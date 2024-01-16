Fin & Fino - Birkdale Village 8630 1-A Lindholm Dr
Dinner Menu
Small Plates
- 1/2 Bienville Oysters (3)$11.50
- 1/2 Cajun Oysters (3)$10.50
- 14oz NY Strip$60.00
- 16oz Ribeye$48.00Out of stock
- Asparagus Feature$10.00
- Beets$10.00
whipped feta, pistachio dukkah
- Bienville Oysters (6)$23.00
bechamel, shrimp, king crab, parmesan, panko
- Bronzini$45.00
herbed labneh, pickled shallots, cumin rub, charred broccolini
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
- Cajun Oyster (6)$21.00
cajun butter, scallion
- Cheese Plate$16.00
assorted cheeses
- Crab Croquettes$15.00Out of stock
- Crab Dip$25.00
- Crudo$16.00
black vinegar, fresno peppers, orange, cilantro, olive oil
- Flounder$21.00
- Furikake Fries$10.00
kewpie mayo & furikake seasoning
- Half Furikake fries$5.00
- Hanger Steak$23.00
- House Pasta$18.00
mussels, shrimp, calabrian chili, parsley, parmesan crumbs
- House Pasta Sub Mussels$20.00
- House Pasta Sub Shrimp$20.00
- Lamb Pasta$20.00
braised lamb, wild mushrooms, pecorino
- Mahi$23.00Out of stock
- Market Salad$11.00
farm greens, scarlett radish, shaved fennel, pomegranate, goat cheese, brown butter croutons, preserved lemon vinaigrette
- Market Salmon$21.00
- Mushroom Toast$15.00
- Mussels$16.00
garlic-curry broth, fennel, lime
- Plain Fries$6.00
- Poke$20.00
pickled jalapeno, sushi rice, furikake, cucumber
- Poke Salmon Only$20.00
- Poke Tuna Only$20.00
- Pork Shank$42.00
- Sable Fish$21.00
- Salmon$21.00
salted capers, lemon, parsley, beurre blanc
- Scallops$20.00
butternut squash puree, fennel diakon salad, butternut pepita
- Seafood Salad$14.00
steamed mussels, poached shrimp, confit octopus, calabrian chilis, vidalia onion, parsley, toasted panko
- Seared Tuna$21.00
peanut salsa macha, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
cocktail sauce, lemon
- Side Rissoto$8.00
- Treatment Kampachi$23.00
- Treatment Salmon$23.00
- Treatment Sauteed Shrimp$14.00
- Trout$18.00
lima beans, fennel, jowl bacon, San Marzano tomatoes, herbs, chow chow
- Veggie Pasta$16.00
Raw Bar
- *Beausoleil$3.25
- *Blue Point$3.25Out of stock
- Rappahonnock$3.25
- *Lowcountry$3.25
- *Pink Moon$3.25Out of stock
- *Savage Blonde$3.25Out of stock
- *Sweet Petite$3.25
- Bread
- Caviar$130.00
- Crab Cocktail Fingers$18.00
- Dish of Fish$55.00
6 oysters, 6 shrimp, 3 jonah crab claws
- Penthouse$150.00
12 oysters, 14 shrimp, 6 jonah crab claws, seafood salad, scallop crudo, two butter poached lobster tails
- Tower of Power$95.00
12 oysters, 14 shrimp, 4 jonah crab claws
Add on Protein
Kids
Wine
6oz BTG
- 6oz Bertolani Lambrusco Rose$12.00
- 6oz Bhilar Rijoa$17.00
- 6oz Borghese PG$12.00
- 6oz Brea Chard$17.00
- 6oz Brocard Chard$20.00
- 6oz Chateau La Nerthe Rhone Blend$15.00
- 6oz Girault SB$20.00
- 6oz Gustavo Riffo Piqeno$12.00
