Dragon's Den
Food Menu
Sustenance
- Dragon's Nest
A deep fried biscuit covered in sausage gravy, two stripes of bacon w/scrambled eggs on a bed of hashbrowns.$9.00
- The Burrito of Holding
Chorizo, scrambled eggs with shredded cheddar, spinach, and hash browns in a flour tortilla.$8.00
- The Adventurer
An everything bagel with blackberry jalapeño topped with scrambled eggs & pepper jack cheese with your choice of meat. (Sausage, Bacon, Or Chorizo)$8.00
- French Toast Sticks Combo
8 handmade sticks with syrup.$6.00
- Gibbon's Veggie Burrito$8.00