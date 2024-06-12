Draco's Asian Fusion Restaurant 125 East Maumee Street
All Day Menu
Soups and Salad
- Miso Soup
House made miso and dashi broth with cubed tofu, kale, nori and scallions.$4.00
- Egg Drop Soup
Seasoned sesame chicken broth with ribbons of egg and scallions. Optional: wonton strips| mushrooms (Extra Charge).$4.00
- House Side Salad
Lettuce blend with red cabbage, cucumbers and carrots. Choice of house made dressings (ranch | carrot ginger | tea vinaigrette)$4.00
- Wakame Seaweed Salad
Wakame seaweed with carrots, kale in a nutty sesame sauce.$5.00
- Asian Cucumbers and Onions
Cucumbers and onions tossed in a sweet and tangy vinaigrette.$4.00
- Kimchi
Nappa cabbage tossed in a house spicy and savory sauce.$5.00
Sushi Rolls
- California Roll
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.$7.00
- Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado, drizzled with spicy mayo and sesame seed furikake.$7.50
- Tuna Roll
Sushi grade tuna, cucumber, scallions & sesame seeds.$8.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Marinated sushi grade tuna, cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds drizzled with spicy mayo and sriracha.$9.00
- Salmon Roll
Sushi grade salmon, cucumber, scallions & sesame seeds.$8.50
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Marinated sushi grade salmon, cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds drizzled with spicy mayo and sriracha.$9.00
- Philadelphia Roll
Your choice of sushi grade salmon or smoked salmon with cream cheese, avocado and sesame seed furikake.$8.50
- Veggie Roll
Cucumber, carrot and avocado with sesame seeds.$6.00
- Salmon Popper Roll
Your choice of sushi grade salmon or smoked salmon with jalapeno, cream cheese, sesame seed furikake. Drizzled with spicy mayo and sprinkled with crispy onions.$10.00
- Sharkbait Roll
Sushi grade tuna and salmon, cucumber and scallions topped with tobiko and served with house made ponzu and citrus.$12.00
- King Krab Burrito
A full uncut roll filled with choice of regular crab salad or spicy crab salad, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, carrots and cream cheese drizzled with spicy mayo, eel sauce and sprinkled with sesame seed furikake and fried onions.$16.00
Entrees
- Szechuan
White rice and veggies with our sweet and spicy Szechuan sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallions. Add protein for addition cost. Comes with your choice of soup or side salad.$13.00
- Teriyaki
White rice and veggies with our teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallions. Add protein for addition cost. Comes with your choice of soup or side salad.$13.00
- Ramen
Noodles with your choice of house made broths and choice of protein (for additional cost). Topped with corn, scallions, half a soy ramen egg, carrot, mushroom, nori and radish. Add some spice with our togarashi furikake or chili oil. Comes with your choice of a cup of soup or side salad.$13.00
- Poke
White rice, house made ponzu, scallions, avocado, carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, radish, tobiko, choice of protein (additional cost) and sesame seeds with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Comes with your choice of a cup of soup or side salad.$13.00
- Butter Curry
A fusion house made curry with butter, coconut milk and spices with caramelized onion and tomatoes with white rice. Add protein for addition cost. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge. Comes with your choice of soup or side salad.$13.00
- Fusion Beef Nacho
Wonton chips with house gochujang cheese sauce topped with lettuce, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeno, shredded beef, green onions and drizzled with cilantro lime crema and spicy mayo.$16.00
Sides
- Side of Spicy Mayo
House made.$1.00
- Side of Eel Sauce$1.00
- Side of Wasabi$1.00
- Side of Ginger$1.00
- Side of Jalapeno$1.00
- Side of Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Side of Szechuan Sauce
House made.$1.00
- Side of Ponzu Sauce
House made.$1.00
- Side of Ranch
House made.$1.00
- Side of Carrot Ginger Sauce
House made.$1.00
- Side of Sriracha$1.00
- Side of Tea Vinaigrette
House made.$1.00
- Side of Cilantro Lime Crema
House made.$1.00
- Side of Cooked Vegetables$4.00
- Side of White Rice$4.00