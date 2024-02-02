Downright Hotel 710 E 11th Street
Starters
- Seasonal Soup Cup$5.00
A cup of our delicious seasonal soup.
- Seasonal Soup Bowl$8.00
A bowl of our delicious seasonal soup.
- Chorizo Queso Dip$9.00
Creamy Queso topped with Chorizo and Pico de Gallo, served with house made tortilla chips
- Quesadilla Veggie$10.00
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms with Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side
- Quesadilla Chicken$13.00
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Chicken with Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side
- Quesadila Steak$15.00
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Steak with Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Eight Chicken Wings with your choice of Buffalo or BBQ
- Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.00
Salads
- The Farmer Salad$12.00
TX Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Herb Vinaigrette
- The Mandarin Salad$13.00
Rice Noodles, Napa Cabbage, Greens, Edemama, Red Peppers, Crispy Wontons, Asian Sesame Dressing
- The Southwest Salad$13.00
Romano Lettuce, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Peppers, Red Onions, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Chipotle Creamy Dressing
Tacos
Sandwiches
- The Yard Burger$18.00
8 Oz All Beef Patty, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato, Carmalized Onions, Lettuce, on a Brioche Bun
- The Yard Chicken$16.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Cheddar, House Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato, Lettuce, on a Brioche Bun
- Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, on a Brioche Bun with Bleu Cheese on the side
Pastas
Dessert
Sides
Breakfast
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$7.00
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Golden Raisins
- Two Eggs Your Way$15.00
Two Eggs your way with Breakfast Potatoes, Toast, and a side of your choice
- Three Egg Omelet$17.00
Three Egg Omelet with Breakfast Potatoes and Toast
- Tejas Tacos$12.00
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, and Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chorizo
- Back Yard Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough Toast, Smashed Avocado, Poached Fried Egg, Fresh Herbs
- The Yard Benedict$16.00
Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Potato Cake, Jalapeno Hollandaise and Cilantro
- Austin Egg Sandwich$12.00
Toasted Brioche, Fried Eggs, Bacon, Shaved Ham with a side of Breakfast Potatoes
- Texas Waffle$12.00
- Nutella French Toast$13.00
French Toast with Nutella, Fresh Berries, and Chantilly Cream
- Breakfast Sides
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Juice$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
Regular or Decaffeinated
- Buffet Omelet
- Buffet Eggs