL FRIES$8.00
a customer favorite. Fried cake with powdered sugar and choice of drizzle.
- FRIED OREOS$8.00
a customer favorite. Battered & fried oreos over vanilla ice cream.
- SCOOP OF ICE CREAM$3.50
thrifty brand vanilla scoop.
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.50
- CINNAMON ROLL$6.00
- BANANA-NUT MUFFIN$4.00
- CHOCOLATE MUFFIN$4.00
- BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$4.00
- STRAWBERRY-BANANA MUFFIN$4.00
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
- DHG BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese, hash browns, onion, bell pepper & tomato. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- TURKEY-BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, turkey-bacon, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- SMOKED HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, smoked ham, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, beef chorizo, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- ORTEGA BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, ortega hatch-chilies, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- CARNE ASADA BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
organic eggs, carne asada, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- THE MEXICAN BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, beef chorizo, queso fresco, hint of lime & cilantro & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, grilled onion, bell pepper, tomato, spinach, mushroom, avocado cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
PASTRIES
TOAST
BEVERAGES
- FRESH SQUEEZED OJ$5.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- MILK$4.00
- APPLE JUICE$4.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$4.00
- FRESH LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- FRESH STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- FRESH RASPBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- FRESH BLUEBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- COCA-COLA$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- ROOT BEER$3.00
- DR. PEPPER$3.00
- ICED TEA$3.00
- RASPBERRY ICED TEA$3.00
- GHIRARDELLI CAMPFIRE COCOA$3.50+
SPECIALTY COFFEE
TEA-TIME
BLENDED FRAPPER
MOCCHIATO
- MACCHIATO W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL MOCCHIATO$4.50+
- SALTED CARAMEL MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- VANILLA MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- HAZELNUT MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA MOCCHIATO$4.50+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA MOCCHIATO$4.50+
- WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY MOCCHIATO$4.50+
AMERICANO
- AMERICANO$4.00+
- AMERICANO W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- CAMPFIRE AMERICANO$4.00+
- VANILLA AMERICANO$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA AMERICANO$4.00+
- HAZELNUT AMERICANO$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT AMERICANO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL AMERICANO$4.00+
- SALTED CARAMEL AMERICANO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA AMERICANO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA AMERICANO$4.00+
CAPPUCCINO
- CAPPUCCINO W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- CAMPFIRE CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- VANILLA CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- HAZELNUT CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- SALTED CARAMEL LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
COLD BREW
- COLD BREW BLACK$4.00+
- COLD BREW VANILLA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW FRENCH-VANILLA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW HAZELNUT CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW TOFFEE-NUT CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW CARAMEL CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW SALTED CARAMEL CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW MOCHA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW WHITE-MOCHA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW IRISH CREAM$4.50+
CAFE LATTES
- CAMPFIRE LATTE$4.00+
- LATTE W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- VANILLA LATTE$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA LATTE$4.00+
- HAZELNUT LATTE$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL LATTE$4.00+
- SALTED CARAMEL LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA LATTE$4.00+
- WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE$4.00+
- ST. PATTY'S IRISH CREAM LATTE$4.00+