- 6oz Huia SB$14.00
- 6oz J Dusi Model M$13.00
- 6oz La Berriere Muscadet$10.00
- 6oz Lucashof Reisling$15.00
- 6oz Marchiori Malbec$16.00
- 6oz Masia Bou Brut Cava$12.00
- 6oz Mt Yeengo Shiraz$14.00
- 6oz Noah River Cab$11.00
- 6oz Palacios Camins Del Priorat$18.00
- 6oz Paso Station PN$10.00
- 6oz Triennes Rose$15.00
- 6oz Valravn Cab$15.00
- 6oz Violin PN$20.00
3oz BTG
- *Comp Bubbles
- 3oz Bertolani Lambrusco Rose$6.00
- 3oz Bhilar Rijoa$9.00
- 3oz Borghese PG$6.00
- 3oz Brea Chard$9.00
- 3oz Brocard Chard$10.00
- 3oz Cht La Nerthe Rhone Blend$8.00
- 3oz Girault SB$10.00
- 3oz Guastavo Riffo Pais$6.00
- 3oz Huia SB$7.00
- 3oz J Dusi Model$7.00
- 3oz La Berriere Muscadet$5.00
- 3oz Lucashof Reisling$8.00
- 3oz Marchiori Malbec$8.00
- 3oz Masia Bou Brut Cava$6.00
- 3oz Mt Yengo Shiraz$7.00
- 3oz Noah River Cab$6.00
- 3oz Palacios Cammins Del Priorat$9.00
- 3oz Paso Station PN$5.00
- 3oz Triennes Rose$8.00
- 3oz Valravn Cab$8.00
- 3oz Violin PN$10.00
Wine By the Bottle
- *Corkage Fee$20.00
- BTL Aimery Cremant$42.00
- BTL Alama de Cattleya$73.00
- BTL Alessandro Rivetto Nebbiolo$140.00
- BTL Alma Rosa Chard$80.00
- BTL Andre Clouet Champange$105.00
- BTL Areyna Cab$35.00
- BTL Argentiera Poggio Ginepri Super Tuscan$70.00
- BTL Atamisque Malbec$68.00
- BTL August Briggs Zin$105.00
- BTL B True Cab$135.00
- BTL B True Cuvee Blanc Sauvignon Blanc & Semillon$82.00
- BTL Barebones Hell Yeah Pinotage$60.00
- BTL Benito Santos Albarino$52.00
- BTL Bertolina Lambrusco Rose$36.00
- BTL Biyzereau- Gruere 'Backyard Clos' Chard$201.00
- BTL Blackbird Arise Red Blend$95.00
- BTL Blai Ferre Clos Petitona$152.00
- BTL Blood Root Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Borghese Pinot Grigio$43.00
- BTL Bow & Arrow Rose of Gamay$50.00
- BTL Brea Chard$64.00
- BTL Cakebread Cab 1.5L$250.00
- BTL Can Sumoi, Sumoll- Garnatxa$50.00
- BTL Carra Valpolicella$47.00
- BTL Castellroig Corp Rose$55.00
- BTL Chateau De Candale$85.00
- BTL Chateau Domecq Chard$38.00
- BTL Chateau Font Du Loup CDP$120.00
- BTL Chateau la Nerthe Les Cassagnes Blend$52.00
- BTL Chateau La Nerthe Rose$35.00
- BTL Chateau Pontet- Canet$325.00
- BTL Clif Family Chard$78.00
- BTL Clos Des Papes CDP$225.00
- BTL Clos Troteligotte Malbec$45.00
- BTL Couer De Terre Pinot Gris$46.00
- BTL Dana Estates Vaso Cab$185.00
- BTL De Trafford Chenin Blanc$65.00
- BTL Dom Du Grapillon 1806 Grenache/ Syrah$70.00
- BTL Domaine Du Grapillon 1806$70.00
- BTL Domaine Du Petit Clocher$48.00
- BTL Don Simon$35.00
- BTL Dumol Chard$125.00
- BTL Durante Pet Nat$48.00
- BTL Epic Run Prosseco$35.00
- BTL Far Mountain Chard$95.00
- BTL Federico Reserva Tempranillo$110.00
- BTL Fiddlehead Sauvignon Blanc$70.00
- BTL Flambeaux Cab$160.00
- BTL Forlorn Hope Queen Sierra Feild Red Blend$55.00
- BTL Foxen Cab Franc$120.00
- BTL Gibbs Cab$80.00
- BTL Girault Savignon Blanc$76.00
