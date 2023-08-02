Kitchen+Bar - Denver Westminster Drury #160
Food
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzels
Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso
Chips and Queso
White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips
Loaded Tater Tots
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream on Tater Tots
Spinach + Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Wings
6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese
Salad
Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce
Sausage Pizza
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce
Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders
Classic Burger
1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken with Cheese
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese
Turkey Melt
Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar or American served on White Bread
Tenders+Tots
Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots
Desserts
Warm Berry Galette
Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Root Beer Float
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer
Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream
Baked-to-order Chocolate Chip Cookie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Drinks - Maximum 2 drinks/guest - must be present. Be prepared to show ID.
Cocktails DVWM
Classic Margarita
Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave
Classic Manhattan
Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry
Mojito
Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup
Moscow Mule
Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime
After 5
Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry
Boulevardier
Rye, Campari, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
Gin & Juice
Hendrick's Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Grapefruit, Grapefruit Bitters
Colorado Bulldog
Elevate Vodka, Kahlua, ½&½, and a splash of Coke
Blackberry Old Fashioned
Leopold Rocky Mountain Blackberry Whiskey, Bitters, Orange, Luxardo Cherry
Orange Honey Smash
Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth, Campari, Honey, Bitters