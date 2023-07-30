Down Time 719 NW 23rd
Beer
Bluemoon
$5.00
Clubby Seltzers Chili Lime
$7.00
Clubby Seltzers Grape
$7.00
Clubby Seltzers Lemon Lime
$7.00
Clubby Seltzers Raspberry
$7.00
Coop F5
$7.00
Coop Horny Toad
$7.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$6.00
Guiness
$8.00
Harp
$7.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$7.00
High Noon Peach
$7.00
High Noon Pineapple
$7.00
High Noon Watermelon
$7.00
Magners Cider
$7.00
Miller light
$4.00
Modelo
$6.00
Murphys
$9.00
Natty Light
$4.00
Neon Sunshine
$8.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet
$9.00
Roughtail ERWO
$8.00
Smithwicks
$7.00
Ultra
$5.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Yuengling Flight
$5.00
Cocktails
Liquor
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Buttershots
$5.00
Razzmatazz
$5.00
Melon liquor
$5.00
Watermelon liquor
$5.00
Goldschlager
$7.00
Jager
$7.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Peachtree
$5.00
Rumchata
$7.00
Dry Vermouth
$5.00
Triplesec
$5.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Bombay
$8.00
Garden Gin
$8.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Malibu
$6.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Cruzan Black Cherry
$6.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Stoli
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Western Son Watermelon
$7.00
Western Son Blueberry
$7.00
Western Son Peach
$7.00
Western Son Cucumber
$7.00
Western Son Raspberry
$7.00
Western Son Lemon
$7.00
Well Vodka
$6.00
1800 Repo
$8.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
Casamigos Repo
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Espolon
$9.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Una Familia Repo
$11.00
Una Familia Blanco
$10.00
Glenmorange
$11.00
Jonnie Walker Black
$11.00
Macallan
$13.00
Red Breast
$12.00
Middleton
$50.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$9.00
Bushmill
$9.00
Crown
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Vanilla
$9.00
Fireball
$6.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Jack Honey
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Orange
$9.00
Jim beam
$7.00
Jim beam Red Stag
$7.00
Know Creek
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Same Old Moses
$10.00
Skrewball Peanut butter whiskey
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Shots
Non-Alcohol
Down Time 719 NW 23rd Location and Ordering Hours
(405) 694-9343
Closed