- BTL Gustavo Riffo Pipeno Chilled$45.00
- BTL Guy Allion Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- BTL Hanzell Estate Chard$155.00
- BTL Horace Sole E Terra Frappato$64.00
- BTL Huet Le Huat Lieu$90.00
- BTL Huia Sauvignon Blanc$52.00
- BTL Illahe Viognier$55.00
- BTL Irvine & Roberts Chard$99.00
- BTL J Dusi$48.00
- BTL J Dusi Model M$48.00
- BTL Jean Laurent BDN Brut$119.00
- BTL Jean-Marc Brocard Chard$76.00Out of stock
- BTL Khaos- Sofos Agiorgitiko$35.00
- BTL Kivelstadt Wayward Orange$45.00
- BTL La Berriere Muscadet$35.00
- BTL La Jaras Glou Glou$72.00
- BTL Lady of Sunshine Rose$70.00
- BTL Lail Blueprint Cab$200.00
- BTL Laucashof Bischofsgarten Reisling$52.00
- BTL Lebeau Batiste Brut$99.00
- BTL Lillian Grenache$215.00
- BTL Limited Ed Gamay$68.00
- BTL Limited Edition Pinot Noir/ Pinot Gris Co-F$65.00
- BTL Lioco Chard$82.00
- BTL Lioco Rose$84.00
- BTL Lucashof Kabinett Riesling$52.00
- BTL Lucia Pinot Noir$120.00
- BTL Luis Seabra Xisto Ilimitado$60.00
- BTL Maloof Wax On Wax Soif$55.00
- BTL Maloof Where Ya PJs At?$54.00
- BTL Marcel Sevin Les Clos Chard$185.00
- BTL Marchiori Mabec$59.00
- BTL Martinell Bella Vigna Chard$92.00
- BTL Masia Bou Cava$44.00
- BTL Matthiasson Grenache/ Barbera Rose$50.00
- BTL Matthison Cab$145.00
- BTL Moccagatta Nebbiolo$99.00
- BTL Mt Yengo Shiraz$52.00
- BTL Naudin Chard$72.00
- BTL Noah River Cab$44.00
- BTL Oceano Chard$115.00
- BTL Olivier Cazenave Orange$42.00
- BTL Painted Fields Zin$45.00
- BTL Palacios Piorat$74.00
- BTL Paloma Merlot$125.00
- BTL Paso Station$35.00
- BTL Paul Bara Rose Brut$195.00
- BTL Raport Ridge Rose$68.00
- BTL Raptor Ridge Chard$46.00
- BTL Raptor Ridge Whole Cluster PN$99.00
- BTL Raventos BDB$49.00
- BTL Regis Bouvier Pinot Noir$87.00
- BTL Ringbolt Cab$50.00
- BTL Rolly Gasman Reisling$57.00
- BTL Scar of the Sea$70.00
- BTL Silver Ghost Cab$62.00
- BTL Slavcek Sivi Pinot Girs$45.00
- BTL Smith Story Sauvignon Blanc$60.00
- BTL Sofie Bertin Sauvignon Blanc$46.00
- BTL Susana Esteban Aventura$55.00
- BTL Timbre Opening Act Pinot Noir$52.00
- BTL Torre d'Orti Amarone$103.00
- BTL Triennes Rose$56.00
- BTL Txomin Etxaniz Txakolina$49.00
- BTL Valvaran Cab$78.00
- BTL Vigne Sannite Falaghina del Sannio$45.00
- BTL Vina Vik La Pau Rose of cab$62.00
- BTL Vineyard 36 Foundation$125.00
- BTL Vinos del Panoramica Blanca$70.00
- BTL Violin Chard$65.00Out of stock
- BTL Violin Pinot Noir$76.00
Tastes
Liquor
- Belvedere$13.00
- Chopin$13.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Pinnacle$11.00
- Titos$13.00
- 3oz Belvedere$15.00
- 3oz Chopin$15.00
- 3oz Grey Goose$15.00
- 3oz Ketel One$15.00
- 3oz Pinnacle$13.00
- 3oz Titos$15.00
- 3oz Belvedere$15.00
- 3oz Chopin$15.00
- 3oz Grey Goose$15.00
- 3oz Kettle One$15.00
- 3oz Pinnacle$13.00
- 3oz Reya$15.00
- 3oz Titos$15.00
- 2oz 1792 Single Barrel$40.00
- 2oz 1792 Small Batch$13.00
