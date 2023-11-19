Draft and Table 301 Main Street, Suite 100
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$14.00
- Appletini$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$14.00
- french 75$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Daiquiri$15.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Greyhound$14.00
- Hot Toddy$14.00
- Hurricane$14.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Mudslide$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$14.00
- Sea Breeze$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey Smash$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$14.00
- Fog lifter$12.00
- THE WAKER$14.00
absinthe rinse,gin, lillet blanc, contreau, lemon squeeze
- milton law$14.00
dairy bar
craft cocktails
Beer
Draft Beer
- lf rooster illusion$8.00
- Easy tiger$8.00
- ozark coffee stout$8.00
- ozark octoberfest$8.00
- Lost 40 Rockhound$8.00
- Love Honey$8.00
- cherry blossom 3 lime seltzer$6.00
- point remove native pale ale$8.00
- honeybird blonde$8.00
- point remove long p$8.00
- danke$6.00
- air force juan$6.00
- sith happens$7.00
- gotta get up$6.00
- slaughterpen$6.00
- quirk cherry lime seltzer$6.00
- petit jean pilsner$6.00
- del rey mexican$6.00
- crackberry cider$6.00
- ozark double ipa$6.00
- black apple apple crisp$6.00
- soul and spirits hyperbolic$6.00
- soul and spirits danke$6.00
- superior bathhouse irish red$6.00
- blade n barrel air force juan$6.00
- prairie sherbert sour$6.00
- ozark vanilla cream stout$6.00
- wiseacre gotta get up coffee stout$6.00
- nutcracker winter ale$6.00
- sweetwater blue$6.00
- ozark fresh trip ipa$6.00
- coop f5 ipa$6.00
- wiseacre tinybomb pilsner$6.00
- bikerack epic trail amber ale$6.00
wine
Red Wine glasses
- no brainer merlot$12.00
- belle glos pino noir$16.00
- caymus cabernet$23.00
- la crema pino noir$12.00
- unshackled cabernet$12.00
- banshee pino noir$10.00
- gundlach bundshu mountain cuvee$11.00
- austin hope cabernet$10.00
- chakalaka spice rack$10.00
- la lama malbec$8.00
- una malbec$11.00
- GLS pino california$12.00
- GLS pino oregon$18.00
- GLS malbec$12.00
- GLS merlot$13.00
- GLS blend$15.00
- GLS cab heavy$18.00
- GLS cab light$10.00
- GLS syrah$12.00
- GLS zin$12.00
- GLS house red$9.00
- Cork Fee$25.00
- BTL pino california$40.00
- BTL pino oregon$60.00
- BTL malbec$40.00
- BTL merlot$50.00
- BTL blend$56.00
- BTL cab heavy$68.00
- BTL cab light$36.00
- BTL syrah$40.00
- BTL zin$40.00
- BTL house red$34.00
White Wine glasses
- cakebread chardonnay$18.00
- annie amie pino gris$8.00
- barton gustier vouvray$8.00
- kung fu reisling$9.00
- shmitt sohne blue sweet reisling$7.00
- treana viognier/marsanne/roussane$10.00
- four graces pino gris$12.00
- tohu sav blanc$11.00
- lolea sangria frizzate$7.00
- veneto frizzante$7.00
- chalk hill chard$13.00
- zocker gruner veltliner$9.00
- coco moscato$7.00
- raeburn chardonnay$10.00
- protea chenin blanc$8.00
- pig savignon blanc$9.00
- mars moscato$7.00
- GLS cakebread chard$20.00
- GLS oak chard$16.00
- GLS fruit chard$12.00
- GLS gruner veltliner$12.00
- GLS sav blanc$12.00
- GLS Gewurtraminer$11.00
- GLS moscato$10.00
- GLS pino gris$12.00
- GLS pino blanc$16.00
- Cork Fee$25.00
- BTL cakebread chard$76.00
- BTL oak chard$50.00
- BTL fruit chard$40.00
- BTL gruner veltliner$40.00
- BTL sav blanc$40.00
- BTL Gewurtraminer$38.00
- BTL moscato$36.00
- BTL pino gris$40.00
- BTL pino blanc$54.00
champagne sparking glasses
red wine bottles
- belle glos clark and tele pino noir$62.00
- belle glos dairyman pino noir$62.00
- belle glos las alturas pino noir$62.00
- belle glos bailade pino noir$56.00
- banfi excelsus '17$105.00
- corison cabernet$160.00
- rutherford ranch cabernet$60.00
- san simeon stormwatch$73.00
- unshackled cabernet$46.00
- banchee pino noir$38.00
- chef table pino noir$48.00
- cakebread cabernet$98.00
- gundlach bundshu mountain cuvee$46.00
- gundlach bundshu cabernet$90.00
- fog & light cabernet$60.00
- booker fracture syrah$120.00
- austin hope cabernet savignon$48.00
- emiliana ge colchagua valley chile$120.00
- groth oakville cabernet$105.00
- frank family cabernet napa$51.00
- leviathan cabernet$56.00
- true grit petite sirah$55.00
- jordan cabernet$80.00
- adelshiem pino noir willimette valley$58.00
- chakalaka spice rack$46.00
- nina lee syrah spring valley walla$90.00
- cliff lede cabernet$99.00
- banfi summus$105.00
- stag leap artemis cabernet$120.00
- caymus 1 liter$140.00
- etude fiddlestick pino noir$75.00
- burgess pino noir$81.00
- uno malbec$42.00
- la lama malbec$30.00
- eieio swine wine pino noir$60.00
- no brainer merlot$46.00
- la crema pino noir$46.00
- goldeneye pino noir$95.00
- joseph phelps napa cabernet$130.00
(501) 240-7709
