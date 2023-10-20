Coffee

Drip Coffee

Sweet Milk Chocolate & Citrus
Signature Blend
$3.00+

Sweet Milk Chocolate & Citrus

Signature Decaf
$3.25+

Apple, Cane Sugar, Silky

Single Origin Seasonal Pour-Over
$3.75+

Single Origin, Seasonal, Brewed to Order

French Press Drip Coffee
$3.75+

Single Origin, Seasonal Coffee, French Press Brewed to Order

The World Tour
$12.60

3 Single Origin Coffees, French Press Brewed to Order. Great to Share With Friends

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Macchiato
$3.00

Espresso + Dallop Milk Foam - Classic Recipe

Mocha
$5.50

Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Double Espresso + 8oz Steamed Milk

Iced Americano
$3.00+

Double Espresso + 10oz Cold Water

Iced Latte
$4.50+

Double Espresso + 10oz Milk

Cortado
$3.50

Double Espresso + 2oz Steamed Milk

Cappuccino
$3.50

Traditional. Espresso + 4oz Steamed Milk

Double Espresso
$3.00

Signature Espresso Blend

Build Your Own
$4.50+

Don't see what you like? Build your own Drink

Americano
$3.00+

Double Shot Espresso + 10oz Hot Water

Latte
$4.50

Double Shot Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Mocha
$5.50+

Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Double Espresso + Milk

Sweet Iced Latte
$5.50+

Cold Brew + Cold Milk + Cane Sugar Simple Syrup + Ice

Iced Latte
$4.50+

Double Espresso + 10oz Milk

Iced Americano
$3.00+

Double Espresso + 10oz Cold Water

Signature Espresso Drinks

Merry Mint Latte
$6.00+

Double Espresso + Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Mint Syrup + Steamed Milk

Iced Merry Mint Latte
$6.00+

Double Espresso + Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Mint Syrup + Cold Milk

Paradise Latte
$6.75+

Double Espresso + Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Coconut Syrup + Steamed Milk

Iced Paradise Latte
$6.75+

Double Espresso + Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Coconut Syrup + Cold Milk

Caramel Delight Latte
$6.75+

Double Espresso + Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Caramel Syrup + Steamed Milk

Iced Caramel Delight Latte
$6.75+

Double Espresso + Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Caramel Syrup + Cold Milk

Spicy Mexican Mocha
$6.00+

Double Espresso + Spicy Mexican Chocolate Sauce + Steamed Milk

Iced Spicy Mexican Mocha
$6.00+

Double Espresso + Spicy Mexican Chocolate Sauce + Cold Milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Coffee
$4.50+

Signature Specialty Coffee, Cold Brewed

Nitro Cold Brew
$5.00+

Signature Specialty Coffee, Cold Brewed, Infused with Nitrogen for a Velvety Texture

Thai Inspired Oliang Cold Brew
$5.00+

Signature Cold Brew + Simple Syrup + Ice + Mint Leaves

Blended

Charcoal Mocha
$7.50

Black Onyx Charcoal Cocoa + Milk + Double Shot Espresso + Ice

Mexican Horchata
$7.00

Mexican Horchata + Milk + Double Shot Espresso + Ice

White Chocolate Peppermint
$7.00

White Chocolate + Peppermint + Milk + Double Shot Espresso + Ice

Non-Coffee + Kids

Teas

Iced Black Tea
$2.75+

Handcrafted Black Iced Tea

Iced Green Tea
$2.75+

Handcrafted Green Iced Tea

Iced Peach Tea
$2.75+

Handcrafted Iced Peach Tea

Organic Hot Tea
$3.00

Our Organic Hot Teas Are Seasonally Rotated and Brewed to Order

Iced Pineapple Ginger Matcha Latte
$6.00+

5oz Coconut Milk + Pineapple Juice + Pineapple Ginger Syrup + Matcha Powder

Lemonades

Handcrafted Lemonade
$3.50+

Hand squeezed the Old Fashioned Way

Lavender Lemonade
$4.50+

Handcrafted Lemonade + Lavender Syrup + Ice

Arnold Palmer
$3.75+

Iced Tea + Handcrafted Lemonade + Ice

Kids Drinks

Kids Hot Chocolate
$2.00+

Single Origin Dark Chocolate + Steamed Milk + Whipped Cream

Kids Apple Cider
$2.00+

Served Warm or Cold

Chai

Iced Masala Chai Latte
$5.00+

Organic Masala Chai Tea + Cold Milk + Ice

Masala Chai Latte
$5.00+

Organic Masala Chai Tea + Steamed Milk

Iced Apple Chai Cider
$5.00+

Organic Masala Chai Tea + Apple Cider + Ice

Hot Apple Chai Cider
$5.00+

Organic Masala Chai Tea + Hot Apple Cider

Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte
$5.00+

Organic Turmeric Ginger Chai + Steamed Milk

Iced Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte
$5.00+

Organic Turmeric Ginger Chai + Cold Milk

Iced Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
$6.75+

Real Organic Masala Chai Tea + Pumpkin Spice Syrup + Milk + Ice

Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
$6.75+

Real Organic Masala Chai Tea + Pumpkin Spice Syrup + Milk + Ice

Breakfast

Burritos

Bacon Breakfast
$6.00

Bacon, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes

Spicy Sausage Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Green Chilies, Jalapenos, Sausage, Eggs, Potatoes