- 2oz Angels Envy Barrel Finish$18.00
- 2oz Angels Envy Rye$35.00
- 2oz Bakers 13yr$45.00
- 2oz Basil Hayden$13.00
- 2oz Basil Hayden Dark Rye$15.00
- 2oz Blade & Bow$14.00
- 2oz Blantons$25.00Out of stock
- 2oz Bookers$20.00
- 2oz Buffalo Trace$17.00
- 2oz Canadian Club$13.00
- 2oz Crown$13.00
- 2oz Eagle Rare$25.00
- 2oz Elijah Craig 18yr$45.00
- 2oz Elijah Craig Private Barrel$17.00
- 2oz Elijah Craig Small Batch$14.00
- 2oz Four Roses Single Barrel$15.00
- 2oz Four Roses Small Batch$14.00
- 2oz Gentleman Jack$15.00
- 2oz Heaven Hill BIB$18.00
- 2oz High West American Prarie$16.00
- 2oz High West Double Rye$14.00
- 2oz IW Harper Cab Cask$35.00
- 2oz Jack Daniels$12.00
- 2oz Jack Daniels Single Barrel$17.00
- 2oz Jameson$13.00
- 2oz Jeffersons Ocean$25.00
- 2oz Jeffersons Ocean Tropics$20.00
- 2oz Jeffersons Reserve$14.00
- 2oz Jim Beam$11.00
- 2oz Knob Creek$14.00
- 2oz Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- 2oz Makers 46$15.00
- 2oz Makers Cellar Aged$45.00
- 2oz Makers Mark$13.00
- 2oz Michters SB Rye$18.00
- 2oz Michters Small Batch$14.00
- 2oz OGB Bonded$13.00
- 2oz Old Forester$14.00
- 2oz Old Forester 1924$50.00
- 2oz Old Forester Birthday Bourbon$85.00
- 2oz Old Forester Single Barrel$16.00
- 2oz Parkers Heritage 10yr Rye$60.00
- 2oz Peerless SB Rye$35.00
- 2oz Peerless Single Barrel$25.00
- 2oz Pikesville Rye$14.00
- 2oz Red Breast 12 yr$15.00
- 2oz Rittenhouse Rye$13.00
- 2oz Smokewagon Uncut Unfiltered$18.00
- 2oz Templeton 6yr Rye$14.00
- 2oz Weller 12yr$45.00
- 2oz Weller CYPB$55.00
- 2oz Whistle Pig 10 yr$17.00
- 2oz Whistle Pig 12 yr$35.00
- 2oz Whistle Pig 15 yr$50.00
- 2oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed$14.00
- 2oz Woodford Double Oak$15.00
- 2oz Woodford Reserve$14.00
- 3oz 1792 Single Barrel$60.00
- 3oz 1792 Small Batch$15.00
- 3oz Angels Envy Barrel Finish$26.00
- 3oz Angels Envy Rye$45.00
- 3oz Bakers 13yr$60.00
- 3oz Basil Hayden$15.00
- 3oz Basil Hayden Dark Rye$16.00
- 3oz Blade & Bow$16.00
- 3oz Blantons$35.00Out of stock
- 3oz Bookers$28.00
- 3oz Buffalo Trace$22.00
- 3oz Canadian Club$15.00
- 3oz Crown$15.00
- 3oz Eagle Rare$35.00
- 3oz Elijah Craig 18yr$60.00
- 3oz Elijah Craig Private Barrel$23.00
- 3oz Elijah Craig Small Batch$16.00
- 3oz Four Roses Single Barrel$20.00
- 3oz Four Roses Small Batch$16.00
- 3oz Gentleman Jack$16.00
- 3oz Heaven Hill BiB$25.00
- 3oz High West American Prarie$18.00
- 3oz High West Double Rye$16.00
- 3oz IW Harper Cab Cask$45.00
- 3oz Jack Daniels$14.00
- 3oz Jack Daniels Single Barrel$22.00
- 3oz Jameson$15.00
- 3oz Jeffersons Ocean$32.00
- 3oz Jeffersons Ocean Tropics$23.00
- 3oz Jeffersons Reserve$16.00
- 3oz Jim Beam$13.00
- 3oz Knob Creek$16.00
- 3oz Knob Creek Rye$16.00
- 3oz Makers 46$16.00
- 3oz Makers Mark$15.00
- 3oz Makers Mark Cellar Aged$60.00
- 3oz Michters SB Rye$22.00
- 3oz Michters Small Batch$16.00
- 3oz OGB Bonded$15.00
