Downtown Deli 718 East Main Street
Grab and Go
- Fruit Cup$2.49
- Hummus and Veggies$2.49
- Yogurt Parfait$3.49
- Vegetable Snack Tray$3.49
- Elstro Picnic Pack$3.99
- Turkey Wrap$6.49
- Autumn Harvest Salad$9.99
- Apple Praline Salad$9.99
- Apples & Peanut Butter$1.49
- Tropicana Orange Juice$1.29
- Caramel Frappe Mini$1.59
- Honest kids fruit punch\apple
- Vanilla frappe Large$2.29
- Gluten Free Scones$4.00
- Gluten Free$4.00
- Hummus and Naan$2.99
Food
- Plain Bagel$4.50
- Everything Bagel$4.50
- Biscuit$4.50
- Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel$4.50
- Croissant$4.50
- Burrito$4.50
- Belgian Waffle$5.25
- biscuits & gravy bowl$4.50
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.50
- Blueberry Crumb Muffin$2.99
- Apple Cinnamon Pecan$2.99
- Chocolate Chunk$2.99
- Chocolate Hazelnut Beignet$2.99
- Pedal Power$7.99
Spinach wrap filled with hummus, mixed greens, feta cheese, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Tandem$9.99
Served on Wheatberry Bread, Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham, Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Garlic Aioli
- Handlebar$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Wheatberry Bread with Swiss Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato and Garlic Aioli
- Tricycle$9.99
Served on a French Baguette with Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato topped with a Spicy Garlic Dressing
- Electric Bicycle$8.99
Chicken Salad Served on your choice of Bread and topped with Romaine Lettuce. Chicken Salad Contains All White Meat Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Dried Cranberries and Pecans
- The Loop$8.99
BBQ Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Slaw Mix served on a Brioche Bun
- Blue's BLT$8.99
- Autumn Harvest Salad$10.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
- Apple Pecan Salad$10.99
- Southwest Veggie Salad$9.99
- Chicken Cobb Salad$10.99
- Sweet Potato Coconut Curry$5.49+
- Shrimp and Corn Chowder$5.99+
- Chicken Noodle$2.99+
- Caramel Apple Crisp Cookie$1.99
- Peanut Butter Chunk$1.99
- Bourbon Pecan Pie$5.49
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake$4.49
- Carrot Cake$5.99
- Chocolate Cake$4.49
- Pumpkin Molten Lava Cake$5.49
- Lemon Leche Cake$4.49
- Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.99
- Muffin$2.99
- Cookies$1.79
- Grogg$2.25+
- Bela Vista$2.25+
- Classic 83 Decaf
- Crazy Caramel
- Snickerdoodle
- Brown Sugar Brule
- sides
- Loaded Potato Salad$1.99
- Pasta Salad$1.99
- Cottage Cheese$1.99
- Side Salad$1.99
- Fresh Fruit Cup$2.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
Downtown Deli 718 East Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(765) 488-2049
Closed