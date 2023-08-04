DOX on Winnisquam
Food
Apps
Coconut Shrimp
Seared Ahi Tuna
Smoked Chicken Wings
Served naked, buffalo, or dry rub
Steak and Cheese Rangoon
Shaved steak, cheese, peppers, and onions
Chicken Tendies app
Teenie Weenies
Pigs in a blanket, everything bagel seasoning, mustard, and jam dip
Steak and Cheese Nachos
Cheeseburger Nachos
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Bruschetta
Street corn dip
Shrimp Cocktail
Cheese nachos
House made tortilla chips, cheese, shaved steak, pepper, and onions
Tacos
Mac N Cheese
Greens
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons
Half House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion
Full House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion
Dox Cobb
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crasins, bacon, hard boiled egg, and grilled chicken
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Seared ahi tuna over mixed greens with pickled red onions, sliced avocado, balsamic drizzle, and over rice
Roasted Beet Bowl
Roasted local beets, mixed greens pistachios, green apples, goat cheese, and honey dijon glaze
Dox Harvest Bowl
Seasonal vegetables roasted over spinach, with a pesto vinaigrette
Entrees
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with caramelized onions
Shrimp Po' Boy
Sweet chili sauce, lettuce, and pickled onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing
Steak and Cheese Sandwich
Shaved steak, peppers, and onions smothered in cheese
Smash Burger
Clend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Dox Burger
Clend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with Dox sauce cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion
Lobster Roll
Butter poached claws and knuckles served on a roll