- 3oz Old Forester$16.00
- 3oz Old Forester 1924$70.00
- 3oz Old Forester Single Barrel$20.00
- 3oz Parkers Heritage 10yr$80.00
- 3oz Peerless SB Rye$50.00
- 3oz Peerless Single Barrel$45.00
- 3oz Pikesville Rye$16.00
- 3oz Red Breast 12 yr$17.00
- 3oz Rittenhouse Rye$15.00
- 3oz Smokewagon Uncut Unfiltered$22.00
- 3oz Templeton 6yr Rye$16.00
- 3oz Weller 12yr$60.00
- 3oz Weller CYPB$65.00
- 3oz Whistle Pig 10 yr$22.00
- 3oz Whistle Pig 12 yr$50.00
- 3oz Whistle Pig 15 yr$60.00
- 3oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed$16.00
- 3oz Woodford Double Oak$17.00
- 3oz Woodford Reserve$16.00
- 2oz 1800 Repo$14.00
- 2oz Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- 2oz Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- 2oz Casamigos Mezcal$15.00
- 2oz Casamigos Repo$14.00
- 2oz Clase Azul Gold$75.00
- 2oz Clase Azul Repo$30.00
- 2oz Del Maguey Mezcal$14.00
- 2oz Don Julio 1942$40.00
- 2oz Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- 2oz Don Julio Repo$15.00
- 2oz Herradura Repo$15.00
- 2oz Herradura Ultra$15.00
- 2oz Hornitos Repo$13.00
- 2oz Illegal Mezcal$15.00Out of stock
- 2oz Jose Cuervo Gold$13.00
- 2oz Montelobos Mezcal$15.00
- 2oz Patron Silver$14.00
- 2oz RRH El Tesoro SB$15.00
- 2oz Sauza Anejo$13.00
- 2oz Sauza Silver$13.00
- 2oz Sombra Reposado Mezcal$15.00
- 3oz 1800 Repo$15.00
- 3oz Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- 3oz Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- 3oz Casamigos Mezcal$16.00
- 3oz Casamigos Repo$16.00
- 3oz Clase Azul Repo$45.00
- 3oz Del Maguey Mezcal$15.00
- 3oz Don Julio 1942$60.00
- 3oz Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- 3oz Don Julio Repo$16.00
- 3oz Herradura Repo$16.00
- 3oz Herradura Ultra$16.00
- 3oz Hornitos Repo$15.00
- 3oz Illegal Mezcal$16.00
- 3oz Jose Cuervo Gold$14.00
- 3oz Los Vecinos Mezcal$15.00
- 3oz Montelobos Mezcal$16.00
- 3oz Patron Silver$16.00
- 3oz RRH El Tesoro SB$17.00
- 3oz Sauza Anejo$15.00
- 3oz Sauza Silver$15.00
- 3oz Sombra Reposado Mezcal$16.00
- Aviation$13.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Botanist$12.00
- Chemist Barrel Rested$14.00
- Conniption Navy Strength$13.00
- Fords Gin$13.00
- Gilbeys$11.00
- Grey Whale$14.00
- Gun Powder$14.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Monkey 47$14.00
- Nolets$14.00
- Roku$13.00
- Sapphire$12.00
- Sipsmith$13.00
- Sutlers$13.00
- Tanq$12.00
- Tanq Sevilla$13.00
- Uncle Vals$13.00
- Sipsmith Strawberry$13.00
- Malfy Orange$14.00
- 3oz Aviation$15.00
- 3oz Beefeater$14.00
- 3oz Botanist$16.00
- 3oz Chemist Barrel Rested$15.00
- 3oz Conniption Navy Strength$15.00
- 3oz Fords Gin$15.00
- 3oz Gilbeys$13.00
- 3oz Grey Whale$15.00
- 3oz Gunpowder$16.00
- 3oz Hendricks$15.00
- 3oz Monkey 47$16.00
- 3oz Nolets$16.00
- 3oz Roku$15.00
- 3oz Sapphire$14.00
- 3oz Sipsmith Strawberry Smash$16.00
- 3oz Sutlers$15.00
- 3oz Tanq$14.00
