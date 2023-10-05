Popular Items

Main Meals

Quesabirria Tacos

$14.00

(3) Tacos filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, consome, pickled onions, and lime served with a side of consome soup

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadilla filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, and cilantro topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime sauce and chipotle aioli sauce

Torta

$14.00
Birria Ramen

$11.00

Ramen noodles with consome soup, chopped onions, and cilantro

Dripped Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with birria de res meat OR chicken, cilantro, chopped onions, cheese, cilantro lime sauce, chipotle aioli sauce, and BBQ sauce

Sides

Dripped Nachos

$10.00

Nacho chips topped with cheese sauce, birria de res meat OR chicken, jalapenos, chopped onions, and cilantro

Elote

$5.00

Corn, cheese, mayo, sour cream, lime, topped with crumbled cheetos

Cup of Consome

$2.00

Consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and lime

Coca-Cola Drinks

Coca-Cola, Canned

$2.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Sprite, Canned

$2.00

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

Add-Ons

SINGLE Taco

$4.50

Taco filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, and pickled onions

EXTRA Cilantro Lime Sauce (On the Side)

$0.75

EXTRA Chipotle Aioli Sauce (On the Side)

$0.75

EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

$0.50

EXTRA Limes

$0.50