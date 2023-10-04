Lunch

Lunch Starters

Bowl of soup

$13.00

Chefs Boards

Edward’s smokehouse country ham, jalapeño cheddar sausage, pimento cheese, pepper jelly, creole mustard, and buttermilk biscuits

$23.00

Corn Muffins

With rosemary molasses butter

$7.00

Cup of soup

$7.00

Fried Green tomatoes

Sereved with corn salsa, roasted red pepper aoili, goat cheese & arugula

$13.00

Ham Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Hot Crab And Artichoke Dip

Grilled pita bread and crudités

$19.00

L Biscuit

$3.00

Single Corn Muffin

$1.75

Smoked Brisket Tacos

Horseradish bbq sauce, pickled slaw, scallions, on flour tortillas

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Wings (12)

Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités

$21.00

Smoked Chicken Wings (6)

Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités

$13.00

Oysters

$18.00

Lunch Plates

Shrimp And Grits

Tasso ham, baby heirloom tomatoes, sautéed kale, jalapeño cheddar grits

$26.00

Fried Chicken

Mac and cheese, bacon braised collard greens, hot sauce, and alabama white sauce on the side

$23.00

Lunch Blackened Catfish

Sea island peas and rice, sautéed brussels sprouts, shishito peppers, corn chow chow, creole butter sauce

$21.00

Due Plate Special

Choose Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, or Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, two sides, and a choice of soup or salad

$23.00

Pan Seared Salmon

Beluga lentils, Okra, baby heirloom tomato, shishito peppers, cream corn sauce, basil oil

$25.00

Pork Chop

Smoked and grilled pork chop, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed green beans, cippolini onions. peach BBQ glaze

$26.00

Orzo Succotash Bowl

Roasted corn, Okra, Heirloom tomato, lime beans, orzo pasta, basil vinaigrette & feta

$19.00

Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, b&b pickles, on a brioche bun. Choice of hot sauce or jalapeño aioli.

$19.00

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger

Applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, tobacco onions, b&b pickles, on a sesame seed bun

$19.00

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

$19.00

Smoked Turkey BLT

$19.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$20.00

Comeback Burger

$19.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked pork shoulder, nc style vinegar bbq, coleslaw, b&b pickles, brioc

$18.00

Salad

Kale And Farro Salad

Kale, carrots, farro, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, charred scallions, green goddess dressing

$16.00

Chopped Romaine Cobb

Chopped romaine, smoked turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, cucumber, pickled red onion, blue cheese, bon-ton dressing

$19.00

Roasted corn and Butter lettuce Salad

$15.00

Kids Food

Kids Sliders

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

$10.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

$10.95

Fried Chicken Strips

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

$10.95

Catfish Strips

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

$10.95

Butter Pasta & Parm

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

$10.95

Kids Mac

$10.95

Lunch Sides

Bacon Braised Collard Greens

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Jalepeno Cheddar Grits

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Roasted Corn Rice

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Brisket

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Jal.sausage

$6.00

Side Pita

Out of stock

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tomato cucumber salad

$6.00

Side Blknd. Catfish

$8.00

Dessert

Bread pudding

$8.00

Pecan pie bar

$8.00

Chefs Dessert

$8.00

3 scoops ice cream

$5.00

Sauce

Alabama White

Mustard BBQ Sauce

Due South BBQ

Carolina BBQ Sauce

Drinks To Go

Beverages to go

Fountain Sodas

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet And Unsweet

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Boylans Soda-Black Cherry

$6.00

Boylans Soda-Creme Soda

$6.00

Cheerwine Cherry Soda

$6.00

Diet Cheerwine Cherry Soda

$6.00

Club Soda

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

N/A DS Sunflower

$6.00

N/A DS Sunset

$5.00

N/A Lavender Fizz

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar-free

$6.00

Red Bull Original

$6.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00