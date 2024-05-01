Dragon Warrior Ramen Shop 1001 Ash Avenue
Drinks
- Unsweet Passion Fruit Tea$3.50Out of stock
Unsweet passion fruit tea made with real fruit and brewed fresh every day.
- Sweet Watermelon$3.50
Our famous sweet watermelon tea made with real watermelon fruit. Very fresh and refreshing!
- Sweet Mango$3.50
- (S) Coke$3.00
- (S) Sprite$3.00
- (S) Diet Coke$3.00
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Stubborn Root Beer Soda Can$4.00
- Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Soda Can$4.00
- Stubborn Vanilla Cream Agave Soda Can$4.00
Small Bites
- Wok Fired Edamame w/Black Garlic Salt$7.00
Wok fired edamame tossed in our black garlic salt.
- Wok Fired Spicy Edamame$8.00
Steamed edamame tossed in our house infused Black Sesame & Black Garlic Hot Oil
- Fried Dragons$9.00
(Brussel Sprouts w/ Sweet & Spicy Fuji Apple/Asian Pear warrior sauce
- Hand-Made Pork Gyoza (6)$10.00
Fresh handmade pork dumpling, Steam or Pan fried
- Japanese Tostadas$9.00
Our signature, house made pork belly, chopped and served in a crispy Gyoza skin, topped with our house spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeño stick, and micro cilantro served with our exclusive green Thai chili salsa Verde.
- Pork Belly Sliders(3)$12.00
Bao Buns
Specialty Dishes
Delicious Ramen
- Chef's Special$16.00
Vietnamese style beef broth with hints of star anise and clove. in our house made noodles served with Beef Tenderloin, Kimchi, Ajitama, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts and Green Onions
- Dragon Warrior$14.00
Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken ,Shiitake, Ajitama*, Menma, Fried Bacon & Garlic, Green Onion(ADD Gyoza for OG DRAGON WARRIOR)
- Good Ol' Chicken$12.00
Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Green Onion
- Hot Ching-Gao Pork$12.00
30 hour Pork Bone Broth, Spicy Ground Sesame Pork, Ajitama*, Beni Shoga, Kimchi (shellfish allergy), Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil
- Kids Ramen$8.00
Broth of choice with noodles and choice of protein.
- Miso Spicy$13.00
Vegetable broth, tofu, menma, seasonal mushroom, nori, beni shoga, green onion, black sesame oil.
- Seafood Ramen$14.00
Traditional style dash broth, shoyu blend, choice of shrimp and diced octopus, ajitama, roasted cherry tomatoes, bean sprouts, green onion
- Spicy Warrior$16.00
30 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Hon Shimenji, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Bean Sprouts, Thai Red Chili, Green Onion, Chili Threads, Black Garlic Hot Oil
- Tonkotsu$12.00
The most traditional style ramen in Japan, 30 hour pork bone broth, house made noodles, chashu pork belly, kikurage, ajitama, bean sprouts, green onion and black garlic oil.
- Tokyo Ramen$12.00
Traditional style dashi broth, shoyu blend, chashu pork belly, ajitama, corn, bean sprout, green onion
- Tonkotsu Miso$14.00
One of the most popular and traditional bowls in Japan! 30 hour Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Chashu Pork Belly, Ajitama*, Kikurage, Naruto Maki, Green Onion, Black Garlic Oil
- Vegan Miso$12.00
Vegetable Stock, miso blend, tofu, seasonal mushroom, menma, nori, beni shoga, green onion, black sesame oil
Umami Bombs
Add Ons
- Ajitama$2.50
- Bean Sprouts$0.50
- Beni Shoga$1.50
- Brussels$4.50
- Chashu Chicken$3.50
- Chashu Pork Belly Roll$4.50
- Chasu Chopped Pork Belly$4.50
- Ching Gao Pork$4.50
- Green Onion$0.50
- Gyoza(3)$4.50
- Honshimenji$2.50
- Kae-Dama$3.00
- Kikurage$1.50
- Kimchi$2.50
- Korean Beef Tenderloin$4.50
- Menma$1.50
- Nori$1.50
- Naruto Maki$2.05
- Roasted Corn$1.50
- Spicy Tofu$3.50
- Sub Udon$4.00
- Tofu$2.50