- 3oz Tanq Sevilla$15.00
- 3oz Uncle Vals$15.00
- 3oz Malfy Orange$16.00
- 2oz Appleton Estate$14.00
- 2oz Bumbu$13.00
- 2oz Captain Morgan$13.00
- 2oz Cruzan Light$11.00
- 2oz Diplomatico$14.00
- 2oz Goslings$12.00
- 2oz Mt Gay$11.00
- 2oz Myers$11.00
- 2oz Plantation 5 yr$13.00
- 2oz Plantation Dark$13.00
- 2oz Plantation Pineapple$13.00
- 2oz Ron Zacapa 23 yr$15.00
- 2oz Sailor Jerry$11.00
- 3oz Appleton Estate$15.00
- 3oz Bumbu$15.00
- 3oz Cruzan Light$13.00
- 3oz Diplomatico$15.00
- 3oz Goslings$14.00
- 3oz Mt Gay$13.00
- 3oz Myers Dark$13.00
- 3oz Plantation 5yr$15.00
- 3oz Plantation Dark$15.00
- 3oz Plantation Pineapple$15.00
- 3oz Ron Zacapa 23 yr$17.00
- 3oz Sailor Jerry$13.00
- 2oz Balvenie 12 yr$16.00
- 2oz Balvenie 14 yr$22.00
- 2oz Balvenie 21 yr$50.00
- 2oz Dalwhinnie 15 yr$20.00
- 2oz Dewars$14.00
- 2oz Glenfiddich 12 yr$15.00
- 2oz Glenfiddich 15 yr$20.00Out of stock
- 2oz Glenfiddich 18yr$30.00
- 2oz Glenfiddich 21 yr$55.00Out of stock
- 2oz Glenlivet 12 yr$15.00
- 2oz Glenlivet 14 yr$17.00Out of stock
- 2oz Glenmo 18yr$45.00
- 2oz Glenmo Lasanta$17.00
- 2oz Glenmorangie 10yr$14.00
- 2oz JW Black$14.00
- 2oz JW Blue$50.00
- 2oz JW Red$13.00
- 2oz Lagavulin 16 yr$25.00
- 2oz Laphroig$18.00
- 2oz Mac 12$18.00
- 2oz Mac 18$55.00Out of stock
- 2oz Macallan 25$185.00
- 2oz Monkey Shoulder$15.00
- 2oz Oban 14 yr$22.00
- 3oz Balvenie 12 yr$25.00
- 3oz Balvenie 14 yr$32.00
- 3oz Balvenie 21 yr$75.00
- 3oz Dalwhinnie 15 yr$30.00
- 3oz Dewars$18.00
- 3oz Glenfiddich 12 yr$20.00
- 3oz Glenfiddich 15 yr$30.00
- 3oz Glenfiddich 21 yr$75.00
- 3oz Glenlivet 12 yr$22.00
- 3oz Glenlivet 14 yr$25.00
- 3oz Glenmo Lasanta$23.00
- 3oz JW Black$18.00
- 3oz JW Blue$75.00
- 3oz JW Red$15.00
- 3oz Lagavulin 16 yr$40.00
- 3oz Laphroig$25.00
- 3oz Mac 12$28.00
- 3oz Mac 18$75.00
- 3oz Monkey Shoulder$20.00
- 3oz Oban 14 yr$22.00
- 2oz Courvoisier VS$14.00
- 2oz Courvoisier VSOP$17.00
- 2oz Hennessey VS$14.00
- 2oz Hennessey VSOP$14.00
- 2oz Hennessey XO$50.00
- 2oz Remy V$13.00
- 2oz Remy VSOP$16.00
- 3oz Courvoisier VS$16.00
- 3oz Courvosier VSOP$16.00
- 3oz Hennessey VS$16.00
- 3oz Hennessey VSOP$16.00
- 3oz Hennessey XO$75.00
- 3oz Remy V$16.00
- 3oz Remy VSOP$16.00
- 2oz Banana Montenegro$11.00
- 2oz Pineapple Montenegro$11.00
- 2oz Strawberry Montenegro$11.00
- 2oz Coffee Averna$11.00
- 2oz Benedictine$14.00
- 2oz Absinthe$14.00
- 2oz Amaro Montenegro$10.00
- 2oz Amaro Nonino$14.00
- 2oz Angostura di Amaro$13.00
- 2oz Aperol$13.00
- 2oz Averna$13.00
- 2oz B&B$14.00
- 2oz Baileys$12.00
- 2oz Branca Menta$13.00
- 2oz Bumbu Cremé$12.00
- 2oz Cachaça$13.00
- 2oz Calvados$13.00
- 2oz Campari$13.00
- 2oz Cointreau$13.00
- 2oz Cremé de Cassis$11.00
- 2oz Cynar$13.00
- 2oz Disaronno Amaretto$12.00
- 2oz Dom de Canton$12.00
- 2oz Drambuie$14.00
- 2oz Fernet Branca$13.00
- 2oz Frangelico$13.00
- 2oz Gran Marnier$14.00
- 2oz Green Chartreuse$15.00
