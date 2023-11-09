2x points now for loyalty members
Drunken Donkey- Lewisville 301 W Round Grove Rd Suite 109
Food
Lunch
- Lunch Buffalo Salad$8.00
- Lunch Meatloaf$8.00
Hlaf portion of meatloaf served with onion tanglers and mashed potatoes
- Lunch Roasted Chicken$8.00
1/2 portion of roasted chicken sered with brussel sprouts and a side salad
- Lunch Half Sandwich / Soup$8.00
Choice of a Half Reuben or Grilled Cheese, and choice of Tomato Soup or French Onion
- Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken$8.00
1/2 Portion of Chicken Fried Chicken, served with Mashed Potatoes & 1/2 Salad
- Lunch Cheeseburger$8.00
Starters
- Donkey Balls$11.00
Out signature Donkey Balls are made from seasoned, fresh ground beef. Topped with crumbled queso fresco and fresh parsley, and served with a side of Chipotle BBQ sauce.
- Bacon Thingies$13.00
- Fried Pickle Stackers$9.00
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
- Big Ass Nachos$12.00
- Old Chub Queso$9.00
- Jalapeno Bottle Caps$8.00
- Quesadilla$11.00
- Hail Mary Sampler$18.00
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches & Handhelds
Wings & Strips
Burger
Entrees
A LA Carte
- 2oz Brown Gravy$0.75
- 2oz Guacamole$1.50
- 2oz Queso$0.75
- 2oz Salsa$0.75
- 2oz Shredded Cheese$0.75
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.50
- 2oz White Gravy$0.75
- 4oz Guacamole$3.00
- 4oz Queso$1.50
- 4oz Salsa$1.50
- 4oz Shredded Cheese$1.50
- American$0.75
- Asian Sauce$0.50
- Avocado$1.00
- Balckened Seasoning$0.50
- Balsamic Vinigarette$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Boom Boom Sauce$0.50
- Burger Patty$3.00
- Champagne Vinigarette$0.50
- Charro Beans$4.00
- Cheddar$0.75
- Chip Refill$1.00
- Chipotle BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$4.00
- Cucumber$0.50
- Destroyer Sauce$0.50
- Donkey Gold Sauce$0.50
- Donkey Hot Sauce$0.50
- Egg$2.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Garlice Parmesian Sauce$0.50
- Green Beans$4.00
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Italian$0.50
- Lemon Pepper Seasoning$0.50
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Onion Tanglers$4.00
- Pepperjack$0.75
- Provalone$0.75
- Ranch$0.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Sweet Red Chili Sauce$0.50
- Swiss$0.75
- Texas Toast$4.00
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$4.00
- Absolute$6.00
- Burnetts Cherry$4.00
- Burnetts Grape$4.00
- Burnetts Orange$4.00
- Burnetts Raspberry$4.00
- Burnetts Strawberry$4.00
- Burnetts Vanilla$4.00
- Chopin$9.00
- Dank$5.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$5.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$5.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$5.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$5.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$5.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Pinnacle Cinnambon$5.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$4.50
- Stoli Chamoy$5.25
- Titos$6.50
- Western Son Cucumber$5.00
- Western Son Grapefruit$5.00
- Western Sons Blueberry$5.00
- Western Sons Prickley Pear$5.00
- Western Sons Watermelon$5.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$4.00
- 1800 Anejo$10.00
- 1800 Coconut$6.75
- 1800 Cristalino$20.00
- 1800 Reposado$8.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio 70 Anniversary$13.50
- Don Julio Anejo$13.50
- Don Julio Blanco$11.50
- Don Julio Reposado$12.50
- El Silencio Mezcal$8.50
- Ghost Tequila$6.50
- Hornitos Reposado$7.50
- Milagro Slver$7.00
- Patron Anejo$11.50
- Patron Anejo 7 year$51.00
- Patron Repsado$14.00
- Patron Silver$9.50
- Sauza Tres Generation Anejo$7.50
- Sheela Anejo$8.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Angels Envy$9.00
- Balcones Baby Blue$11.00
- Balcones Brimstone$17.00
- Balcones Lineage$10.00
- Balcones Pot Still$6.00
- Balcones Rye 100$6.50
- Basil Hayden
- Buffalo Trace$6.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$7.50
- Bulliet Rye$7.50
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Black$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Dough Ball$9.00
- Evan Williams$3.50
- Evan Williams Apple$3.50
- Evan Williams Peach$3.50
- Fireball$5.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$6.50
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jim Beam Apple$5.00
- Jim Beam Fire$5.00
- Jim Beam Single Barrel$7.50
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Knob Creek Rye$7.00
- Larceny$5.50
- Makers 46$12.00
- Makers Mark$7.50
- Oak Eden Cab Steep$11.00
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Skrewball$5.00
- Southern Comfort$5.50
- The Classic Lady$13.00
- Tullamore D.E.W.$7.25
- TX Blended$8.00
- Wild Turkey$6.50
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
Scotch
Liqueurs
- Arrow Amaretto$4.00
- Arrow Black Razzberry$4.00
- Arrow Blue Curcao$4.00
- Arrow Butterscotch$4.00
- Arrow Melon$4.00
- Arrow Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Arrow Sour Apple$4.00
- Baileys$7.50
- Dekyper Hazelnut$4.00
- Dekyper Watermelon$4.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$7.00
- Goldschlager$5.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jaegermeister$5.00
- Kamora$5.50
- Rumchata$5.00
- Rumple$5.00
- Southern Comfort$4.50
- Torada Triple Sec$2.50
- Tuaca$5.00
Cocktails
Cocktails
Shots
- 2 Liquor Shot$7.00
- 3 Liquor Shot$8.00
- Breakfast Shot$6.50
- Buttery Nipple$6.50
- Cheap Fuck$5.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$6.50
- Fire & Ice$5.50
- Four Horseman$7.50
- Green Tea$7.00
- Hennessy$10.50
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Jaeger Bomb$6.50
- Jolly Rancher$6.50
- Kamikazi$6.50
- Lemon Drop$5.00
- Liquid Cocaine$7.50
- Liquid Mary Jane$7.50
- Mexican Candy$6.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.50
- Purple Hooter$6.50
- Red Headed Slut$7.00
- Royal Fuck$7.00
- Scooby Snack$6.50
- Sex with an Alligator$7.50
- Star Fucker$6.50
- Starburst$6.50
- Surfer on Acid$7.50
- Three Wisemen$9.00
- Vegas Bomb$8.50
- Washington Apple$6.50
- White Gummy Bear$6.50
- White Tea$7.50
Drunken Donkey- Lewisville 301 W Round Grove Rd Suite 109 Location and Ordering Hours
(972) 221-1900
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM