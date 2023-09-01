Dripping Springs Distilling 5330 Bell Springs Road
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
NON ALCOHOLICS, water, soda, etc
SPIRIT FREE, handcrafted mocktails
- Sparkling Blackberry Lemonade$8.00
Muddled blackberries, freshly squeezed lemon, simple syrup, Richard's sparkling rainwater
- Sweet Heat$8.00
Pineapple, Jalapeno, Lime, Lemon-Lime Soda, Tajin Rim
- Maiden Mule$8.00
Prickly Pear, Lime Juice, Maine Root Ginger Beer
- Cran-Mint$8.00
Muddled cranberry & mint, cranberry juice, fresh citrus, sparkling water
- Grapefruit & Tonic$8.00
Grapefruit, Lime, Maine Root Tonic
FOOD
Shareables
- Queso$10.00
Choice of Pulled Pork, Chicken Tinga, or Pico de Gallo
- Guacamole$10.00
Served with Corn Tortilla Chips
- Bottomless Chips & Salsa$9.00
Served with Corn Tortilla Chips, ask a team member or bartender for refills
- Shrimp Ceviche$9.00
Shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, served with corn tortilla chips
- Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Fried brussels sprouts, spicy korean BBQ, sesame seeds
- Hummus Plate$15.00
Pita bread, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper
Handhelds
- Cheeseburger Sliders (3)$13.00
Mustard, pickle, onion *All sliders and tacos are now a minimum order of 3 at $2 each. This is to help our kitchen execute faster ticket times.
- Pulled Pork Sliders (3)$12.00
Carolina sauce, pickled red onion *All sliders and tacos are now a minimum order of 3 at $2 each. This is to help our kitchen execute faster ticket times.
- Cubano Sliders (3)$12.00
Pulled pork, seared ham, pickle, mustard *All sliders and tacos are now a minimum order of 3 at $2 each. This is to help our kitchen execute faster ticket times.
- Chicken Street Tacos (3)$10.00
Chicken tinga, pickled jalapeno, crema, queso fresco *All sliders and tacos are now a minimum order of 3 at $2 each. This is to help our kitchen execute faster ticket times.
- Blackened Shrimp Tacos (3)$12.00
Cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pickled red onion *All sliders and tacos are now a minimum order of 3 at $2 each. This is to help our kitchen execute faster ticket times.
- Fish Tacos (3)$13.00
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, pico de gallo, jalapeno mango hot sauce *All sliders and tacos are now a minimum order of 3 at $2 each. This is to help our kitchen execute faster ticket times.
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Texas toast, chicken breast, prosciutto, mozzarella, spring mix, tomato, onion, basil pesto, sundried tomato aioli
Salads
- Simple Salad$9.00
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Choice of Dressing
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Campari tomatoes, mozzarella, spinach, extra virgin olive oil, basil, balsamic glaze
- Harvest Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, spring mix, shaved parmesan, dried cranberries, apple slices, toasted pecans, shallot, maple mustard dressing