Sweet Potato Chorizo Burrito
$6.00

Chorizo, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto, Green Chilies, Monterrey Jack Cheese

Chicken Chipotle Burrito
$6.00

Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Smoky Chipotle Sauce, Monterrey Jack Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Green Chili

Oatmeal

Goji Blueberry
$4.00
Vermont Maple
$4.00
Coconut Almond
$4.00
Apple Walnut
$4.00
5 Berry
$4.00

Biscuits

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
$4.50

Pastries

Danish

Cinnamon Danish
$3.50
Apple Danish
$3.50
Raspberry Danish
$3.50
Cheese Danish
$3.50

Donuts

Glazed Donut
$2.00

Muffins

Apple Cinnamon Muffin
$3.50
Banana Nut Muffin
$3.50
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Chocolate Chunk Muffin
$3.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$3.00
Caramel Salted Cookie
$3.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

Vanilla
$2.00

Cheesecake

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake
$7.00
Tres Leches Cheesecake
$7.00

Cakes

Lemon Cake
$4.00
Pumpkin Swirl Cake
$4.00
Molton Lava Cake
$7.00

Brownies

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Brownie
$3.50

Retail

T-Shirts

S DC T-Shirt 10001
$24.99
M DC T-Shirt 10002
$24.99
L DC T-Shirt 10003
$24.99
XL DC T-Shirt 10004
$24.99
S DC T-Shirt 10005
$24.99
M DC T-Shirt 10006
$24.99
L DC T-Shirt 10007
$24.99
XL DC T-Shirt 10008
$24.99
S DC T-Shirt 10009
$24.99
M DC T-Shirt 10010
$24.99
L DC T-Shirt 10011
$24.99
XL DC T-Shirt 10012
$24.99
S DC T-Shirt 10013
$24.99
M DC T-Shirt 10014
$24.99
L DC T-Shirt 10015
$24.99
XL DC T-Shirt 10016
$24.99
S DC T-Shirt 10017
$24.99
M DC T-Shirt 10018
$24.99
L DC T-Shirt 10019
$24.99
XL DC T-Shirt 10020
$24.99
S DC T-Shirt 10021
$24.99
M DC T-Shirt 10022
$24.99
L DC T-Shirt 10023
$24.99
XL DC T-Shirt 10024
$24.99
2XL DC T-Shirt 10025
$26.99
2XL DC T-Shirt 10026
$26.99
2XL DC T-Shirt 10027
$26.99
XL DC T-Shirt 10028
$26.99
2XL DC T-Shirt 10029
$26.99
2XL DC T-Shirt 10030
$26.99

Hoodies

S DC Hoodie 20001
$59.99
M DC Hoodie 20002
$59.99
L DC Hoodie 20003
$59.99
XL DC Hoodie 20004
$59.99
2XL DC Hoodie 20005
$61.99
S DC Hoodie 20006
$59.99
M DC Hoodie 20007
$59.99
L DC Hoodie 20008
$59.99
XL DC Hoodie 20009
$59.99
2XL DC Hoodie 20010
$61.99
S DC Hoodie 20011
$59.99
M DC Hoodie 20012
$59.99
L DC Hoodie 20013
$59.99
XL DC Hoodie 20014
$59.99
2XL DC Hoodie 20015
$61.99
S DC Hoodie 20016
$59.99
M DC Hoodie 20017
$59.99
L DC Hoodie 20018
$59.99
XL DC Hoodie 20019
$59.99
2XL DC Hoodie 20020
$61.99

Retail Coffee Bags

Emporium House Blend 12oz Bag
$15.00
Karmadillo Espresso Blend 12oz Bag
$15.00
Colombia 12oz Bag
$15.00
Mexico 12oz Bag
$17.25
Ethiopia 12oz Retail Bag
$17.25

Drinks

Thirster Apple Juice 4oz
$1.50
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk 8oz
$2.50
Topo Chico Lime 12oz
$2.79
Fiji Water 16.9oz
$2.79
Red Bull 8.4oz
$3.25
Izze Sparkling Peach 8.4oz
$1.99
Izze Sparkling Apple 8.4oz
$1.99
Izze Sparking Blackberry 8.4oz
$1.99
Elderberry Maqui 12oz
$3.50
Black Lemon 12oz
$3.50
Green Tea Tonic 12oz
$3.50
Celsius Orange 12oz
$2.79
Celsius Kiwi Guava 12oz
$2.79
Celsius Wild Berry 12oz
$2.79
Celsius Tropical Vibe
$2.79
Celsius Arctic Vibe 12oz
$2.79
Celsius Peach Vibe 12oz
$2.79
Mexican Coke 12oz
$2.99