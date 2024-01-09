Kitchen+Bar - Tallahassee Drury #199
Food
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzels$8.75
Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso
- Chips and Queso$8.50
White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips
- Loaded Tater Tots$9.25
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream on Tater Tots
- Spinach + Artichoke Dip$8.25
Served with tortilla chips
- Jumbo Oven Roasted Wings$11.75
6 jumbo wings - almost a full pound - oven roasted until crispy, tossed in Buffalo, BBQ sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese
Salad
Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.25
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
- Build Your Own Pizza$11.50
Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings
- Cheese Pizza$11.50
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
- Meat Lovers Pizza$14.75
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
- Pepperoni Pizza$13.50
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce
- Sausage Pizza$13.50
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce
Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders
- Classic Burger$13.50
1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Grilled Chicken with Cheese
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese
- Turkey Melt$13.00
Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread
- Grilled Cheese$10.25
Cheddar or American served on White Bread
- Tenders+Tots$13.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots
Desserts
- Warm Berry Galette$8.50
Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
- Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
- Root Beer Float$6.00
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer
- Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream$7.00
Baked-to-order Chocolate Chip Cookie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce
- Ice Cream$4.00
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Alcoholic Beverages
Cocktails TAL
- Classic Margarita$11.00
Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave
- Classic Manhattan$12.00
Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry
- Martini$12.00
- Mojito$11.00
Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup
- Moscow Mule$12.00
Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime
- After 5$12.00
Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry
- Lemon Drop Martini$13.00
Titos, Cointreau, Fresh Lemon Juice
- Sidecar$13.00
Hennessy, Cointreau, Fresh Lemon Juice
- Old Town Fashion$14.00
Ology Small Batch Bourbon, Simple, Bitters
- Smoked Rum Negroni$14.00
Plantation Double Dark Rum, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Beer/Ciders/Seltzer
- Michelob Ultra Draft$6.00
- Proof 850 American Pale Ale$6.00
- Ology Sensory Overload Hazy$7.00
- Bud Light Bottle$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Guinness$7.00Out of stock
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- O'Douls$4.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Cigar City Jai Alai$7.00
- First Magnitude 72 Pale Ale$7.00
- Oyster City Hooter Brown$7.00
- Oystery City Legacy$7.00
- Oystery City Mangrove$7.00
- Proof Mango Wit$7.00
- White Claw Seltzer$6.00
- 3 Daughters Key Lime Cider$7.00
Liquor
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Smirnoff$7.00
- Titos$10.00
- 1800 Reposado$11.00
- Cuervo Tradicional Plata$8.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Milagro Silver$8.00
- Crown$10.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$10.00
- High West Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$14.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Ology Small Batch Bourbon$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Templeton Rye$13.00
- Woodford$11.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- St Augustine$10.00
- New Amsterdam$7.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Bacardi Light$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Castillo Light$7.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Myers$8.00
- Plantation Dark Rum$10.00
- Amaretto di Sorrano$9.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Godiva Chocolate Liqueur$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- St Germain$9.00
- Dewars White Label$9.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Hennessey VS$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Laphoiaig 10$12.00
- Macallan 12$14.00