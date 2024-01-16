Dr. Rolf's BBQ Spring Lake 971 West Savidge Street
DRINKS
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Squirt / Grapefruit$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Cork Town Cherry Coke$3.00
- Campus Martius Lemon Lime$3.00
- Motor City Root Beer$3.00
- Motor City Ginger Beer$3.00
- Coffee - French Press$4.50
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.25
- Fresh Brewed Iced Tea$3.00
- Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Ice Water
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Red Bull$7.00
MENU
Starters
- Pork Sliders$12.50
Smokey pulled pork topped with mango salsa & Dr. Rolf's Coleslaw on a sweet hawaiian roll. (3 sliders)
- Brisket Sliders$15.50
Smokey brisket topped with muenster cheese, pickled onions & Dr. Rolf's Coleslaw on a sweet Hawaiian roll. (3 sliders)
- Dirty Tots$11.50
Poblano peppers, cilantro & white cheddar queso on top of heaping helping of tater tots. Add your choice of meat and or extra toppings.
- Chicken Things$13.00
Dr. Rolfs take on chicken wings - marinated grilled chicken thighs smothered in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing & celery. (offered naked as well)
- Nachos$15.00
Corn chips heaped high with black beans, corn, avocado, sweet onions, red bell & poblano peppers, pickled jalepeno & topped with white cheddar queso & queso fresco cheese. Add your choice of meat.
- Twelve Wings$25.00
Twelve smoked and deep fried on-bone wings with your choice of sauce and dip!
- Six Wings$13.50
Six smoked and deep fried on-bone chicken wings with your choice of sauce and dip!
- Burnt Ends$16.00
slow-smoked, cubed, and caramelized pieces of brisket beloved for their sweet flavor and soft-as-butter texture.
- Chips & Mango Salsa Single-Serve$7.00
Single serving of tortilla chips and house-made fresh mango salsa.
- Chips & Mango Salsa Share-able$13.00
Share-able helping of tortilla chips and fresh house-made mango salsa.
- Chips & Queso Dip Single-serve$7.00
Single serving of tortilla chips and queso.
- Chips & Queso Dip Share-able$13.00
Share-able size of tortilla chips and queso.
- Pork Belly & Cheesy Grits$15.00Out of stock
- Mac-N-Cheese & Brisket Egg Rolls$12.00Out of stock
Salads
- South-Western Salad$7.00+
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, avacodo, sweet onions, red bell & poblano peppers dressed with southwest ranch or habanero vinaigrette.
- Beet Salad$6.50+
Beets & blue cheese tossed with toasted walnuts & teriyaki vinaigrette on a bed of arugula.
- Apple-Cherry Salad$7.75+
Mixed greens, blue cheese, red onion, fresh sliced apples, avocado, dried cherries, and topped with candied pecans and an apple cider vinaigrette.
Handhelds
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.50
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
- Brisket Sandwich$16.25
Low & slow smoked sliced beef brisket & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
- Barbeque Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked chicken breast, bbq aoili, bacon, avocado, arugula & tomato on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
- Rib Meat Sandwich$14.50Out of stock
Rib meat slathered with peach-apricot barbeque sauce and caramelized on top of a toasted brioche bun topped with slaw and red onion. Enjoyed with a side of tater tots and sweet heat pickles.
- Smoked Sweet-Potato Vegetarian Quesadilla$15.50
Smoked sweet potatoes, black beans & corn salad, Mexican cheese, served with southwest ranch dressing & mango salsa. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
- Chicken Things Wrap$14.00
Buffalo chicken things, chopped celery, blue cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
- Naked Chicken Things Wrap$13.00
Buffalo chicken things, chopped celery, blue cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
- Big Brisket Burrito$17.00
Wet burrito covered in red chili sauce and green verde sauce topped with queso, sour cream, and cilantro. stuffed with brisket, rice, black beans, tomato, and lettuce with a side of pickled carrots.
- Crunch wrap$15.00
Tacos
- Brisket Tacos (3) Platter$15.25
3 Brisket street tacos, topped with pickled onions, radishes, srirachi sour cream, queso fresco cheese &cilantro, paired with a side of mango salsa & corn chips.
- Chicken Tacos (3) Platter$14.50
3 smoked chicken breast street tacos, sprinkled with dry rub, topped with sauteed onion and poblanos, southwest ranch, queso fresco cheese & cilantro, paired with a side of mango salsa & corn chips.
- Pulled Pork Tacos (3) Platter$14.50
3 smoked pulled pork street tacos, topped with beans, corn, sweet onion and poblanos, lime sour cream, queso fresco cheese & cilantro, paired with a side of mango salsa & corn chips.
- Three Taco's$13.00
Mix and match any three of our street tacos and enjoy.
- Single Brisket Taco$5.00
- Single Chicken Taco$4.75
- Single Pork Taco$4.75
Single street taco of your choice.
Platters
- 1 Meat + 2 Sides$15.75
Your choice of one smoked meat and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
- 2 Meats + 2 Sides$21.00
Your choice of two smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
- 3 Meats + 2 Sides$26.50
Your choice of three smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
- Mac-N-Cheese Meal$15.00
Pasta smothered in house-made cheese sauce. Add your choice of meat and side.
Meat/Lb
Sides
- Seasoned Green Beans$4.50
Green beans, smoked bacon, sweet onions.
- Dr. Rolf's Coleslaw$4.00
Southern slaw with a fresh twist.
- Butter Beans$5.00
Sweet, peppery, buttery beans & bacon.
- Cornbread Waffles$1.50+
Sweet & Crunchy.
- Collards Greens$5.00
Traditional soul food
- Fried Apples$5.00Out of stock
Apple pie without the crust.
- Sweet Potato Mash$4.50Out of stock
Butter, maple syrup & candied pecans.
- Tater Tots$5.00
Add queso + $2
- Potato Salad$5.00
South-west style potato salad with sweet heat pickles, sweet onion, and celery
- Mac-N-Cheese$6.50
Pasta smothered in house-made cheese sauce.
Smokehouse Chili
- Cup Of Chili$6.25
Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.
- Bowl Of Chili$11.00
Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.
- Flight Of Chili$15.50
Try all three of our award winning chilis served with a cornbread waffle on the side.