- 2oz Italicus$13.00
- 2oz Kahlua$12.00
- 2oz Licor 43$12.00
- 2oz Luxardo$13.00
- 2oz Midori$12.00
- 2oz Sambucca$13.00
- 2oz St. Elder$12.00
- 2oz Tia Maria$12.00
- 2oz Yellow Chartreuse$15.00
- 2oz Zucca$13.00
- 3oz Fino Sherry$11.00
- 3oz Amontillado Sherry$11.00
- 3oz PX Sherry$11.00
- 3oz Cocchi Dopo Teatro$13.00
- 3oz Cocchi Torino Sweet Vermouth$13.00
- 3oz Mancino Chinato$14.00
- 3oz Mancino Sakura Cherry Blossom$14.00
- 3oz Mancino Kopi$14.00
- 3oz Cardamaro$13.00
- 3oz Cocchi Barolo Chinato$14.00
- 3oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth$13.00
- 3oz Punt e Mes$13.00
- 3oz Rinomato Bianco$13.00
- Lustau Rosè Vermut$13.00
Cocktails
Greatest Hits Menu
- Bug A Boo$15.00
- Call Of The Clam$16.00
- Clam Diver$16.00
- Daylight Stinger$16.00
- Endless Breadsticks$15.00
- Ew, Sherry.$15.00
- Favorite Couples Skate Partner$15.00
- Frances Myrtle Humphrey$15.00
- Have you met my friend Sherry?$15.00
- Magic #1$15.00
- Old Saint Norman$16.00
- Pirates Booty$15.00
- Pork Rinds & Peyote$15.00
- Professor Funk$16.00
- Psycho Killer$15.00
- Run Sherry, run.$15.00
- Tater Tots$15.00
- Tiki for Two Baby!$25.00
- Winnie Davis$15.00
- Yippee Ki Yay Mother Shuckers$15.00
- Mike$10.00
- Erica$10.00
The Classics
- Amaretto Sour - Egg White$16.00
- Amaretto Sour - no egg white$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
- Aviation$15.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Boulevardier$15.00
- Cosmo$15.00
- Dark & Stormy$15.00
- Diaquiri$15.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- French 75$15.00
- French Martini$15.00
- Gimlet$15.00
- Last Word$15.00
- Lemon Drop - no rim$15.00
- Lemon Drop - Sugar rim$15.00
- Long Island$15.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Marg - Sugar Rim
- Margarita - no salt$15.00
- Margarita - salt$15.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Negroni$15.00
- Paloma$15.00
- Paper Plane$15.00
- Red Sangria$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Vesper$15.00
- Vieux Carré$15.00
- Whiskey Sour- Egg White$16.00
- Whiskey Sour- No Egg White$15.00
- White Russian$15.00
- White Sangria$15.00
Beer
- Atomic Dog Original Hard Cider 12oz$7.00
- Blake's Mule De Pomme Pomegranete, Ginger, Lime Cider 12oz$6.00
- Collective Arts Stranger than Fiction Porter 16oz$9.00
- D Divine Barrel $40 Dollar Bill West Coast IPA$8.00
- D Heist Root Down Pils$7.00
- D Resident Culture Lightning Drops Hazy IPA$9.00
- Divine Barrel Crown Club Kolsch 16oz$8.00
- Divine Pride Sour$8.00
- Miller High Life Lager 12oz$6.00
- Modelo Especial Lager 12oz$6.00
- NoDa Jam Session Pale Ale 16oz$8.00
- Prairie Razzle Imperial Stout 12oz$14.00
- Resident Culture NARC N/A$6.00
- Resident Culture Riding for the Feeling Pilsner 16oz$8.00
- Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb IPA 12oz$6.00
- Unibroue Fin du Monde Belgian Style Tripel 12oz$9.00