Drinking Pig BBQ (Downtown Miami)
COCKTAILS
- Rum Cake$16.00
Thomas Tew Rum, Granola, Walnut, Vanilla
- Flora$16.00
Roku Gin, Italicus, Fines Herbs, Effervescence
- Piñacante$16.00
Hornitos Tequila, Chipotle, Pineapple, Effervescence
- Cruzan Confusion$16.00
Cruzan Rum Blend, Tasty Juicey
- Pretty Pear$16.00
Haku Vodka, Pimm’s, Prickley Pear, Citrus
- Marg$16.00
Hornitos, Curacao, “Lime”, Agave
- Classique$16.00
Autumn Tea / Lapsang Souchong Blend
- Seasonal$16.00
Watermelon / Jasmine Tea
BEER
- Founders All Day Haze IPA$7.00
Fruit cocktail aromas of orange, pineapple & peach with subtle pine & floral notes. Light bodied with low bitterness & a glowing haze.
- Asahi Super Dry Lager$7.00
Asahi Super Dry is the original super dry beer from Japan. As Japan's #1 Selling beer, Asahi delivers a clean, crisp and quick finish.
- Tulum Lager$7.00
Tulum beer, artisan lager, made with sea water, chemical-free, pure and alkaline that maintains all its nutrients and minerals to take care of your health
WINE
- Espuma de Piedra "Blanc de Noir"
Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico | Crisp, easy drinking, tropical and balanced, aromas of bright citrus, tangerine, peach & apricot.
- Donkey & Goat "IF / THEN"
Berkeley, California | Med-Full body, blend of Chardonnay, Vermentino, Grenache, Marsanne, Roussanne. Citrus, stone fruit, beeswax & Chamomile.
- Regis et Sylvain "Sauvignon Blanc"
Loire Valley, France | Deliciously briny, fresh apricot, notes of peppermint. Basically a Sancerre but for a steal of a price.
- Grape Abduction "Orange"
Stajerska, Slovenia | Blend of Pinot Blanc, Pinot Grigio & Riesling. Light amber color, golden apple, sweet brown spice, hints of honey.
- Tessier "Soul Love" Rosé
Central Coast, California | Blend of Riesling, Negrette, Mourtaou & Merlot, fun blend of white and red varietals, hints of guava, Hawaiian flowers and wet stone.
- Gönc "Pour Some Sugar On Me" Gamay
Stajerska, Slovenia | Fresh raspberries and cherries. Light bodied with explosive flavors, ruby color, and incredibly crushable……Perfect BBQ wine!
- PAX "The Bench Vinyard" Syrah
Clemence Hills, California | Southern Rhone style, peppery, luscious baked red fruit, gritty and Med-Full bodied.
NON ALCOHOLIC
MEATS
- Brisket
16-hour smoked prime brisket, house rub
- Short Rib (1 piece)$54.00
bone-in oak smoked beef rib, house rub
- Ribs
oak smoked spare ribs, house rub, classic bbq sauce
- Baby Back Ribs (full rack)$45.00Out of stock
pork baby back ribs
- Pulled Pork
72-hour brine, pork butt, house rub
- Sausage (1 piece)$10.00
house made, pork and beef, habanero, dry spices
- Chicken
24-hour brine, oak smoked, free range, no antibiotic
SIDES
- Baked Beans
pinto beans, brown sugar, bourbon, smoked short rib
- Mac and Cheese
five cheeses, lemon-thyme toasted breadcrumbs
- Collard Greens
fresh greens, smoked chicken stock, shredded chicken
- Cornbread (1 piece)$7.00
not yo grandma's cornbread, fresh corn, honey, sea salt
- Coleslaw
cabbage, carrot, mayo, vinegar, spices