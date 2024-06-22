Dripped Birria - South Main
Main Meals
- Quesabirria Tacos
(3) Tacos, corn tortillas filled with choice of birria de res meat or chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, pickled onions, lime and served with a side of consome soup$14.99
- Shrimp Tacos
(3) Tacos filled with shrimp, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, pickled onions, lime and served with a side of consome soup$16.99
- Birria Quesadilla
10" Flour Quesadilla filled with choice of birria de res meat, chicken OR shrimp, cheese, chopped onions, and cilantro topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime sauce and chipotle aioli sauce$14.99
- Dripped Fries
Fries topped with birria de res meat, chicken OR shrimp, cilantro, chopped onions, cheese, cilantro lime sauce, chipotle aioli sauce, and BBQ sauce$13.99
- Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles with birria de res meat, consome soup, chopped onions, and cilantro$11.99
Sides
- Fried Quesadilla
Fried quesadilla with choice of birria meat or birria chicken, cheese, onions, cilantro lime sauce & pickled onions$6.99
- Dripped Nachos
Nacho chips topped with birria de res meat OR chicken, white queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream$7.99
- Elote
Corn, Cojita Cheese, Mayo, Sour Cream, Tajin & Valentino$4.99
- Cup of Consome
Consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and lime$1.99
- Churros & Vanilla Ice Cream$5.99
Drinks
Add-Ons
- SINGLE Taco
Taco filled with choice of birria de res meat, chicken OR shrimp, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, and pickled onions$4.50
- EXTRA Cilantro Lime Sauce - On the Side$0.75
- EXTRA Chipotle Aioli Sauce - On the Side$0.75
- EXTRA Cheese Sauce - On the Side$0.50
- EXTRA Limes - On the Side$0.50
- EXTRA Sour Cream - On the Side$0.75
- EXTRA Guacamole - On the Side$0.75