Dripping Springs | Garbo's Lobster 136 Drifting Wind Run
FOOD
Small Plates
- Lobster & Shrimp Mozz Bites$19.00
Lobster, Shrimp, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese - fried and glorious with a side of Caribbean aioli sauce
- Calamari$17.00
Rhode Island Point Judith Calamari. Fried and served with spicy aioli
- Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
House smoked mahi mahi mixed with garlic aioli as a spread and served with grilled sourdough. Pro Tip: Request some Marie Sharpe's hot sauce on the side
- Crab Cake$25.00
Two Fried Crab Cakes with Avocado, Tartar and Arugula Salad (Arugula, Mandarin Orange, Fennel, Lemon Pepper Vin) *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Flash Fried Brussels with Crispy Shallots, and Soy-Lime Vin CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
- Hand Cut Fries$7.00
- Clam Fritters$14.00
Traditional Rhode Island fritters with clams, onion, red pepper, breading and Garbo's seasoning rolled up and flash fried. Served with lime aioli
Soups and Salads
- Lobster Bisque Cup$18.00
A rich bisque topped with creme fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
- Lobster Bisque Bowl$27.00
A rich bisque topped with crème fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
- Chowder Cup$13.00
Contains GLUTEN , PORK , CREAM,SHELLFISH
- Clam Chowder Bowl$21.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers *CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
- Roasted Tomato Soup Cup$7.00
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!
- Roasted Tomato Soup Bowl$11.00
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!
- Side House Salad$7.00
Arcadian Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, House Croutons, Champagne Vin
- Full House Salad$12.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
Chopped romaine, croutons, pecorino & house-made Caesar dressing
- Full Caesar Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Pecorino cheese
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Arcadian Greens, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Egg, Corn & Heidi's Champagne Vin Add Lobster for $11 CONTAINS GLUTEN - WE CAN MAKE GF
- Farmer's Market Salad$17.00
Arcadian greens, house cured bacon, caramelized shallots, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, sherry walnut vinaigrette
Lobster Rolls
- Connecticut$32.00
Poached in Butter, topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
- Maine$32.00
Mayo, Celery, Lemon Zest topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
- Mini CT Lobster Roll$14.00
- Mini ME Lobster Roll$14.00
- Mini Roll Sampler$40.00
- Mini Seasonal Roll$18.00
- Spring Citrus Roll$33.00
Fresh Maine Lobster poached in truffle butter topped with creme, and chives
Entrée's
- Whole Lobster Dinner$64.00
1.5lb lobster served with your choice of side
- Fresh & Simple Market Seafood$27.00
- Shrimp Primavera Pasta$26.00
- Fried Shrimp Basket$20.00
Half a Dozen Shrimp, Housemade Cocktail Sauce & Gribiche Sauce
- Fish & Chips$26.00
9oz Beer Battered Cod filet, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries. *Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten. Malt vinegar available upon request
- Small Fish & Chips$18.00
5oz Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries. *Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten. Malt vinegar available upon request
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
Butter Poached Lobster, Bacon, White Cheddar & Gouda Cheeses, Macaroni and topped with breadcrumbs
- Garbo's Cheeseburger$18.00
Ground Chuck & Brisket Patty, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Roasted Tomatoes, Lettuce on Brioche Bun.
- OG Fish Burrito$20.00
One of Heidi's original menu items from the truck in Key West Florida! Blackened Mahi Mahi, Mango, Cilantro, Grilled Onion, Purple & Green Cabbage, Caribbean Aioli
- Spicy Crab Roll$23.00
Smoked Gouda, Chopped Bacon Melted together with Maine Crab put inside our toasted bun with Spicy Aioli. *CONTAINS PORK, PEANUT, SOY, GLUTEN
- Lobster Grilled Cheese$30.00
Butter poached lobster, bacon, roasted tomatoes, white cheddar and gouda cheeses melted in sourdough bread
- Fish Sandwich$19.00
Fried or blackened cod, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, tartar sauce on a brioche bun. FRIED FISH * beer battered and fried in refined peanut oil. Contains Gluten
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheese Burger$14.00
Kids Cheese Burger + Ketchup & Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
- Kids Fish Sticks$14.00
Two fried fish sticks with your choice of side. Served with Tarter and Ketchup
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
- Kids Mac$10.00
White Cheddar and Gouda Cheeses, elbow macaroni and topped with bread crumbs
- Kids Oranges 4 oz$5.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Half Dozen Mozz Sticks *CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
Sides
- Avocado Side$2.00
- Chips$1.00
- Cod Fillet$12.00
- Solo Burger Patty (plain)$8.00
- Grilled Sourdough Slices$1.00
- House Cut Fries$7.00
House Cut Fries + Garlic Aioli CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
- Jalapeño slaw$6.00
house made coleslaw with a jalapeño dressing
- Lobster Roll Bun (Not Toasted)$1.00
- Lobster Roll Bun (Toasted)$1.00
- Side of Bacon$4.00
- Side Grilled Jalapeno$0.25
- Side Sliced Jalapeno$0.25
- Side of Shrimp (6)$12.00
- Side Of Lobster (Chilled)$17.00
- Side Of Lobster (Warmed)$17.00
- Solo Crab Cake$10.00
- 1 Egg$2.00
Sauces
- Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Carribean Aoili$0.75
- Champagne Vin$0.75
- Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Creme Fraiche$0.75
- Extra Ketchup
- Garlic Aioli$0.75
Garlic dipping sauce, great for dipping those fries in!
- Lime Aioli$0.75
- Melted Butter$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Side Marinara Sauce
- Side of Horseradish$0.75
- Spicy Aioli$0.75
Spicy dipping sauce made with Sriracha
- Tarter$0.75
Desserts
- Banana Pudding$10.00
Creamy vanilla pudding, Nilla Wafers, caramelized bananas, whipped cream
- Grapefruit Pie$7.00
- Key Lime Slice$7.00
Key lime custard in a graham cracker crust
- Mother's Cafe Vegan Chocolate Tort$10.00
Vegan chocolate torte from Mother's Cafe founder, Anne. Contains Almonds. Served with whipped cream (non-vegan) unless requested otherwise
- Whole Key Lime Pie$35.00Out of stock
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
- Big Red$2.00
- Maine Root Beer$3.00
- Maine Root Ginger Beer$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer Refill$1.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Fresh Orange Juice$5.00
Just the best fresh squeezed oranges, naturally sweet, contains pulp
- Fresh Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Fresh Grapefruit Juice$5.00
We squeeze grapefruits daily and serve fresh with pulp
- Fever Tree Ginger Ale$3.00
- Fever Tree Tonic$3.00