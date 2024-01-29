Drive Thru - Barista Coffee 1604 N La Homa Rd
FOOD
House Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$5.95
Egg & Cheese on a peferctly toasted Croissant.
- Ham & Cheese$5.95
Egg & Cheese on a perfectly toasted croissant.
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.95
Two slices of bacon, Egg & Cheese on a perfectly toasted croissant.
- PB&J Sandwich$5.95
America's Favorite Peanut Butter with our signature three berry jam on a perfectly toasted Croissant
- Sweet & Tasty$5.95
Nutella & Banana Slices on a perfectly toasted Croissant.
- The Trucker Sandwich$8.95
Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Avocado & Salsa on a perfectly toasted Croissant.
- Bagel$2.50
Your Fav Bagel Toasted Perfectly
- Croissant$2.50
- Manager's Special$9.95
Bacon egg and cheese with an avocado spread and cream cheese on a bagel
- Ham Egg & Cheese$6.95
DRINKS
Coffee
Non-Coffee
Expresso
- Expresso Shot$2.50+
Shot of our House Expresso Coffee
- Macchiato$4.95+
Expresso Shot and a Splash of Milk
- Café Latte$4.95+
House Expresso Shot with Steamed Milk
- Cappuccino$4.95+
House Expresso Shot with Steamed Milk and Milk Foam
- Café Americano$3.75+
House Shot of Expresso and Hot Water
- Fraps$5.50+
Your favorite Latte Drink but Blended
- Mocha Latte$4.95+
Your Favorite Chocolate Latte
Milk Tea
- Milk Green Tea$6.25
Milk with Lemon Green Tea
- Milk Black Tea$6.25
Milk with Black Tea
- Milk Strawberry Black Tea$6.25
Milk based tea with strawberry flavor and black tea
- Milk Mango Black Tea$6.25
Milk with mango flavor with black tea
- Milk Lychee$6.25
Milk and lychee
- Milk & Matcha$6.25
Milk and green organic matcha
- Milk & Taro$6.25
Best Quality Taro with Milk
- Milk dragonfruit black tea$6.25
Fruit Tea
- Dragon Fruit Black Tea$6.00
Dragon fruit flavor with black tea
- Mango, Strawberry Black Tea$6.00
Mango and strawberry flavor with black tea
- Passion Fruit & Black Tea$6.00
Passion fruit flavor with black tea
- Strawberry Black Tea$6.00
Strawberry flavor with black tea
- Passion Fruit Lemon Green Tea$6.00
Passion fruit flavor with lemon green tea
- Passionfruit Mango Green Tea$6.00
Blended
- Blended Lychee Milk$6.00
Lychee with milk
- Blended Strawberry$6.00
Strawberry Flavored blended drink
- Blended Mango$6.00
Mango flavored blended drink
- Blended Dragon Fruit$6.00
Dragon fruit flavored blended drink
- Blended Passion Fruit$6.00
Passion fruit flavored blended drink
- Blended Ginger Honey$6.00
Ginger honey flavored blended drink
- Blended kiwi$6.00