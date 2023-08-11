Drinks

Coffees

Mocha

$5.06
Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$5.06Out of stock

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.06Out of stock
White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.06
Wild Honey Mocha

Wild Honey Mocha

$5.06

White Macadamia Nut Mocha

$5.06Out of stock

Turtle Mocha

$5.06
Latte

Latte

$5.06
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.06
Honey Oatmilk Latte

Honey Oatmilk Latte

$5.50
Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.06Out of stock
Tina Latte

Tina Latte

$6.45

Toasted Caramel Marshmallow Latte

$5.06Out of stock

Vanilla Latte

$5.06

Whipped Honey Latte

$5.50Out of stock
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.67

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

$6.10

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$6.10
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.10
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.63

Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Keto Macchiato

$5.90Out of stock
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$5.67

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

$5.98

Shaken Espresso

$5.98

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.98

Chocolate Shaken Espresso

$5.98

Signature Blend

$2.50

Decaf Signature Blend

$2.50

Featured Dark Roast

$2.50Out of stock

Americano

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$1.78

Energy & Lemonade Infusions

Energy Infusion Your Way

$6.75
Aloha Infusion

Aloha Infusion

$6.75Out of stock
Bahama Breeze Infusion

Bahama Breeze Infusion

$6.75
Blue Hawaiian Infusion

Blue Hawaiian Infusion

$6.75Out of stock

Cherry Limeade Infusion

$6.75Out of stock
Clover Infusion

Clover Infusion

$6.75Out of stock

Donnie Infusion

$6.75
Dreamland Infusion

Dreamland Infusion

$6.75Out of stock
Flamingo Infusion

Flamingo Infusion

$6.75

Key West Infusion

$6.75
Maui Infusion

Maui Infusion

$6.75
Orange Creamsicle Infusion

Orange Creamsicle Infusion

$6.75Out of stock

Sun Flower Infusion

$6.75Out of stock
Sunset Infusion

Sunset Infusion

$6.75
Wild Bear Infusion

Wild Bear Infusion

$6.75
Yoda Infusion

Yoda Infusion

$6.75Out of stock
Galactic Punch Infusion

Galactic Punch Infusion

$6.75Out of stock
Guava Lime Infusion

Guava Lime Infusion

$6.75Out of stock

Lemonade Your Way

$4.00

Aloha - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Key West - Lemonade

$4.85

Wild Bear - Lemonade

$4.85

Bahama Breeze - Lemonade

$4.85

Flamingo - Lemonade

$4.85

Clover - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Sunset - Lemonade

$4.85

Maui - Lemonade

$4.85

Cherry Limeade - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Donnie - Lemonade

$4.85

Dreamland - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Orange Creamsicle - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Blue Hawaiian - Lemonade

$4.85

Sun Flower - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock
Yoda - Lemonade

Yoda - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Galactic Punch - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Guava Lime - Lemonade

$4.85Out of stock

Blended Crèmes & Smoothies

Matcha Crème Blended

$5.85Out of stock
Birthday Cake Crème Blended

Birthday Cake Crème Blended

$5.85
Banana Pudding Crème Blended

Banana Pudding Crème Blended

$5.85Out of stock

Cremè based frozen beverage with real bananas finished with whipped topping. It tastes just like your grandma's famous puddin'

Butter Beer Crème Blended

Butter Beer Crème Blended

$5.85Out of stock
Cookies & Crème Blended

Cookies & Crème Blended

$5.85Out of stock
Vanilla Bean Crème Blended

Vanilla Bean Crème Blended

$5.85Out of stock

Keto-Riffic Crème Blended

$5.85Out of stock
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock
Wildberry Smoothie

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock
Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock

Tea, Chai, & Matchas

Chai Latte

$5.85

Matcha Latte

$5.85Out of stock

Matcha Lemonade

$5.85Out of stock

London Fog Tea

$4.25Out of stock
Crimson Berry Tea

Crimson Berry Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Sensory Safari Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Peppermint Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Earl Grey Lavender Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Jasmine Dragon Pearl Tea

$3.99Out of stock

White Tea Pomegranate

$3.99Out of stock

Refreshers

Pink Dream Refresher

$5.30Out of stock

Sweet Hibiscus Refresher

$5.30Out of stock

Pink Dream Lemonade Refresher

$5.30Out of stock

More Drinks

Cold Milk

$3.08

Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.39

Red Bull

$3.02

Coconut Red Bull

$3.02Out of stock

Tropical Red Bull

$3.02Out of stock

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.02Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.02Out of stock

White Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Birthday Cake Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Classic Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Food

Bacon, Cheese, & Egg Sandwich

$6.75Out of stock

Sausage, Cheese, & Egg Sandwich

$6.75Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$6.75Out of stock

Overnight Oats

$7.85Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99Out of stock

Marshmallow Bar

$2.25Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Chunky Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.85Out of stock

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

$3.85Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin

$3.85Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.85Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Asiago Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Blueberry Bagel

$3.00
Mixed Dozen

Mixed Dozen

$20.00

Barista picked mixed dozen

Mixed Half-Dozen

Mixed Half-Dozen

$13.00

Barista picks a mixed half-dozen.

Acaì Smoothie Bowl

$9.50

Mango Smoothie Bowl

$9.25

Peach Smoothie Bowl

$9.25

Strawberry Smoothie Bowl

$9.25