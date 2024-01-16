Dreamery Creamery 4543 Charlotte Hwy
Sundaes
- All Day I Dream Of Coffee$10.59
- Apple Pie Dream$10.59
- Carsons Dreams of Chocolate$11.99
- Cherry Pie Dream$10.59
- Chocolate PB Dream$11.99
- Cookies Rule My Dreams$11.99
- Dreamin In Black and White$10.59
- Only In My Dreams Banana Split$11.59
- Rockin' My Dreamsicle$10.29
- Simple Dreams$9.29
- Wake Up From A Dream$11.29
- You had a Dream. You Got Everything$17.99
