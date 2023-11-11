WE'RE OPEN AND READY TO SERVE YOU!
Dreloco Taco Traverse City
DRINKS
MEXICAN POP
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
FOOD
STREET TACOS
- LOCO CARNITAS (pulled pork)$5.50
Pulled pork, slaw, red onion, Cotija cheese, avocado lime mayo, fresh cilantro, lime wedge.
- OG$5.95
Michigan Craft Beef, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, Shredded Cheese.
- POLLO ASADO (chicken)$6.95
Tender Chicken, chili lime mayo, guacamole, roasted red pepper, fresh jalapeños, Cotijia cheese, cilantro, lime wedge.
- SKINNY HISPANIC$4.95
Black beans, roasted jalapeño corn, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, pickled red onion, avocado lime mayo, Cotija cheese, Cilantro, lime wedge.
- SOUTH OF THE BOARDER$7.95
Shrimp, slaw, pickled red onion, Cotija cheese, chili lime mayo, guacamole, cilantro, lime wedge.
- TEXAN$6.50
Braised Beef, roasted jalapeño corn, shredded cheese, fried onions, chipotle bbq, cilantro, lime wedge.
- LOCO FRIES$12.95
Hand cut fries, queso blanco, carnitas (pulled pork), roasted jalapeño corn, roasted red pepper, boom boom, avocado lime mayo, fresh cilantro
QUESADILLA
BOWL
Dreloco Taco Location and Ordering Hours
(231) 357-3601
Open now • Closes at 7:45PM