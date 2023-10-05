Dripped Birria - Galleria
Popular Items
SINGLE Taco
Taco filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, and pickled onions
Quesabirria Tacos
(3) Tacos filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, consome, pickled onions, and lime served with a side of consome soup
Main Meals
Birria Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, and cilantro topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime sauce and chipotle aioli sauce
Torta
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles with consome soup, chopped onions, and cilantro
Dripped Fries
Fries topped with birria de res meat OR chicken, cilantro, chopped onions, cheese, cilantro lime sauce, chipotle aioli sauce, and BBQ sauce