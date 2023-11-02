Dressler's- Metro 1100 Metropolitan Ave #125
Appetizer
- Low Country Crab Dip$24.00
jumbo lump crab, warmed with a rich blend of parmesean and jack cheeses
- New Orleans Style Shrimp$18.00
cajun beurre blanc, baguette
- Seared Rare Ahi Tuna$14.00
ponzu, ginger, wasabi aioli, seaweed salad
- Lump Crab Cake$18.00
One lump crab cake with roasted pecan remoulade
- Charcuterie Board$20.00
selection of artisanal meats and cheeses with marmalada honey and toast points
- Goat Cheese$13.00
with grilled pita and tomato chutney
- Pimento Cheese$10.00
with crispy bacon, tomato jam and toasted baguette
- Calamari$14.00
Calamari filet strips with thai peanut sauce and wasabi aioli
Soups and Salads
- Chopped Salad$9.00
romaine, hard boiled eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, champagne vinaigrette
- The Wedgie$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, red onion, cherry tomatoes, maytag blue cheese
- G's House Salad$9.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, apples, caramelized onions, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar$8.00
crisp romaine, sourdough croutons, shredded parmesean
- French Onion Soup$9.00
caramelized onions, beef broth, gruyere, croutons
Entrees
- 12 oz. Rack of Lamb$45.00
a la carte (no Sides included)
- 14 oz. berkshire Porterhouse Pork Chop$32.00
a la carte (no Sides included)
- 16 oz. Delmonico Ribeye$55.00
a la carte (no Sides included)
- 16 oz. NY Strip$59.00
a la carte (no Sides included)
- 8 oz. Filet Mignon$59.00
a la carte (no Sides included)
- Bone In Filet Feature$65.00
- Braised Boneless Beef Shortrib$32.00
citrus braised, mushroom risotto, local vegetables
- Grouper Feature$36.00Out of stock
- Half Roasted Chicken$34.00
baby carrot, cipollini onions, local greenss and porcini mushroom ravioli in a spring morel sauce
- Just For The Halibut$41.00
lump crab meat, roasted red peppers, spinach, potato cake, sun dried tomato beurre blanc
- Lamb Porterhouse Feature$45.00Out of stock
- Maryland Lump Crab Cakes$36.00
two pan sauteed jumbo lump crab cakes, roasted pecan remoulade
- NC Shrimp and Clam Linguini$35.00
fried garlic, spinach, tomatoes, oreganata bread crumbs, roasted garlic parmesean crema
- NC Shrimp and Grits$31.00
shrimp, crab, andouille sausage, cajun beurre blanc
- Pan Seared Salmon$30.00
served with beluga lentils, savoy cabbage and smoked cherry tomatoes finished with a honey bourbon glaze
- Seared Scallops$42.00
Spring pea risotto, crispy prosciutto, pea tendril salad, sundried tomato yuzu vinaigrette
- Trigger Fish$42.00
Sides
- Bok Choy$9.00
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00
bacon jam, aged balsamic, parmesean
- Collard Greens$9.00
Peppered side pork, cider vinegar
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
Shallots and Butter
- Hand Cut French Fries$7.00
- Mac and Cheese$10.00
- Sauteed Broccolini$8.00
lemon, chili, shaved garlic
- Sauteed Spinach$8.00
- Southern Mashed potatoes$8.00
- Sweet Potato and Duck Confit Hash$15.00
carmelized onions and peppers