Drover's Doughnuts Buellton
Full Menu
Raised Doughnuts
- Crumb Doughnut$2.50
Classic yeast-raised doughnut finished in crumb topping
- Sugar Doughnut$2.50
Classic yeast-raised doughnut finished in cinnamon sugar
- Glazed Doughnut$2.50
Classic yeast-raised glazed doughnut
- Maple Doughnut$2.50
Classic yeast-raised doughnut with maple frosting
- Chocolate Doughnut$2.50
Classic yeast-raised doughnut with chocolate frosting
- Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut$2.50
Classic yeast-raised doughnut with chocolate frosting and sprinkles
- Strawberry Sprinkle Doughnut$2.50
Classic yeast-raised doughnut with strawberry frosting and sprinkles
- Maple Bacon Doughnut$3.50
Specialty yeast-raised doughnut with maple frosting and fresh bacon
- Peppermint Mocha Doughnut$3.50
Specialty yeast-raised doughnut
- Cannoli Doughnut$3.50
Specialty yeast-raised doughnut
- Gingerbread Doughnut$3.50
Specialty yeast-raised doughnut
- Eggnog Doughnut$3.50
Specialty yeast-raised doughnut
- Firestone Cinnamon Dulce Doughnut$3.50
Specialty yeast-raised doughnut
- Rice Pudding Doughnut$3.50
Specialty yeast-raised doughnut
- Salted Caramel Doughnut$3.50
- 6 Doughnut Holes$2.00
- 12 Doughnut Holes$3.00
Premium Doughnuts
Cake Doughnuts
- Old Fashioned Doughnut$1.50
Classic glazed old fashioned doughnut
- Chocolate Old Fashioned Doughnuts$2.50
Classic glazed chocolate old-fashioned doughnut
- Vanilla Cake Doughnut$1.50
Vanilla cake doughnut with strawberry frosting and sprinkles
- Chocolate Cake Doughnut$1.50
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and sprinkles
- Blueberry Cake Doughnut$2.00
Blueberry cake doughnut with glaze
- Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts$2.50
Pumpkin spice doughnut with cream cheese frosting
- Gluten- Friendly Doughnuts$2.50
Gluten-friendly vanilla cake doughnut with either strawberry or chocolate frosting, and sprinkles
- Chocolate Cake Sprinkles
- Vanilla Cake Sprinkles
- Seasonal
Sandwiches
Specialty
Drinks
Coffee
- Small Coffee$3.00
Locally-roasted Zaca coffee dark llama blend
- Medium Coffee$3.50
Locally-roasted zaca coffee dark llama blend
- Large Coffee$4.00
Locally-roasted zaca coffee dark llama blend
- Latte$5.00
Locally-roasted Zaca coffee Bosko's blend espresso
- Mocha$5.00
Locally-roasted zaca coffee Bosko's blend espresso
- Caramel Latte$5.00
Locally-roasted zaca coffee bosko's blend espresso
- Cappuccino$5.00
Locally-roasted zaca coffee Bosko's blend espresso
- Espresso$3.00
Locally-roasted zaca coffee Bosko's blend espresso
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Zaca Coffee Beans$16.50