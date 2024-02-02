Dua Italian Cuisine and Steak House 742 West Higgins Road
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Salmon Fried Sticks$12.00
- Fried Polenta with Parmesan and Truffle oil ( Tomato Sauce)$10.00
- Fried Polenta with Parmesan and Truffle oil(Mushroom Sauce)$10.00
- Bruschetta with Shrimps$10.00
- Bruschetta with Tomatoes and Ricotta$8.00
- Vitello Tonnato with Roast Beef$12.00
- Fried Calamari with Cocktail Sauce$10.00
- Cheese Plate$14.00
Parmesan, Gruyere, Gorgonzola, soft mozzarella, smoked Gouda, walnuts, cashew, honey mustard sauce, and grilled focaccia or bruschetta
- Antipasti$12.00
Olives green and black, artichokes, dried tomatoes, and marinated baked bell peppers with red vinegar
- Green / Calamata Olives$8.00
- Focaccia with Caponata / Peperonata$8.00
- Focaccia with Herbs and Ricotta$8.00
Salads
Risotto
Pasta
- Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
- Beef Masala Ragu Pappardelle with goat cheese$24.00
- Pesto Pappardelle$18.00
- DUA pasta with beef / chicken / vegetable ragu$24.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara with Turkey Bacon$22.00
- Seafood Spaghetti$24.00
- Meatball Spaghetti$24.00
- Tagliatelle Chicken Alfredo$22.00
- Tagliatelle with Chicken and Mushrooms$24.00
- Lasagna Bolognese$26.00
Steaks
Fish and Chicken
Pizza
Pizza - DUA Signature Pizzas
- Cold Smoked Salmon Pizza$26.00
16". Bianca pizza with Atlantic cold smoked salmon, signature basil, and dill sauces
- Masala Beef Pizza$26.00
16". Margherita pizza, spicy beef masala, goat cheese, cilantro, and cilantro green oil
- Meat Lovers Pizza$28.00
16". Sausage, pepperoni, and ground beef with choice of signature sauces - tomato, mushroom sauce, or Bianca sauce) plus 2 types of vegetables
- Mushroom DUA Pizza$24.00
Signature mushroom sauce, mixed mushrooms, red onion, truffle oil, and dill green oil
- Formaggi Pizza$24.00
- 24k GOLD DUA Pizza$95.00
- 24k GOLD DUA Truffle Pizza$120.00
- Nutella Pizza$20.00
Sides
Sauces
Desserts
- DUA Cheesecake$12.00
- Honey Cake with Berry Sorbet$11.00
- Triple Chocolate Moose$10.00
- Tiramisu$11.00
- Cream Cake$9.00
- Homemade Ice Cream$5.00
Hazelnut, pecan, walnut, pistachio, caramel and sea salt, vanilla, or chocolate
- Sorbet$6.00
Mango and passion fruit, strawberry and basil, blueberry, mixed berry, and coconut
Drink Menu
PREMIUM TEA
COFFEE
- Espresso$3.50
- Cartado$4.00
- Americano 12 oz$4.00
- Americano 16 oz$4.50
- Cappuccino 12 oz$4.50
- Cappuccino 16 oz$5.00
- Latte 12 oz$4.50
- Latte 16 oz$5.00
- Mocha White/Dark Chocolate 12 oz$5.50
- Mocha White/Dark Chocolate 16 oz$6.00
- Matcha 12 oz$5.00
- Matcha 16 oz$5.50
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz$4.00
- Hot Chocolate 16 oz$4.50
- Brew Coffee 12 oz$3.50
- Brew Coffee 16 oz$4.00
- Raf Coffee 12 oz$4.50
- Raf Coffee 16 oz$5.00
- Iced Cappuccino 16 oz$5.00