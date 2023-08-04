Food

Apps

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$17.00

Served naked, buffalo, or dry rub

Steak and Cheese Rangoon

$16.00

Shaved steak, cheese, peppers, and onions

Chicken Tendies app

$13.00

Teenie Weenies

$15.00

Pigs in a blanket, everything bagel seasoning, mustard, and jam dip

Steak and Cheese Nachos

$18.00

Cheeseburger Nachos

$18.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

Bruschetta

$17.00

Street corn dip

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Cheese nachos

$12.00

House made tortilla chips, cheese, shaved steak, pepper, and onions

Tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

With spicy pineapple salsa, sweet chili glaze

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

Topped with green apples

Shaved Steak Tacos

$15.00

Cheese, peppers, and onions

Mac N Cheese

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$30.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Buffalo Tender Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Short Rib Mac N Cheese

$27.00

Plain Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Greens

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons

Half House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion

Full House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion

Dox Cobb

$17.00

Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crasins, bacon, hard boiled egg, and grilled chicken

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$26.00

Seared ahi tuna over mixed greens with pickled red onions, sliced avocado, balsamic drizzle, and over rice

Roasted Beet Bowl

$18.00

Roasted local beets, mixed greens pistachios, green apples, goat cheese, and honey dijon glaze

Dox Harvest Bowl

$15.00

Seasonal vegetables roasted over spinach, with a pesto vinaigrette

Entrees

Filet

$40.00

Grilled Strawberry Salmon

$30.00

Salmon topped with strawberry basil salsa, served with two sides

Pork Chop

$28.00Out of stock

Apple marinated pork chip with two sides

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Served with two sides

Short Ribs

$30.00

Served with two side

Scampi

Served with chicken or shrimp

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Topped with caramelized onions

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Sweet chili sauce, lettuce, and pickled onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing

Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved steak, peppers, and onions smothered in cheese

Smash Burger

$16.00

Clend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Dox Burger

$18.00

Clend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with Dox sauce cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Butter poached claws and knuckles served on a roll

Sides

Shoe String Fries

$7.00

Coleslaw

$7.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$7.00

Cheese Scalloped Cauliflower

$7.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$7.00

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Rice

$7.00

Street Corn

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese burger

$10.00

Kids Chx Fingers

$10.00

Kids Teenie Weenies

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids pulled pork

$10.00

Dessert

DOX DONUTS

$8.00

Ice Cream Cup

$3.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

N/A Pina Colada

$8.00

N/A Daiquiri

$8.00

N/A Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Coconut Cooler

$8.00

Watermelon Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Sparkling Saratoga

$8.00

Still Saratoga

$8.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Chocolate Coconut Cold brew

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

White Wine

GLS Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$38.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$46.00

GLS Cecchi Vermentino

$14.00

BTL Cecchi Vermentino

$54.00

GLS Pacific Rim Reisling

$10.00

BTL Pacific Rim Reisling

$38.00

GLS Butter Chardonnay

$14.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$54.00

GLS Sonoma-Cutrer Chard

$14.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chard

Cantine Mashio Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Natura Rose

$10.00

BTL Natura Rose

$38.00

GLS AIX Rose

$14.00

BTL AIX Rose

$54.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

GLS Weather Pinot Noir

$16.00

BTL Weather Pinot Noir

$60.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

GLS Trivento Malbec

$10.00

BTL Trivento Malbec

$38.00

GLS Bar Dog Cabernet

$10.00

BTL Bar Dog Cabernet

$38.00

GLS Unshackled Cabernet

$14.00

BTL Unshackled Cabernet

$54.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$9.25

Absolute

$9.00

Dancing Rabbit Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

House Gin

$8.00

Tanq

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Parrot Bay

$9.00

Hard Truth Coconut

$10.00

Gosslings Dark Rum

$10.00

Tequila

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Tortilla Gold

$7.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$36.00

Teramana Silver

$11.00

Teramana Rep

$12.00

Teramana anejo

$13.00

Mi Campo

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.25

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Skrewball Whiskey

$9.00

Soco

$8.00

Fire Ball

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jameson Black

$12.00

Woodford reserve

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Cordials

Baileys

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dr. McGilicuddy's

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Khalua

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Melon Liquer

$8.00

BTL Beer

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$4.50

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Heineken

$5.00

Coors Edge 0.0

$4.50

Guinness

$7.00

Wachusett Blueberry

$5.00

Sam Boston Lager

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Harpoon IPA BTL

$5.00

Carlsons Cider

$6.00

Draft Beer

King Sue

$9.00Out of stock

Lady of the Lake

$6.50Out of stock

Hazy Rays

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Light DRFT

$4.25

Coors Light DRFT

$4.25

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Gray Lady

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.50

Dogfish head 60 min IPA

$6.50

Fiddlehead IPA

$6.50

Bucket of beers

Coors light bucket

$22.50

Bud light bucket

$22.50

Budweiser bucket

$22.50

Twisted tea bucket

$22.50

Twisted tea half and half bucket

$22.50

Kona big wave bucket

$25.00

Corona Extra bucket

$25.00

Corona light bucket

$25.00

Mich ultra bucket

$25.00

Coor banquet bucket

$22.50

Miller light bucket

$22.50

Heineken bucket

$25.00

Coors edge 0.0 bucket

$22.50

Guinness bucket

$35.00

Wachusett blueberry bucket

$25.00

Sam Boston lager bucket

$25.00

White claw bucket

$25.00

Harpoon IPA bucket

$25.00