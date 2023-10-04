Due South 301 Water Street Southeast
Lunch
Lunch Starters
Bowl of soup
Chefs Boards
Edward’s smokehouse country ham, jalapeño cheddar sausage, pimento cheese, pepper jelly, creole mustard, and buttermilk biscuits
Corn Muffins
With rosemary molasses butter
Cup of soup
Fried Green tomatoes
Sereved with corn salsa, roasted red pepper aoili, goat cheese & arugula
Ham Deviled Eggs
Hot Crab And Artichoke Dip
Grilled pita bread and crudités
L Biscuit
Single Corn Muffin
Smoked Brisket Tacos
Horseradish bbq sauce, pickled slaw, scallions, on flour tortillas
Smoked Chicken Wings (12)
Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités
Smoked Chicken Wings (6)
Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités
Oysters
Lunch Plates
Shrimp And Grits
Tasso ham, baby heirloom tomatoes, sautéed kale, jalapeño cheddar grits
Fried Chicken
Mac and cheese, bacon braised collard greens, hot sauce, and alabama white sauce on the side
Lunch Blackened Catfish
Sea island peas and rice, sautéed brussels sprouts, shishito peppers, corn chow chow, creole butter sauce
Due Plate Special
Choose Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, or Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, two sides, and a choice of soup or salad
Pan Seared Salmon
Beluga lentils, Okra, baby heirloom tomato, shishito peppers, cream corn sauce, basil oil
Pork Chop
Smoked and grilled pork chop, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed green beans, cippolini onions. peach BBQ glaze
Orzo Succotash Bowl
Roasted corn, Okra, Heirloom tomato, lime beans, orzo pasta, basil vinaigrette & feta
Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, b&b pickles, on a brioche bun. Choice of hot sauce or jalapeño aioli.
Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger
Applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, tobacco onions, b&b pickles, on a sesame seed bun
Blackened Catfish Po Boy
Smoked Turkey BLT
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Comeback Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pork shoulder, nc style vinegar bbq, coleslaw, b&b pickles, brioc
Salad
Kale And Farro Salad
Kale, carrots, farro, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, charred scallions, green goddess dressing
Chopped Romaine Cobb
Chopped romaine, smoked turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, cucumber, pickled red onion, blue cheese, bon-ton dressing
Roasted corn and Butter lettuce Salad
Kids Food
Kids Sliders
All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk
Pulled Pork Sliders
Fried Chicken Strips
Catfish Strips
Butter Pasta & Parm
